Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother meet Indian spy in Islamabad

AP | Syed Sammer Abbas | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 25, 2017

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his mother and wife, Avanti and Chetankul, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy FO Spokesperson Dr Faisal

Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother met the convicted Indian spy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after arriving in Islamabad on Monday morning via a commercial flight.

Jadhav's mother, Avanti, and wife, Chetankul, made a stop at the Indian High Commission prior to the 40-minute-long meeting with the spy, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said.

Jadhav thanks the Pakistani government for arranging the meeting.

Avanti and Chetankul Jadhav were accompanied by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and three Indian foreign ministry officials, according to Indian media reports.

During the meeting, only Jadhav's family members were present with him, while Singh and FO officials, who were monitoring the meeting, were outside the room, according to the FO.

"They spoke openly during the meeting," Dr Faisal said during a press briefing following the meeting. He added that JP Singh did not hear the conversation that took place between the family members.

Jadhav's wife and mother sitting at the FO in Islamabad. "We honour our commitments," says FO spokesperson. ─ Photo courtesy FO Spokesperson Dr Faisal official Twitter

More about the meeting: 'This is not the final visit,' says FO after Jadhav's meeting with family

Jadhav's wife and mother will catch a flight back to India this evening.

India requested that the family should not have any interaction with the media, the FO spokesperson said. In the press briefing after the meeting, he said that Pakistan would have preferred if Avanti and Chetankul had spoken to the media, as there are "many questions unanswered".

Jadhav's wife and mother outside the FO after the meeting. ─ DawnNews

In a pre-recorded video message played at the FO after the meeting, Jadhav thanked the Pakistani government for arranging the meeting. He said that Pakistani authorities have treated him in a dignified, respectful and professional manner, for which he is thankful.

The Indian spy, in the video, again confessed to working for Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing. He added that he had been arrested in Balochistan while attempting to infiltrate the country from Iran.

Avanti and Chetankul Jadhav arrive at the Foreign Office.

No consular access to Jadhav

Pakistan has issued visas to Jadhav's wife and mother on "humanitarian grounds", and has consistently denied consular access to him, as the Vienna Convention does not apply to those involved in espionage, FO Spokesperson Dr Faisal told DawnNews.

"The presence of JP Singh at today’s meeting should not be considered as consular access," Dr Faisal said.

Indian media, however, reported that the meeting between Jadhav and his family members constitutes as "consular access" after Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on a Geo News talk show had said that the meeting is a "concession".

Times of India cited Asif as saying that the reason the meeting is taking place is because Pakistan didn't want India to create the impression that Jadhav was denied access to his family, especially since the spy's case is currently being heard at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

ToI quoted Asif as saying: "We didn't want any weakness in our case in the ICJ over the meeting... We have allowed access to Jadhav's family purely on a humanitarian basis. However, if we were in the same place, India wouldn't have been so kind to us."

Earlier today officials said all arrangements were in place for the meeting between Jadhav and his wife and mother, and sharpshooters had been deployed at the sprawling FO building ahead of the meeting.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in Pakistan on espionage charges.

He was captured by security forces on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan and sentenced to death by a military tribunal earlier this year for his involvement in terrorism and espionage.

His appeals against the conviction have been rejected by the military appellate court and his mercy petition has been lying with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

India has challenged Pakistan’s refusal to grant consular access to the spy in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ is hearing the case and has restrained the Pakistan government from executing Jadhav until it decides the case.

saif
Dec 25, 2017 11:59am

why??

Trump Et
Dec 25, 2017 12:01pm

A very considerate decision by Pakistan, highlighting the contrast between the two neighbors to the whole world. And of course, the meeting would be supervised very carefully to ensure there are no 'smart moves' from the other side.

Letty Jenson
Dec 25, 2017 12:31pm

This is a good news. Hopefully there will be peace after this meeting.

Babu,
Dec 25, 2017 12:35pm

It is a meeting allowed to family members only. NO consular access has been granted by Pakistan till date in the case. Pakistan should allow consular access to him and fight the case on merit basis and fair play.

Polluted People
Dec 25, 2017 12:41pm

This is what we Muslims are with magnanimously big Hearts.

GV
Dec 25, 2017 12:41pm

Sharpshooters for what? This is not a movie where hero escapes while in jail.

Trump Et
Dec 25, 2017 12:58pm

@Babu,
There is to be no consular access for killer of dozens of innocent people. Period.

Zak
Dec 25, 2017 01:02pm

This guy is responsible for deaths of innocents, he should be executed immediately.

TN
Dec 25, 2017 01:05pm

Hang Kulbhusan

AKA
Dec 25, 2017 01:11pm

A good gesture by Pakistan by giving respect and protocol to enemy's family.

Bala
Dec 25, 2017 01:21pm

Spy can not be given any access to meet anyone.

This will make jadhav case strong that he is not a just spy.

