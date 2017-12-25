3 Pakistani soldiers martyred in 'unprovoked' cross-LoC firing by Indian army: ISPR
Three Pakistan Army personnel were martyred and one was injured due to heavy cross-border shelling by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday evening, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The development came hours after Pakistan allowed convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife to meet the spy in Islamabad, in what the Foreign Ministry said was a “humanitarian gesture”.
The shelling occurred at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot and received a strong response from Pakistani forces, DawnNews reported.
India had initiated the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries' border forces, the ISPR said.
The heavily militarised LoC that splits disputed Kashmir between India and Pakistan has frequently witnessed cross-border shelling in a serious breach of a truce agreement struck by two armies in Nov 2003.
India has breached the ceasefire agreement on more than 1,300 occasions since the start of this year and at least 52 civilians have lost their lives, while 175 have been injured.
Earlier in the day on Monday, spy Jadhav's mother and wife met him for around 40 minutes.
"We fulfilled the promises we made to them," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said, after the meeting, adding that Jadhav's family was satisfied with the visit and thanked the FO for providing them the opportunity to meet him.
Jadhav, who was captured by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan, was sentenced to death by a military tribunal earlier this year for his involvement in terrorism and espionage. His appeals against the conviction have been rejected by the military appellate court and his mercy petition has been lying with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Comments (28)
Here we go, thats how our neighbours thank us for a goodwill gesture.
Same news on both sides.
Hang Jadhav for good
......... and we are entertaining their spy's family ?
Bad move by India
When is this madness going to stop from both sides?! Not a Merry Christmas
That's the appreciation they have given for letting Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother meet the convicted Indian spy!
No more family visits for Jadhav family I guess.
Salute to my martyred soldiers we never ever forget you sacrifice for mother homeland.
@Harmony-1© Yet we don't learn and treat even enemies and terrorists like guests.
RIP martyrs. Enemy's frustration is telling. Pakistan's response would be swift and painful for the aggressor.
...the face of enemy!
Once a back stabbed always a back stabbr
Hang Kulbhushan asap and close the chapter forever!
Actually 7 dead and some should hv been injured as well. Do check for missing body parts.
Pakistan as usual reserves the right to retaliate.
Excelllent
Shame on corrupt leaders of Pakistan.
Not healthy relationship
So ISPR says 3 must mean 7-8 dead in reality.
we can never trust indians
How can you link the two events that’s even if the report is to be believed in the first place.
Why our beloved leaders sons and daughters not on LOC? Are they afraid to die or their own life matters more then that of a poor mother that sends her only son or daughter to the front lines.
This is the right response Love PM MODI Ji
@Baba Bandook what is the good will gesture.let the case begin in ICJ then everything will be clear to you.
No need to show any favours to the thankless Indians. No more meeting the spy.
@Akram humanitarian visits from both sides should be encouraged. Mother and Wife are no spies. Did we not release Maulana Masood Azhar as a gesture for.your support in Kandahar hijacking?
This constant killings of innocent civilians and unnecessary loss of lives on the military side has got to stop, and I mean on both sides, loss of life is no different on either side, families on both sides are torn apart by their losses. Why don't the citizens on both sides start a petition to stop this constant finger pointing and flying bullets.