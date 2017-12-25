Scores detained as police baton-charge, tear-gas protesting teachers in Karachi
Karachi police on Monday fired water cannon and resorted to baton-charge and tear-gas to prevent protesting teachers from moving towards the Chief Minister’s House to lodge their protest, according to eyewitnesses, teachers and officials.
The teachers were protesting for the fulfillment of a host of their demands, some of which were already agreed to by the provincial authorities.
Scores of people were also detained during the police action.
As several hundred teachers arrived at the scheduled time at Karachi Press Club and tried to proceed onwards, contingents of police already deployed at all surrounding roads, where temporary barriers were also set up, baton-charged them, fired tear gas shells and used water cannon, causing injuries to some protesting teachers, including a woman.
Concerned authorities had earlier invited the teachers for talks at commissioner’s office where both parties failed to agree on a resolution of the issues.
Saddar Superintendent Police (SP) Tauqeer Mohammed Naeem told Dawn that the teachers "compelled" the police to take action as they were protesting in the Red Zone where such rallies have been banned by the provincial government.
The SP said the police mainly relied on the use of water cannon to disperse the teachers. However, when they allegedly attacked policemen with stones and tried to damage their mobile vans, police were forced to resort to baton-charge and fire tear gas, he claimed.
“Around 20 to 25 teachers were detained,” said SP Naeem.
However, central leader of All Sindh Primary Teachers Association, Javed Ahmed, told Dawn that he along with 70 to 80 teachers have been detained at Artillery Maidan police station alone, while several other teachers have been detained at other police stations.
Ahmed said that they have started their march for fulfillment of their 16-point demands, some of which have already been agreed to by the provincial authorities but are not being implemented. The march started from the mausoleum of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah on December 10, and after passing through various cities arrived at the KPC on Monday.
The teacher body’s leader said that two officials from District South administration approached them for talks, to which they agreed.
Ahmed said he along with four other office-bearers held talks with commissioner Karachi while special secretary education was also present there.
“We left the commissioner’s office when we were told they (the senior officials) were not present to fulfill teachers’ demands,” said Ahmed.
He said when they were about to reach the KPC, the policemen already deployed there arrested them. And as other teachers tried to move after failure of talks, they were subjected to "executive high-handedness".
He claimed a female teacher, Farzana, became unconscious due to tear gas shelling while one teacher’s nose was hurt when they were baton-charged.
Regarding future line of action, the teacher said they have decided to hold a "hunger strike till death" at the KPC until their demands are fulfilled.
Some of the demands pertain to promotion of teachers to grade-16 scale, regularisation of services of contract teachers and of teachers who have passed NTS tests.
He claimed that in 2014, the Sindh government had agreed to grant them grade-16 scale but it has not been implemented so far due to unknown reasons.
Comments (15)
No, no. Respect our teachers. Talk to them. Like anyone, teachers need to take care of their families.
Protesting within the law with help from all media is better than trying to reach CM's residence. Let the media bring their grievances in forefront. Teachers deserve respect and fair treatment.
Is this the party that is going to make everything alright in the rest of Pakistan.
@ahamed It seems, we are still in Dark-Age, where teachers are not respected. The most respected are Powerful guys-Shahrukh Jatoi...type etc.etc
Compassionate Pakistan at its best safe guarding its constitutional rights of the people to decent and or protest.
If PP is the party of the poor and the down trodden then why are they not accepting the just demands of these teachers, it seems that they lie and fool the poor in order to get votes. They should not only be promoted to grade 16 but the pathetic pay scale of grade 16 should be sweetened.Shame om the CM for not meeting them.
implementation has always been the problem. the corrupt go scot-free and the innocent go to jail... what a pity
So our police forces are happily able to tear-gas and beat up our teachers when they protest, but they were unable to do the same when we had the religious extremists protesting in Faizabad? What does this say about us a nation, and our priorities?
Poor teachers.
Way to go police. Beat up teachers and get beaten up by mullahs. We are so proud of you guys.
A nation that mistreats its teachers id going to hell in a hand basket.
Our Police needs to b better trained in dealing with peacefully protesting teachers, students, lawyers, journalists, & public at large. Any police officer caught beating up or disrespecting any protester, should b brought to justice. Police equally needs to b better trained & better equipped in dealing with protesters carrying sticks, stones & other weaponry.
What a country! Religious protestors go scot free and teachers are lathi charged.
International Human rights commission should be called for...how can Pakistan police use force to protesting teachers...?
Dare not touch the fundamentalist religious protestors in Faizabad but baton charge teachers for non violent protest. Thanks to deep state.