Trump Et
Dec 25, 2017 01:37pm

Let us hope the ladies go back and tell people back home that treading the wrong path leads to a bad end always, and mutual coexistence instead of covert sabotage should be the path to follow. Hopefully they'll get the message of peace.

Nasir A.
Dec 25, 2017 01:40pm

So why are we feeding this spy. He should be executed immediately.

Yun
Dec 25, 2017 01:41pm

Icj pressure

atif
Dec 25, 2017 01:49pm

@GV

This off course is not a movie but Indians r fond of movies, that too with unrealistic happy endings

Trump Et
Dec 25, 2017 01:59pm

@Yun What ICJ pressure? Nobody asked Pakistan to arrange the meeting. Please stop listening to propaganda and learn to be thankful for our positivity.

Raj
Dec 25, 2017 02:05pm

Confession under duress are not permissible under international law. When Jadav makes his statement in ICJ the real story will unfold.

anup
Dec 25, 2017 02:21pm

Which spy keeps the passport of the country he is from? Something fishie

ali
Dec 25, 2017 02:35pm

KJ is responsible for killing many many many innocent Pakistan sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers, and above all killing of our MOTHERS. He should be exposed at all international levels and hanged for causing so much pain to our people.

Juned Ali
Dec 25, 2017 02:35pm

Welldone Pakistan for letting them meet khulbushan for the last time

Hasin Ahmed
Dec 25, 2017 02:37pm

But why not a consular access?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 25, 2017 02:42pm

A good will gesture on humanitarian ground that should be appreciated.

kapil fr usa
Dec 25, 2017 02:51pm

why glass door devide? they could have video conferenced them feom mumbai. an old lday and wife travelles so far to meet behind glass door their near and dear onea.

Aurora
Dec 25, 2017 02:51pm

Strange that Khwaza Asif's 'humantarian' gesture could not cross the glass wall erected delibrately between the mother & her son !

Letty Jenson
Dec 25, 2017 02:51pm

When arrangement of the meeting send a good message. But the photos are not impressive at all. The family is looking at Jadhav and Jadhav is looking down even seeing his family after 22 months. Jadhav is simply looking like a statue. Appears a well choreographed meeting. Young Jadhav is now looking a 75 years old man!

A shah
Dec 25, 2017 02:52pm

Why no consular access? What is Pakistan trying to hide?

ARIF
Dec 25, 2017 02:57pm

What about the Pakistani soldier captured by them ? Is he forgotten? There is no news about him...

Surya Kant Agrawal
Dec 25, 2017 02:57pm

I wonder what is holding up Pakistan in executing the so called spy? And if this man was responsible for all terror attacks in Pakistan than I am sure all attacks would have stopped after his arrest.

sam
Dec 25, 2017 02:57pm

All those who are asking for the execution of Jhadav, first ensure he is tried in an open civilian court. Executing him after a secret trial by a military court will make Pakistan look like a banana republic.

SM
Dec 25, 2017 02:57pm

Why this sham meeting where they can't touch each other or hug. The meeting could have done via video conference.

Abhi
Dec 25, 2017 03:02pm

If the pics emerging are the proof of humanitarian aspects of Pakistan establishment then there cannot be a bigger shame..

P Nag
Dec 25, 2017 03:02pm

Isn't it a drama?Family separated by glass partition,no privacy,no hug, not even a touch?Every word of the conversation is monitored and recorded.Who know if it was real Cdr.Jadhav or an impersonator!

Manu USA
Dec 25, 2017 03:04pm

Why a family is not free to meet. Why the meeting be videotaped? Is it freedom or real access.

karma
Dec 25, 2017 03:05pm

what is it that he can tell his mother and wife that means the phone should be bound by tape. If you thought this is going to be seen as a"humanitarian" gesture i think this is going to convince ICJ to set this man free

YoursTruly
Dec 25, 2017 03:06pm

Strangely, the telephone which can help communicate better between the two sides, is bound. Unless, of course, the Pakistani Government wanted that the conversation be audible to them too.

Raj
Dec 25, 2017 03:10pm

How can you call this as “humanitarian” when Jadav’s mother can’t touch her son and Jadav can’t hold his wife! Looks more like how a banker serves his customer in any Bank!! Surely something is wrong with the health of Jadav. Must have been tortured a lot and don’t want his mother or wife to know that.

Shahryar Shirazi
Dec 25, 2017 03:17pm

He has blood of Hazara people on his hands. He owes an answer to the widows of Karachi which can only come through a severed spinal chord. For that to happen, he needs to be hanged, that too in public. If Indians can hang Kasab and make him pay for his crimes, why not Yadav ? After all he is not Raymond Davis whom we had to let go due to our relationship with America.

Shahryar Shirazi
Dec 25, 2017 03:22pm

I can see a chuby face with fat on the back of his neck and cheeks. Hes being well fed and treated well with all the beef Biryanis and Naharis.

