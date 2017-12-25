DAWN.COM

'Lives of Kashmiris have no value, we have no rights': wife of leader detained by India

Dawn.comDecember 25, 2017

Mashaal Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, said on Monday that while Pakistan is allowing Indian spy Kalbushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on humanitarian grounds, Indian forces have kept her as well as her daughter from meeting Malik for the past three years.

In a video message — shared shortly after the Indian spy's family landed in Islamabad — Mashaal said, "A Kashmiri has no right to meet his wife and child; he is being treated worse than a proclaimed terrorist."

She added: "Is this what India is, [on] one hand it approached the International Court of Justice to save Jadhav, who is a proclaimed terrorist, while on the other this champion of human rights treats Kashmiris worse than terrorists."

"The lives of Kashmiris have no value and we have no rights just because [we] are struggling against India in a fight for freedom."

"This leaves a question for the world as well as India," Mashaal said as she concluded the video.

Last year in October, Mashaal urged the United Nations to take notice of human rights violations taking place in India-held Kashmir.

She said at a press conference at her residence last year that Yasin Malik, chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, had been languishing in prison in Srinagar since July 8, 2016 after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

At the time, the Kashmiri leader’s life was at risk and he was shifted to the shifted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Srinagar hospital.

She had requested UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to take notice of state-sponsored violence in occupied Kashmir and prevail upon the Indian authorities to immediately cease actions that violated human rights, dignity and fundamental entitlements of Kashmiri people.

Chungaizee
Dec 25, 2017 04:47pm

Don't lose hope. Can the Pak govt do something about this? Then they should.

SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 25, 2017 04:53pm

They know very well that to keep Kashmir under their control, they have to carry on the mayhem. With the U.S. on their side they are free to take whatever steps that suit them most. It is only the will of the Kashmiris which has kept the issue alive while they continue to pay the price for the struggle.

Human first
Dec 25, 2017 05:34pm

True..Kashmirir Pandits also faced many problems much severe than this..

Optimist
Dec 25, 2017 05:57pm

Kashmirs problem can only be solved by development

