DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dr Adib Rizvi recovering from chest infection, expected to be discharged in few days

Dawn.comDecember 25, 2017

Email


Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) founder Prof Dr Adib Rizvi is recovering from a chest infection and is expected to be discharged from hospital in a couple of days.

Dr Rizvi, the pioneer of organ transplant surgery in the country, was admitted to SIUT in Karachi as he was suffering from a chest infection and influenza, a statement posted on SIUT's Facebook page said.

As admirers expressed concern over the health of the widely-respected surgeon, the statement clarified on Monday evening that Dr Rizvi was kept in the high dependency unit for three days but is now being moved to his room.

The doctor is expected to be discharged from SIUT in the next two to three days, the statement said, adding: "There is no cause of alarm or anxiety."

The SIUT thanked the public who expressed concern at Dr Rizvi's health.

The SIUT was born as an eight-bed surgery ward in Karachi’s Civil Hospital in 1972. The confidence of the administration and the people that Dr Rizvi won by his zeal for the methodical care of indigent patients facilitated the small unit’s recognition as the Department of Urology and Transplantation in 1986.

Five years later, it became an autonomous institution under a Sindh act and became functional as SIUT in 1992.

The institute now takes care of nearly a million patients per year, and specialises in providing emergency services, major and minor surgical procedures, lithotripsy and dialysis sessions, transplants, radiology tests and laboratory investigations by extraordinarily skilled professionals.

More than 300 transplants and 260,000 dialysis sessions were carried out in 2015 alone, with follow-up treatments and medications provided for as long as it takes — all entirely for free.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
JustWasif
Dec 25, 2017 11:10pm

May Allah bless this angel.

zees
Dec 25, 2017 11:12pm

Sir get well soon.

Shaikh
Dec 25, 2017 11:35pm

By that time our politicians would be getting treatment in London on tax payers money. Respect for Dr. Adib, who is getting treatment in hospital he made for under privilege in his own country. Prayers for quick recovery for you respected sir..

syed Ahmed
Dec 25, 2017 11:38pm

How old is he.

Omair
Dec 25, 2017 11:42pm

I wish this great man a speedy recovery.

Feroze Ursani
Dec 25, 2017 11:48pm

Get well soon, Surgeon Rizvi! You have, almost single handedly, won many a battle on the health and social fronts for the have-nots, but the war against poverty has yet to be won; and there is no greater leader than you to win it for the poor and deprived! Wish you well, Sain Adeeb! Feroze A Ursani Swansea IL

Sukhera
Dec 26, 2017 12:14am

This man is serving the poor people of Pakistan for free. We must donate any thing we can afford to keep his mission going. The surgeries which cost thousands of dollars overseas are performed free of charge in his hospital. The best we can do is to help him in his cause.

Citizen
Dec 26, 2017 12:16am

Sir get well soon this nation needs you.

Gerry dcunha
Dec 26, 2017 12:29am

This great person has the blessings of large number of people in Pakistan. We all pray for his early recovery.

Pakistan
Dec 26, 2017 12:40am

Get well soon Sir

Ahmad-Karachi
Dec 26, 2017 02:49am

Dr Adib Rizvi amongst few good people in Pakistan.

asuf
Dec 26, 2017 02:59am

What a man. Stay blessed Mr Rizvi.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

THE role of education should be to prepare students for the world beyond university — an adult world where men and...
Family first, not democracy
Updated December 25, 2017

Family first, not democracy

A party that will be seeking a fourth term in government is still a fiefdom of the Sharifs.
December 25, 2017

Outlook for minorities

AS the nation observes two significant events on this day — Christmas and the birthday of the father of the nation...
December 25, 2017

Internet censorship

FOR most democracies, the benefits and challenges of social media are increasingly apparent. However, when...