Aamir Rizvan
Dec 25, 2017 03:22pm

No mercy for this monster! He has blood of innocent Muslims on his hands. Hang him ASAP.

Kkm
Dec 25, 2017 03:26pm

Shame on pakistan. Where is humanitarian in front of glass??? pic tells the story.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 25, 2017 03:27pm

@Raj - don't be so ungrateful and pessimistic. A spy remains a spy, and we had to treat him this way. Dont forget, he masterminded the killings of innocent people and must be punished for his inhumane crime.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 25, 2017 03:29pm

@Manu USA - A spy remains a spy and should be treated with caution. You should be grateful for this gesture rather being ungrateful and nitpicking.

Tee
Dec 25, 2017 03:30pm

All of you asking why family cannot meet or touch etc. It is clear why they cannot. They could pass him something over like poison to take, whisper things in his ear. The glass screen prevents any funny business

Yank
Dec 25, 2017 03:34pm

It would have been better for them not to "meet" at all.

Swaroop
Dec 25, 2017 03:34pm

This is worst than ZOO .. Why in glass Chamber .

Gaurav
Dec 25, 2017 03:36pm

Those calling Jadhav a spy, I have just one question for them - why not a single evidence could be found even after so many months? A doctored video taken under duress cannot be called as an evidence. I know you have to support Pakistani stance. But think for a moment, what if it is a case of a mistaken identity? This will be waste of a life, invite more international criticism, and the real culprit - whosoever he is - would still be roaming free. Either produce proofs or set him free.

Rajesh
Dec 25, 2017 03:38pm

Why is the phone taped?

satya
Dec 25, 2017 03:39pm

Did they ever provide any evidence?? All the people who cry about confession videos - for their information, confession videos are not evidence. Truth will eventually come out. It's in ICJ.

Tariq Amir
Dec 25, 2017 03:46pm

There was not need of separating them by a glass. If it was a humanitarian gesture, then they should have been allowed to meet in privacy. That even would have been of a more "propaganda" value.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 25, 2017 03:49pm

Some people remain ungrateful, no matter what you do for them. Give them an inch and they want yard - this is what happens when you provide a gesture of good will, based on humanitarian ground. Remember a spy remains a spy and have to be treated with caution!

Human
Dec 25, 2017 03:54pm

@satya his presence in Pakistan with a fake passport is enough evidence

luke
Dec 25, 2017 03:58pm

Indians should be thankful of Pakistan that they allowed his family to see him otherwise this man is a killer of innocent people he don't deserved anything except hang out,

S. Chatterjee
Dec 25, 2017 03:58pm

I couldn’t understand why they were not allowed to talk each other. Pakistan Govt should not block their discussion by putting a glass

AFRIDI
Dec 25, 2017 04:17pm

Unprofessional approach by the media.

Sina
Dec 25, 2017 04:28pm

I am in the USA. This man is responsible for the deaths, specifically of Shias in Pakistan. I personally felt lots of grief also from the Iranians here in the USA for the actions of this man.

Mobin
Dec 25, 2017 04:29pm

@Babu, fair play would have been to hang him after his conviction and confession. This is all in the name off goodwill and humanity so appreciate what you get rather than make silly comments

Babu,
Dec 25, 2017 04:30pm

This is just half meeting only, as he was shown from behind the Glass partition and made to talk through telephone.

nizam
Dec 25, 2017 04:38pm

@ali Yes, if you have credible proofs against him you should expose him at all possible level. Question is do you have any proof except his confession?

Xi Jin
Dec 25, 2017 04:42pm

You think people dont see this. Meeting only after ICJ verdict. Also, no talk of hanging now. ?

Balakrishnan
Dec 25, 2017 04:58pm

Thanks Pakistan for the humanitarian consideration.

Vikas Gurung
Dec 25, 2017 05:03pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani That good gesture could not cross the glass wall erected delibrately between the mother & her son !

Sam
Dec 25, 2017 05:06pm

Humanity wins. Visas given on such occasions and for medical treatment shows that both the countries have it in them to come out of the bad blood.

Humanity
Dec 25, 2017 05:32pm

@Vikas Gurung Glass ceiling is for safety and a globally accepted practice

M. Siddique
Dec 25, 2017 05:48pm

@Babu, How many times Pakistan has to explain that in espionage cases counsular access may not be allowed.

Bharat Jha
Dec 25, 2017 05:48pm

First of all thank you Pakistan for letting Jadhav meets his family.I would urge,hope that there would fair investigation of charges levied against him without any prejudice or biased Post that any outcome of investigation and trial should honoured by both the party.

Naxalite
Dec 25, 2017 06:08pm

He looks very old

Prem gehi
Dec 25, 2017 06:53pm

Let truth and justice prevail

