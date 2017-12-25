Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother meet Indian spy in Islamabad
Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother met the convicted Indian spy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after arriving in Islamabad on Monday morning via a commercial flight.
Jadhav's mother, Avanti, and wife, Chetankul, made a stop at the Indian High Commission prior to the 40-minute-long meeting with the spy, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said.
Avanti and Chetankul Jadhav were accompanied by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and three Indian foreign ministry officials, according to Indian media reports.
During the meeting, only Jadhav's family members were present with him, while Singh and FO officials, who were monitoring the meeting, were outside the room, according to the FO.
"They spoke openly during the meeting," Dr Faisal said during a press briefing following the meeting. He added that JP Singh did not hear the conversation that took place between the family members.
Jadhav's wife and mother will catch a flight back to India this evening.
India requested that the family should not have any interaction with the media, the FO spokesperson said. In the press briefing after the meeting, he said that Pakistan would have preferred if Avanti and Chetankul had spoken to the media, as there are "many questions unanswered".
In a pre-recorded video message played at the FO after the meeting, Jadhav thanked the Pakistani government for arranging the meeting. He said that Pakistani authorities have treated him in a dignified, respectful and professional manner, for which he is thankful.
The Indian spy, in the video, again confessed to working for Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing. He added that he had been arrested in Balochistan while attempting to infiltrate the country from Iran.
No consular access to Jadhav
Pakistan has issued visas to Jadhav's wife and mother on "humanitarian grounds", and has consistently denied consular access to him, as the Vienna Convention does not apply to those involved in espionage, FO Spokesperson Dr Faisal told DawnNews.
"The presence of JP Singh at today’s meeting should not be considered as consular access," Dr Faisal said.
Indian media, however, reported that the meeting between Jadhav and his family members constitutes as "consular access" after Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on a Geo News talk show had said that the meeting is a "concession".
Times of India cited Asif as saying that the reason the meeting is taking place is because Pakistan didn't want India to create the impression that Jadhav was denied access to his family, especially since the spy's case is currently being heard at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
ToI quoted Asif as saying: "We didn't want any weakness in our case in the ICJ over the meeting... We have allowed access to Jadhav's family purely on a humanitarian basis. However, if we were in the same place, India wouldn't have been so kind to us."
Earlier today officials said all arrangements were in place for the meeting between Jadhav and his wife and mother, and sharpshooters had been deployed at the sprawling FO building ahead of the meeting.
Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in Pakistan on espionage charges.
He was captured by security forces on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan and sentenced to death by a military tribunal earlier this year for his involvement in terrorism and espionage.
His appeals against the conviction have been rejected by the military appellate court and his mercy petition has been lying with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
India has challenged Pakistan’s refusal to grant consular access to the spy in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The ICJ is hearing the case and has restrained the Pakistan government from executing Jadhav until it decides the case.
why??
A very considerate decision by Pakistan, highlighting the contrast between the two neighbors to the whole world. And of course, the meeting would be supervised very carefully to ensure there are no 'smart moves' from the other side.
This is a good news. Hopefully there will be peace after this meeting.
It is a meeting allowed to family members only. NO consular access has been granted by Pakistan till date in the case. Pakistan should allow consular access to him and fight the case on merit basis and fair play.
This is what we Muslims are with magnanimously big Hearts.
Sharpshooters for what? This is not a movie where hero escapes while in jail.
@Babu,
There is to be no consular access for killer of dozens of innocent people. Period.
This guy is responsible for deaths of innocents, he should be executed immediately.
Hang Kulbhusan
A good gesture by Pakistan by giving respect and protocol to enemy's family.
Spy can not be given any access to meet anyone.
This will make jadhav case strong that he is not a just spy.
Let us hope the ladies go back and tell people back home that treading the wrong path leads to a bad end always, and mutual coexistence instead of covert sabotage should be the path to follow. Hopefully they'll get the message of peace.
So why are we feeding this spy. He should be executed immediately.
Icj pressure
@GV
This off course is not a movie but Indians r fond of movies, that too with unrealistic happy endings
@Yun What ICJ pressure? Nobody asked Pakistan to arrange the meeting. Please stop listening to propaganda and learn to be thankful for our positivity.
Confession under duress are not permissible under international law. When Jadav makes his statement in ICJ the real story will unfold.
Which spy keeps the passport of the country he is from? Something fishie
KJ is responsible for killing many many many innocent Pakistan sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers, and above all killing of our MOTHERS. He should be exposed at all international levels and hanged for causing so much pain to our people.
Welldone Pakistan for letting them meet khulbushan for the last time
But why not a consular access?
A good will gesture on humanitarian ground that should be appreciated.
why glass door devide? they could have video conferenced them feom mumbai. an old lday and wife travelles so far to meet behind glass door their near and dear onea.
Strange that Khwaza Asif's 'humantarian' gesture could not cross the glass wall erected delibrately between the mother & her son !
When arrangement of the meeting send a good message. But the photos are not impressive at all. The family is looking at Jadhav and Jadhav is looking down even seeing his family after 22 months. Jadhav is simply looking like a statue. Appears a well choreographed meeting. Young Jadhav is now looking a 75 years old man!
