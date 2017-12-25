PPP distances itself from Rabbani’s anti-US tirade
ISLAMABAD: Hours after Senate chairman Raza Rabbani delivered an anti-US speech at the Speakers Conference of six countries in Islamabad on Sunday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) distanced itself from his remarks, declaring them his personal viewpoint.
“Senator Raza Rabbani has resigned from the office of the deputy secretary general of the PPP upon his election and taking over as chairman of the Senate of Pakistan. All the statements of Raza Rabbani are in his individual capacity and may be considered as his own,” says a brief statement issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House in Karachi.
When contacted, the head of Bilawal House Media Centre Surrendar Velaci simply said that he had issued the statement after receiving “a directive from the party leadership”. He failed to give any reason for issuing the statement, saying that he did not know as to on which part of Mr Rabbani’s speech, the leadership had taken this immediate action.
Similarly, when contacted, PPP’s secretary general and the official spokesman for the party chairman Farhatullah Babar said that he was also unaware of the reason behind this move. He, however, explained that whenever the political parties made some comments about the other countries or on foreign policy issues, they used diplomatic and soft language.
“An individual can use a harsh language or choose words of his own choice, but the parties remain careful in their language while commenting on foreign policy issues,” the PPP leader said. He, however, said that he did not see any “specific reason” for the party leadership’s decision of disowning Mr Rabbani’s remarks.
Downplaying the incident, Mr Babar said that such things happened in political parties and it was not for the first time that the PPP had distanced itself from statements made by any party leader or member. He reminded that once the party leadership had distanced itself from a speech which he had made on the floor of the Senate.
Speaking at the conference, the Senate chairman in his reference to the recent remarks on Pakistan by US Vice President Mike Pence, had stated that Pakistan was a sovereign country and it was not in the habit of “taking notices” from anyone.
Mr Rabbani had said the US was trying to shift the blame for its defeat in Afghanistan on to Pakistan “and it consistently refuses to recognise the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war on terror.” He alleged that the US was bringing about instability in Muslim countries, particularly in the Middle East. He had further stated that a new coalition between the US, Israel and India was in the making and Washington was trying to use or build up India as a policeman of the region.
Political experts were surprised to see the statement issued from Bilawal House as this was not for the first time that Mr Rabbani had delivered an anti-US speech. In the past too, on a number of occasions and while presiding over the Senate proceedings, he had harshly criticised the US policies towards Pakistan and Islamic countries.
CEC meeting
Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari “summoned” a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) at Naudero House in Larkana on Tuesday on the eve of 10th death anniversary of former party chairperson Benazir Bhutto to be observed on Wednesday.
Mr Babar said though the main purpose of holding CEC meetings on the occasions of birth and death anniversaries of the party leaders was to pay homage to them, the members were allowed to speak on national issues.
He said the party leaders in the CEC meeting would “discuss in threadbare the overall current political situation in the country”.
Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2017
Comments (38)
PPP scared of USA, Z.A. Bhutto was not. Does one need to say more. Think!
Bilawal seeking USA support for.reelection
Lol..
Also this could be a message to Chairman Rabbani that he should not expect any party position post senate retirement in three months !!
What Raza Rabbani said and earlier speech of Dr. Maliha Lodhi in UN special session are brave statements. It is sad that PPP end up disowning Senators statements to keep US happy. PPP and PML keep harping about masses as the source of power where actually a visit to DC is what they know is the way to power, needless to say that these shameless leaders will continue to sell national interest to keep the power.
Hypocrites of the first degree.
PPP still believes USA will help them come to power. LOL !
They are afraid of their master's reaction which commands their lives completely.
wonder who puts them in power. the People or the USA...Na khuda ko khuda na banoe...Thus they have an idol that they petition for victory in war; another for success in their labors; and so for everything in which they seek or desire prosperity, they have their idols, which they honor and serve.
Whats the matter PPP. Afraid to anger your masters ?
There might be an assurance to Mr Zardari from his lords as he is the best choice to support them in weakening Pakistan.
They know the limitations. Bravado couldn't last for even 24 hours. Lol
Coward can't back the brave statement made by a man who shows the real face of America to everyone ..
Ppp has ties with usa and also an anti-pakistan party.
Guess who gets invited to white house for ceremonies.
They all need the backing of US !
Shameful.
"Let the word ring out in clear terms that Pakistan is a sovereign state and is not in the habit of taking notices from anyone, let alone the US." A statement which can be expected from a patriot. PPP disassociation questions its patriotism .
Stupids this could be your turning point in Pakistan politics.
Without US support these so called leaders can not survive they need constant US support to hide their I'll gotten money US need these kinds of political parties to have their men on key position.
Not surprised by that response. The same people of Memo- Gate.
What was wrong with the statement ?
Asif Zardari is afraid of US, because he came in power by an illegal NRO deal which was forcefully imposed by US and British.
In the name of democracy we all are exploited by political parties where they even don't support their top tier leaders who speak the truth and voice with their people.
PPP is still getting bread and butter from US. Claiming itself a national based party but doing just in against.
Coward......................
'Pakistan not in habit of taking notices from anyone, let alone US': Rabbani slams Pence's remarks. Now PPP “An individual can use a harsh language or choose words of his own choice, but the parties remain careful in their language while commenting on foreign policy issues,” the PPP leader said. So actually whats PPP leadership is try to say?
Coward PPP !
PPP, MQM, ANP, PMLN, are corrupt and anti-state.
PPP distances itself from the legacy of ZA Bhutto. Why are they even in Pakistan? Think!
@Ali vohra ... it was self invitation by Zardari.
It looks to me that PPP leaders are scared of their assets in western countries.
Zardari does not want to upset their master , hence the quick denial. The statement by Rabbani was excellent.
Cowards! Anyway would not surprise me if people vore ppp anyway. The problems are inside the country.
Why not?
Mr. Zardari has millions stashed in NY Banks and real estate - thanks to money looted from Pakistan. He does not want to allienate or anger Mr. Trump.
So appease the master and sell the country!
Scaredy cats.
"He, however, explained that whenever the political parties made some comments about the other countries or on foreign policy issues, they used diplomatic and soft language."
Someone needs to ask Farhatullah Babar if Republican party in America has distance itself from Pence provocative and highly irresponsible remark?
Fact is PPP and it leadership with their forigen assets, is highly compromised bunch who are manipulated by western powers and liability to Pakistan.
Zardari is beholden to the UK UAE and the US. Thus he will never risk his assets in these countries or the residency of his children there. Neither does NS et al. So we can see how all these political opportuniists are acting as foreign agents, not in the best interest of the nation. Their primary reasons for keeping a connection with Pakistan is to rob the people even further so they and their next 5 generations can live happily ever after in Dubai, London or New York. Never mind what slogans they invent, promises they make or plans they pretend to have. They didn't deliver one bit in three successive terms for each party between them. Anyone who buys their foolish mantra despite all the history, is simply blind, deaf and ignorant.
Mr. Rabbani is the chair person of the Senate and should focus his energies on doing his job to be of service to the nation, such as making laws and working on reforms as they pertain to the judicial system as well as the system of the government. Making statements about foreign affairs is the job of the foreign secretary, so the PPP is correct in disowning his emotional tirade against the US government