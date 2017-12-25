Pakistan finishes 2017 as top-ranked T20 side
The Pakistan cricket team will finish 2017 as world’s top-ranked T20 International side, according to the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.
Having amassed 124 rating points in 23 matches this calendar year, Pakistan soared to the top of the ranking, and even though its nearest rival West Indies (120) do have a match left to play this year, the men in green’s lead at the top is mathematically out of anyone’s reach.
As things stand, New Zealand occupy the third sport, followed by India, who will finish the year in fourth place despite whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in their recent T20I series.
In One Day Internationals (ODI), South Africa occupy the top spot, with Pakistan placed sixth. In Test cricket rankings, India sit atop, with Pakistan in a lowly seventh position.
In T20I player rankings, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim will finish the year as the top-ranked bowler, just ahead of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.
Meanwhile, the 20-over format’s top-ranked batsman and all-rounder are Australia’s Aaron Finch and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.
ODI player rankings are even better from a Pakistani perspective, with both the top-ranked bowler and all-rounder being from the national team: Hasan Ali being the bowler and Mohammad Hafeez the all-rounder, although the latter has since reverted to being just a batsman due to a one-year bowling ban.
India’s newly married captain Virat Kohli remains the top-ranked ODI batsman.
The Test rankings, however, paint an ugly picture for Pakistan fans as only Azhar Ali cracks the top 10 in all three individual lists. The veteran batsman finishes the year in eighth place in the five-day format’s batting rankings, which is topped by Australian skipper Steve Smith.
England’s James Anderson and Bangladesh’s Shakib are the top-ranked bowler and all-rounder respectively in the game’s longest format.
Many congrats. What show by the Falcons who were wrongfully denied international cricket in their country. Clearly, the plan to isolate Pakistan in the cricketing world backfired.
There is a lot of Similarity between West Indies and Pakistan team. They both have the top 2 rankings in T20s and bottom 2 rankings in Tests.
Maintaining this position will be an uphill task, am not so hopeful since we are an unpredictable lot.
It’s better to be at 7th but not afraid of taking on the strong teams in their own backyards!
20-over format’s top-ranked all-rounder Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.
@Eli -- Just wait a bit, we will soon know it!
@Sriniwas It is not the same. Pakistan has not played any test match at their home ground. They were top ranked under Misbah and will get there again
Mostly because they have played very very little International cricket.
the top nation at least in t20 :) so this shows we have best last over attack and we have some good openers and hitter in middle orders , we also have match winning spinners. we can still improve in t20 by getting power hitters 15 overs onwards shadab and fahim must grab this opportunity
How can a team improve its rating without playing. Since Aug 16 pakistan played just 11 test in 16 months
@Sriniwas : You are right, we are the most unpredictable teams in the world, and we are enjoying it currently since it keeps all these so-called Top teams in check since you just never know about us :-)
Welldone sons of Pakistan. Hard work pays off. Keep it up.
2017 has been a good year for the limited over team, however sad to see us slipping from the no- 1 spot last year in tests!
The players of the top T20 side in the world is barred from playing in the top T20 tournament (IPL) and this is not racism!!!! All the best from Bangladesh. We are roaring too.
I think as PSL matures we will see more talented players picked for Pakistan team. Very proud of what Pakistan has achieved despite limited resources, no international matches at home and being banned from IPL.
Keep it up Pakistan team !