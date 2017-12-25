DAWN.COM

Bacha Khan University bars male and female students from 'sitting idle' together

Abdullah MalikDecember 25, 2017

Charsadda's Bacha Khan University administration sent out a notification earlier this month banning male students or employees from "idle sitting" or roaming with female students, a move which stirred a controversy on social media after the notification became public on Monday.

The notification, issued by the university's Chief Proctor Muhammad Shakeel, also imposed a ban on smoking, the use of chaadar, using the rooftops of campus buildings and ragging new students.

University spokesperson Saeed Khan, however, denied knowledge of any such notification while speaking to the media.

The notification issued by Bacha Khan University, Charsadda. —Photo by Author
Dr Shakeel, on the other hand, defended the move while speaking to the media, DawnNews reported. He said that the decision had been taken in the larger interest of the students "as they waste a lot of their time roaming around the campus".

He strongly denied the notion that the university was being turned into a madrassah.

The university was forced to close in January 2016 for two weeks after an attack on its campus claimed over 20 lives.

SABIR
Dec 25, 2017 02:51pm

such a shame

Sudeep
Dec 25, 2017 02:58pm

Good going Pakistan

Surya Kant Agrawal
Dec 25, 2017 03:06pm

Very progressive move.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Dec 25, 2017 03:10pm

Is that a university or school???

Ahmed
Dec 25, 2017 03:18pm

Keeping university a place to get education is a good move. As it's not a place for socialising or finding partners

Juned Ali
Dec 25, 2017 03:25pm

Good move university is a place for study and not datting

Akram
Dec 25, 2017 03:27pm

what a ridiculous notification, enforcing the misogynistic paternalism is now university policy now is it?

Frankly the people responsible are in the wrong job and should be sacked.

Akram
Dec 25, 2017 03:29pm

@Ahmed why stop there why not just lock both your sons and daughters up at home and never let them see daylight! They may actually learn to treat each other as human beings.

Shamshad
Dec 25, 2017 03:30pm

Good decision. In an Islamic country this practice should not be allowed.

Dervaish Khan
Dec 25, 2017 03:34pm

Those sitting idle together and roaming purposeless must be facilititated to intermarry, less they should leave the campus.

Naiem
Dec 25, 2017 03:35pm

Very good move, Pakistan zindabad,

Asad khan
Dec 25, 2017 03:36pm

Keep students on their toes by getting them involve in various productive activities. In our universities there are only routine classes and the exam other than that almost nothing. Only study and exam can be boring which make students sitting idle around spending more time in café etc

MA
Dec 25, 2017 03:36pm

Good decision

Ahmad
Dec 25, 2017 03:36pm

Shame on university and KPK government for inaction against this regressive moral brigade.

Irfan_Sydney
Dec 25, 2017 03:37pm

University has banned male students from "idle sitting" with female students, So as long as male students are doing something with the female students and not sitting idly it is fine. I wish I had gone to this university.

Shabbir Ahmed
Dec 25, 2017 03:44pm

The right step, should have been taken much earlier.

Thinking
Dec 25, 2017 03:46pm

@Irfan_Sydney Like your sense of humor.

Thinking
Dec 25, 2017 03:48pm

The noti e says "rigging" instead of ragging. Either the proctor is careless or ill-educated or both.

SNB
Dec 25, 2017 04:25pm

A path breaking step, I must confess.

Ahmed khan ahmed
Dec 25, 2017 04:34pm

Good move indeed. By this move the parents who had some problem in sending their daughters to university, now they will send them. Hope rise in strength of female students after this move.

Rehan babri
Dec 25, 2017 04:45pm

great action ever i have seen, in broad sense it is a good step for improvement of education, those who condemn the decision want to marred the education system, now a days the girls had spoiled the GPA system, one my request that for improvement further need a major step to open a board for all universities in KP for paper checking, because due to girls discriminant over boys had devastated the quality of education.

Jared lee
Dec 25, 2017 04:46pm

Very interesting to see how male-female interactions are looked at with suspicion. FYI that many playboy (female) models were from conservative religious families. Like it or not, it is a fact.

Vikas
Dec 25, 2017 04:49pm

Great step. This is completely in line with Islamic teachings and should be respected to and adhered to by all Muslims not only here but in every part of their country and world.

Amin
Dec 25, 2017 04:50pm

It is absolutely a moral order. I don't why it has become a news. A routine matter order in a university.

AhmAd
Dec 25, 2017 05:51pm

These kinds of moves by authorities are another indication we have yet to grow up.

Osman
Dec 25, 2017 06:28pm

Why the ban on "chaddar"?

Shaukat Ali Khan
Dec 25, 2017 06:31pm

A great step; must in our culture.

saqib are
Dec 25, 2017 06:35pm

Very good decision

Farhan
Dec 25, 2017 06:57pm

Good ideas

Ali
Dec 25, 2017 07:21pm

Good decision.

Faisal
Dec 25, 2017 08:22pm

Don't treat adults like children

