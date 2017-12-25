Hafiz Saeed opens MML office in NA-120

LAHORE: Notwithstanding the opposition by the interior ministry to entry of offshoots of proscribed entities into the national political arena, Jamaatud Dawa Emir Hafiz Muhammad Saeed opened an office of a subsidiary of the JuD here on Sunday.

The JuD chief visited different areas of National Assembly constituency NA-120, the Lahore seat the Sharifs had never lost since their debut in politics in 1985 here.

He inaugurated an office of the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political face of the JuD, on Mohni Road and listened to civic problems of the area people.

The MML, which surfaced in the by-polls for NA-120 in September this year and gained fourth position with votes double than the tally of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-i-Islami combined, is yet to be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The interior ministry has opposed registration of the MML as a political party terming it an offshoot of banned outfits.

People welcomed Hafiz Saeed by showering rose petals on his vehicle in Kasurpura, Chaudhry Park and Outfall Road.

