DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan finishes 2017 as top-ranked T20 side

Dawn.comDecember 25, 2017

Email


The Pakistan cricket team will finish 2017 as world’s top-ranked T20 International side, according to the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

Having amassed 124 rating points in 23 matches this calendar year, Pakistan soared to the top of the ranking, and even though its nearest rival West Indies (120) do have a match left to play this year, the men in green’s lead at the top is mathematically out of anyone’s reach.

As things stand, New Zealand occupy the third sport, followed by India, who will finish the year in fourth place despite whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in their recent T20I series.

In One Day Internationals (ODI), South Africa occupy the top spot, with Pakistan placed sixth. In Test cricket rankings, India sit atop, with Pakistan in a lowly seventh position.

In T20I player rankings, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim will finish the year as the top-ranked bowler, just ahead of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, the 20-over format’s top-ranked batsman and all-rounder are Australia’s Aaron Finch and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

ODI player rankings are even better from a Pakistani perspective, with both the top-ranked bowler and all-rounder being from the national team: Hasan Ali being the bowler and Mohammad Hafeez the all-rounder, although the latter has since reverted to being just a batsman due to a one-year bowling ban.

India’s newly married captain Virat Kohli remains the top-ranked ODI batsman.

The Test rankings, however, paint an ugly picture for Pakistan fans as only Azhar Ali cracks the top 10 in all three individual lists. The veteran batsman finishes the year in eighth place in the five-day format’s batting rankings, which is topped by Australian skipper Steve Smith.

England’s James Anderson and Bangladesh’s Shakib are the top-ranked bowler and all-rounder respectively in the game’s longest format.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Trump Et
Dec 25, 2017 08:47pm

Many congrats. What show by the Falcons who were wrongfully denied international cricket in their country. Clearly, the plan to isolate Pakistan in the cricketing world backfired.

Sriniwas
Dec 25, 2017 08:54pm

There is a lot of Similarity between West Indies and Pakistan team. They both have the top 2 rankings in T20s and bottom 2 rankings in Tests.

Dr.Sadaf
Dec 25, 2017 08:54pm

Maintaining this position will be an uphill task, am not so hopeful since we are an unpredictable lot.

Eli
Dec 25, 2017 09:06pm

It’s better to be at 7th but not afraid of taking on the strong teams in their own backyards!

M. Emad
Dec 25, 2017 09:09pm

20-over format’s top-ranked all-rounder Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

vorshal
Dec 25, 2017 09:16pm

@Eli -- Just wait a bit, we will soon know it!

Ali
Dec 25, 2017 09:31pm

@Sriniwas It is not the same. Pakistan has not played any test match at their home ground. They were top ranked under Misbah and will get there again

Bogus Claims
Dec 25, 2017 09:53pm

Mostly because they have played very very little International cricket.

israr khan
Dec 25, 2017 10:52pm

the top nation at least in t20 :) so this shows we have best last over attack and we have some good openers and hitter in middle orders , we also have match winning spinners. we can still improve in t20 by getting power hitters 15 overs onwards shadab and fahim must grab this opportunity

Hassan Fawwad Junejo
Dec 25, 2017 11:35pm

How can a team improve its rating without playing. Since Aug 16 pakistan played just 11 test in 16 months

ConcernedCitizen
Dec 26, 2017 12:54am

@Sriniwas : You are right, we are the most unpredictable teams in the world, and we are enjoying it currently since it keeps all these so-called Top teams in check since you just never know about us :-)

Chungaizee
Dec 26, 2017 02:26am

Welldone sons of Pakistan. Hard work pays off. Keep it up.

global citizen
Dec 26, 2017 02:43am

2017 has been a good year for the limited over team, however sad to see us slipping from the no- 1 spot last year in tests!

M F Fakhru
Dec 26, 2017 03:45am

The players of the top T20 side in the world is barred from playing in the top T20 tournament (IPL) and this is not racism!!!! All the best from Bangladesh. We are roaring too.

Combaticus
Dec 26, 2017 04:14am

I think as PSL matures we will see more talented players picked for Pakistan team. Very proud of what Pakistan has achieved despite limited resources, no international matches at home and being banned from IPL.

Keep it up Pakistan team !

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

THE role of education should be to prepare students for the world beyond university — an adult world where men and...
Family first, not democracy
Updated December 25, 2017

Family first, not democracy

A party that will be seeking a fourth term in government is still a fiefdom of the Sharifs.
December 25, 2017

Outlook for minorities

AS the nation observes two significant events on this day — Christmas and the birthday of the father of the nation...
December 25, 2017

Internet censorship

FOR most democracies, the benefits and challenges of social media are increasingly apparent. However, when...