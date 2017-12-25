Hafiz Saeed opens MML office in NA-120
LAHORE: Notwithstanding the opposition by the interior ministry to entry of offshoots of proscribed entities into the national political arena, Jamaatud Dawa Emir Hafiz Muhammad Saeed opened an office of a subsidiary of the JuD here on Sunday.
The JuD chief visited different areas of National Assembly constituency NA-120, the Lahore seat the Sharifs had never lost since their debut in politics in 1985 here.
He inaugurated an office of the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political face of the JuD, on Mohni Road and listened to civic problems of the area people.
The MML, which surfaced in the by-polls for NA-120 in September this year and gained fourth position with votes double than the tally of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-i-Islami combined, is yet to be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The interior ministry has opposed registration of the MML as a political party terming it an offshoot of banned outfits.
People welcomed Hafiz Saeed by showering rose petals on his vehicle in Kasurpura, Chaudhry Park and Outfall Road.
Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2017
Comments (29)
Excellent
We respected him. He is100% patriotic and he will try to solve problems which NA 120 is facing. His party must be recognized by election commission. This is good .
The US had similar ideas about Muqtada Alsadr in Iraq. Muqtada became main stream leader.
People love his Islamic NGO.active in humanitarian, educational, healthcare, public policy and social, human rights
So he opens up his office in the NA-120, a welcome from the Sharif family.
As in democratic country every person or party who believes in democracy should participate in politics without fear.
@Hamid shafiq If he must face all charges against him first.
@Thanks If this is true, Pakistan is heading in a very wrong direction and away from civilized society
No one can stop him, as it is fundamental right.
If you love Pakistan and Kashmir, we are with you.
@Mir spoken like a true Pakistani
Pmln is just scared as their vote bank is gone
Welcome
May he become the prime minister of Pakistan soon..best wishes
I fully support his latest venture, great man, great patriot,great leader , he will destroy our enemy and free kashmir.
@Amer Wasim He is a real face of Pakistan. He must be awarded "Nishan-e-Pakistan".
Excellent news. At least he is a patriot and honest man which we can not say about leaders of othe so called political and democratic parties.
@Zak Now i can understand how unaware our people are about the real world. They are always in search of a superhero and hafiz saeed is right person for this job.
Excellent.. Crows are coming. He should be honoured.
This man must be banned at any cost. He is backed up by Establishment.
Friends, if I am not wrong he already has a big office in Rawalpindi? Am I correct?
Religious parties should be banned from politics. Either they be political or religious but not both.
How did to fare above PPP and JI in the by-polls if it was yet to be registered with the ECP?
@Zak We need a leader who can work for the welfare of all Pakistanis- for their health, their education, their economic well-being. We don’t need a person to lead our nation who just fight “enemies” all the time.
With all due respect, he should keep low profile. Pakistan government is under a lot of pressure because of him. He should show some wisdom.
Hafiz Saab is an inspiration to all of Pakistanis. He has given his whole life for the betterment of others. We should be inspired by him and do something similar. Do not fall for the propaganda from the US.
@MG you have no right to tell that who is civilised or non civilised. If some person guilty you Shall go to court file an application against him in police. It’s not way to stop some one with out any proper evidence against him related to his crime. My point of view Pakistan is a democratic country where each and every person to express his views with out any fear.
He is a very progressive leader
If He is citizen of Pakistan, he is entitled to run for any office.