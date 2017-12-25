Bacha Khan University bars male and female students from 'sitting idle' together
Charsadda's Bacha Khan University administration sent out a notification earlier this month banning male students or employees from "idle sitting" or roaming with female students, a move which stirred a controversy on social media after the notification became public on Monday.
The notification, issued by the university's Chief Proctor Muhammad Shakeel, also imposed a ban on smoking, the use of chaadar, using the rooftops of campus buildings and ragging new students.
University spokesperson Saeed Khan, however, denied knowledge of any such notification while speaking to the media.
Dr Shakeel, on the other hand, defended the move while speaking to the media, DawnNews reported. He said that the decision had been taken in the larger interest of the students "as they waste a lot of their time roaming around the campus".
He strongly denied the notion that the university was being turned into a madrassah.
The university was forced to close in January 2016 for two weeks after an attack on its campus claimed over 20 lives.
Comments (31)
such a shame
Good going Pakistan
Very progressive move.
Is that a university or school???
Keeping university a place to get education is a good move. As it's not a place for socialising or finding partners
Good move university is a place for study and not datting
what a ridiculous notification, enforcing the misogynistic paternalism is now university policy now is it?
Frankly the people responsible are in the wrong job and should be sacked.
@Ahmed why stop there why not just lock both your sons and daughters up at home and never let them see daylight! They may actually learn to treat each other as human beings.
Good decision. In an Islamic country this practice should not be allowed.
Those sitting idle together and roaming purposeless must be facilititated to intermarry, less they should leave the campus.
Very good move, Pakistan zindabad,
Keep students on their toes by getting them involve in various productive activities. In our universities there are only routine classes and the exam other than that almost nothing. Only study and exam can be boring which make students sitting idle around spending more time in café etc
Good decision
Shame on university and KPK government for inaction against this regressive moral brigade.
University has banned male students from "idle sitting" with female students, So as long as male students are doing something with the female students and not sitting idly it is fine. I wish I had gone to this university.
The right step, should have been taken much earlier.
@Irfan_Sydney Like your sense of humor.
The noti e says "rigging" instead of ragging. Either the proctor is careless or ill-educated or both.
A path breaking step, I must confess.
Good move indeed. By this move the parents who had some problem in sending their daughters to university, now they will send them. Hope rise in strength of female students after this move.
great action ever i have seen, in broad sense it is a good step for improvement of education, those who condemn the decision want to marred the education system, now a days the girls had spoiled the GPA system, one my request that for improvement further need a major step to open a board for all universities in KP for paper checking, because due to girls discriminant over boys had devastated the quality of education.
Very interesting to see how male-female interactions are looked at with suspicion. FYI that many playboy (female) models were from conservative religious families. Like it or not, it is a fact.
Great step. This is completely in line with Islamic teachings and should be respected to and adhered to by all Muslims not only here but in every part of their country and world.
It is absolutely a moral order. I don't why it has become a news. A routine matter order in a university.
These kinds of moves by authorities are another indication we have yet to grow up.
Why the ban on "chaddar"?
A great step; must in our culture.
Very good decision
Good ideas
Good decision.
Don't treat adults like children