Why no consular access? What is Pakistan trying to hide?
What about the Pakistani soldier captured by them ? Is he forgotten? There is no news about him...
I wonder what is holding up Pakistan in executing the so called spy? And if this man was responsible for all terror attacks in Pakistan than I am sure all attacks would have stopped after his arrest.
All those who are asking for the execution of Jhadav, first ensure he is tried in an open civilian court. Executing him after a secret trial by a military court will make Pakistan look like a banana republic.
Why this sham meeting where they can't touch each other or hug. The meeting could have done via video conference.
If the pics emerging are the proof of humanitarian aspects of Pakistan establishment then there cannot be a bigger shame..
Isn't it a drama?Family separated by glass partition,no privacy,no hug, not even a touch?Every word of the conversation is monitored and recorded.Who know if it was real Cdr.Jadhav or an impersonator!
Why a family is not free to meet. Why the meeting be videotaped? Is it freedom or real access.
what is it that he can tell his mother and wife that means the phone should be bound by tape. If you thought this is going to be seen as a"humanitarian" gesture i think this is going to convince ICJ to set this man free
Strangely, the telephone which can help communicate better between the two sides, is bound. Unless, of course, the Pakistani Government wanted that the conversation be audible to them too.
How can you call this as “humanitarian” when Jadav’s mother can’t touch her son and Jadav can’t hold his wife! Looks more like how a banker serves his customer in any Bank!! Surely something is wrong with the health of Jadav. Must have been tortured a lot and don’t want his mother or wife to know that.
He has blood of Hazara people on his hands. He owes an answer to the widows of Karachi which can only come through a severed spinal chord. For that to happen, he needs to be hanged, that too in public. If Indians can hang Kasab and make him pay for his crimes, why not Yadav ? After all he is not Raymond Davis whom we had to let go due to our relationship with America.
I can see a chuby face with fat on the back of his neck and cheeks. Hes being well fed and treated well with all the beef Biryanis and Naharis.
No mercy for this monster! He has blood of innocent Muslims on his hands. Hang him ASAP.
Shame on pakistan. Where is humanitarian in front of glass??? pic tells the story.
@Raj - don't be so ungrateful and pessimistic. A spy remains a spy, and we had to treat him this way. Dont forget, he masterminded the killings of innocent people and must be punished for his inhumane crime.
@Manu USA - A spy remains a spy and should be treated with caution. You should be grateful for this gesture rather being ungrateful and nitpicking.
All of you asking why family cannot meet or touch etc. It is clear why they cannot. They could pass him something over like poison to take, whisper things in his ear. The glass screen prevents any funny business
It would have been better for them not to "meet" at all.
This is worst than ZOO .. Why in glass Chamber .
Those calling Jadhav a spy, I have just one question for them - why not a single evidence could be found even after so many months? A doctored video taken under duress cannot be called as an evidence. I know you have to support Pakistani stance. But think for a moment, what if it is a case of a mistaken identity? This will be waste of a life, invite more international criticism, and the real culprit - whosoever he is - would still be roaming free. Either produce proofs or set him free.
Why is the phone taped?
Did they ever provide any evidence?? All the people who cry about confession videos - for their information, confession videos are not evidence. Truth will eventually come out. It's in ICJ.
There was not need of separating them by a glass. If it was a humanitarian gesture, then they should have been allowed to meet in privacy. That even would have been of a more "propaganda" value.
Some people remain ungrateful, no matter what you do for them. Give them an inch and they want yard - this is what happens when you provide a gesture of good will, based on humanitarian ground. Remember a spy remains a spy and have to be treated with caution!
@satya his presence in Pakistan with a fake passport is enough evidence
Indians should be thankful of Pakistan that they allowed his family to see him otherwise this man is a killer of innocent people he don't deserved anything except hang out,
I couldn’t understand why they were not allowed to talk each other. Pakistan Govt should not block their discussion by putting a glass
Unprofessional approach by the media.
I am in the USA. This man is responsible for the deaths, specifically of Shias in Pakistan. I personally felt lots of grief also from the Iranians here in the USA for the actions of this man.
@Babu, fair play would have been to hang him after his conviction and confession. This is all in the name off goodwill and humanity so appreciate what you get rather than make silly comments
This is just half meeting only, as he was shown from behind the Glass partition and made to talk through telephone.
@ali Yes, if you have credible proofs against him you should expose him at all possible level. Question is do you have any proof except his confession?
You think people dont see this. Meeting only after ICJ verdict. Also, no talk of hanging now. ?
Thanks Pakistan for the humanitarian consideration.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani That good gesture could not cross the glass wall erected delibrately between the mother & her son !
Humanity wins. Visas given on such occasions and for medical treatment shows that both the countries have it in them to come out of the bad blood.
@Vikas Gurung Glass ceiling is for safety and a globally accepted practice
@Babu, How many times Pakistan has to explain that in espionage cases counsular access may not be allowed.
First of all thank you Pakistan for letting Jadhav meets his family.I would urge,hope that there would fair investigation of charges levied against him without any prejudice or biased Post that any outcome of investigation and trial should honoured by both the party.
He looks very old
Let truth and justice prevail