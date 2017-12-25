DAWN.COM

3 Pakistani soldiers martyred in 'unprovoked' cross-LoC firing by Indian army: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 25, 2017

Three Pakistan Army personnel were martyred and one was injured due to heavy cross-border shelling by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday evening, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The development came hours after Pakistan allowed convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife to meet the spy in Islamabad, in what the Foreign Ministry said was a “humanitarian gesture”.

The shelling occurred at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot and received a strong response from Pakistani forces, DawnNews reported.

India had initiated the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries' border forces, the ISPR said.

The heavily militarised LoC that splits disputed Kashmir between India and Pakistan has frequently witnessed cross-border shelling in a serious breach of a truce agreement struck by two armies in Nov 2003.

India has breached the ceasefire agreement on more than 1,300 occasions since the start of this year and at least 52 civilians have lost their lives, while 175 have been injured.

Earlier in the day on Monday, spy Jadhav's mother and wife met him for around 40 minutes.

"We fulfilled the promises we made to them," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said, after the meeting, adding that Jadhav's family was satisfied with the visit and thanked the FO for providing them the opportunity to meet him.

Jadhav, who was captured by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan, was sentenced to death by a military tribunal earlier this year for his involvement in terrorism and espionage. His appeals against the conviction have been rejected by the military appellate court and his mercy petition has been lying with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Baba Bandook
Dec 25, 2017 09:42pm

Here we go, thats how our neighbours thank us for a goodwill gesture.

Sachin
Dec 25, 2017 09:46pm

Same news on both sides.

Kashmiri
Dec 25, 2017 09:58pm

Hang Jadhav for good

Arshad
Dec 25, 2017 09:59pm

......... and we are entertaining their spy's family ?

Sid
Dec 25, 2017 10:08pm

Bad move by India

Dia
Dec 25, 2017 10:17pm

When is this madness going to stop from both sides?! Not a Merry Christmas

Harmony-1©
Dec 25, 2017 10:17pm

That's the appreciation they have given for letting Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother meet the convicted Indian spy!

Akram
Dec 25, 2017 10:38pm

No more family visits for Jadhav family I guess.

Hamid shafiq
Dec 25, 2017 11:06pm

Salute to my martyred soldiers we never ever forget you sacrifice for mother homeland.

Zak
Dec 25, 2017 11:12pm

@Harmony-1© Yet we don't learn and treat even enemies and terrorists like guests.

Trump Et
Dec 25, 2017 11:28pm

RIP martyrs. Enemy's frustration is telling. Pakistan's response would be swift and painful for the aggressor.

Wake up
Dec 26, 2017 12:04am

...the face of enemy!

Fahd
Dec 26, 2017 12:04am

Once a back stabbed always a back stabbr

Sohail
Dec 26, 2017 01:02am

Hang Kulbhushan asap and close the chapter forever!

Not important
Dec 26, 2017 02:20am

Actually 7 dead and some should hv been injured as well. Do check for missing body parts.

M Wasim K
Dec 26, 2017 03:02am

Pakistan as usual reserves the right to retaliate.

Abasi
Dec 26, 2017 03:04am

Excelllent

Tarik
Dec 26, 2017 03:09am

Shame on corrupt leaders of Pakistan.

Khanm
Dec 26, 2017 04:12am

Not healthy relationship

raj
Dec 26, 2017 04:15am

So ISPR says 3 must mean 7-8 dead in reality.

assadnbp@gmail.com
Dec 26, 2017 05:05am

we can never trust indians

Truth
Dec 26, 2017 06:07am

How can you link the two events that’s even if the report is to be believed in the first place.

tahir
Dec 26, 2017 06:35am

Why our beloved leaders sons and daughters not on LOC? Are they afraid to die or their own life matters more then that of a poor mother that sends her only son or daughter to the front lines.

Mesmeric
Dec 26, 2017 06:36am

This is the right response Love PM MODI Ji

Ds
Dec 26, 2017 07:08am

@Baba Bandook what is the good will gesture.let the case begin in ICJ then everything will be clear to you.

Syed Ahmed, Canada
Dec 26, 2017 07:08am

No need to show any favours to the thankless Indians. No more meeting the spy.

Amit Sharma
Dec 26, 2017 07:15am

@Akram humanitarian visits from both sides should be encouraged. Mother and Wife are no spies. Did we not release Maulana Masood Azhar as a gesture for.your support in Kandahar hijacking?

LAHORI KID
Dec 26, 2017 08:04am

This constant killings of innocent civilians and unnecessary loss of lives on the military side has got to stop, and I mean on both sides, loss of life is no different on either side, families on both sides are torn apart by their losses. Why don't the citizens on both sides start a petition to stop this constant finger pointing and flying bullets.

