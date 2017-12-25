DAWN.COM

Following Trump's lead, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem

AFPDecember 25, 2017

This file picture taken on November 28, 2016 shows Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shaking hands during a joint press conference. ─ AFP
This file picture taken on November 28, 2016 shows Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shaking hands during a joint press conference. ─ AFP

Guatemala is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Jimmy Morales said Sunday, following United States (US) President Donald Trump's controversial lead on the holy city.

After speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Morales wrote to Guatemalans on his Facebook page that “one of the most important topics was the return of Guatemala's embassy to Jerusalem,” from Tel Aviv where it is currently located.

“For this reason I am informing you that I have given instructions to the foreign ministry that it start the necessary respective coordination to make this happen,” Morales wrote.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon thanked Guatemala for the “important decision.”

“Wonderful news and true friendship!” he wrote on Twitter.

Guatemala's leader made the announcement on Christmas Eve, three days after two-thirds of United Nations member states rejected Trump's decision to have the US recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In all, 128 nations voted to maintain the international consensus that Jerusalem's status can only be decided through peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Only eight countries stood with the US in voting no to the resolution held in the UN General Assembly, among them Guatemala and fellow Central American country Honduras.

Guatemala and Honduras are both reliant on US funding to improve security in their gang-ridden territories.

The two nations are, along with El Salvador, in what is known as the Northern Triangle of Central America.

Violence, corruption and poverty have made them the main source of illegal migration to the United States, which is giving them $750 million to provide better conditions at home.

Morales, like Trump, was a television entertainer with no real political experience before becoming president of Guatemala in 2016.

Guatemala is 'pro-Israeli'

On Friday, Morales foreshadowed the decision he was to make regarding Jerusalem, as he defended his government's vote at the UN backing the US.

“Guatemala is historically pro-Israeli,” he told a news conference in Guatemala City. “In 70 years of relations, Israel has been our ally,” he said.

“We have a Christian way of thinking that, as well as the politics of it, has us believing that Israel is our ally and we must support it. Despite us only being nine in the world (in the UN vote), we have the total certainty and conviction that this is the right path.”

Morales's position has become fragile in recent months because of allegations of corruption against him being investigated by a special UN-backed body working with Guatemalan prosecutors.

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, had said her country would “take names” of the states opposing its position, and Trump threatened to cut funding to countries “that take our money and then vote against us.”

Several significant US allies abstained from the UN vote, among them Australia, Canada, Mexico and Poland.

Others, such as Britain, France, Germany and South Korea were in the majority of 128 nations denouncing any unilateral decision to view Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The eight countries on the US side of the vote were: Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo.

Following the US decision on Jerusalem, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said he would “no longer accept” any peace plan proposed by the US, dealing a pre-emptive blow to a new initiative expected by Washington next year.

Trump has tasked his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had no prior experience in government, with spearheading the complicated peace plan efforts.

Comments (14)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 25, 2017 12:02pm

Other subservient nations to follow suit.

Pakistan deserves better
Dec 25, 2017 12:05pm

Sheep will be sheep.

Smash
Dec 25, 2017 12:42pm

The cracks have started appearing. Only a matter of time before the 128 countries realise their mistake and show solidarity with Israel.

Hamid shafiq
Dec 25, 2017 12:57pm

@Smash i think may be 9 countries feel their mistake that they support against a humanity.

ALi Memon Khan
Dec 25, 2017 01:00pm

US extortion at work.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Dec 25, 2017 01:09pm

Guatemala? Who cares?

nirbhay
Dec 25, 2017 01:40pm

Good move. All countries should follow this.

RamG
Dec 25, 2017 01:46pm

Peace should be given a chance. Embassy is a good step, to begin with .

careless whispers
Dec 25, 2017 02:04pm

@Smash What cracks r u talking about???? They toed the line of US & it was always on the cards that they will follow with shifting of embassy.... Plus this tiny country have no importance in international arena

Changez Khan
Dec 25, 2017 02:06pm

Probably this tiny country was paid $1 million.

Tee
Dec 25, 2017 03:17pm

The Organisation Of Islamic Countries should take out complete trade sanctions with any country who considers this move.

Akram
Dec 25, 2017 03:36pm

Pakistan and the OIC should seek to cut relations with Guatemala as a result.

Khaleesi
Dec 25, 2017 04:15pm

Who is Guatemala ?

Sailesh Akkaraju
Dec 25, 2017 04:54pm

I think Guatemala fails to understand that this is not the path to peace. It is not courage to stand against doing the right thing. The right thing is a viable Palestine with a capital in East Jerusalem. Israel should also be recognized by all. What is happening now is definitely not helping it as well.

