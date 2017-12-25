DAWN.COM

Hafiz Saeed opens MML office in NA-120

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 25, 2017

LAHORE: Notwithstanding the opposition by the interior ministry to entry of offshoots of proscribed entities into the national political arena, Jamaatud Dawa Emir Hafiz Muhammad Saeed opened an office of a subsidiary of the JuD here on Sunday.

The JuD chief visited different areas of National Assembly constituency NA-120, the Lahore seat the Sharifs had never lost since their debut in politics in 1985 here.

He inaugurated an office of the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political face of the JuD, on Mohni Road and listened to civic problems of the area people.

The MML, which surfaced in the by-polls for NA-120 in September this year and gained fourth position with votes double than the tally of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-i-Islami combined, is yet to be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The interior ministry has opposed registration of the MML as a political party terming it an offshoot of banned outfits.

People welcomed Hafiz Saeed by showering rose petals on his vehicle in Kasurpura, Chaudhry Park and Outfall Road.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2017

Khanm
Dec 25, 2017 09:36am

Excellent

Mir
Dec 25, 2017 09:41am

We respected him. He is100% patriotic and he will try to solve problems which NA 120 is facing. His party must be recognized by election commission. This is good .

Karachi Walla
Dec 25, 2017 09:45am

The US had similar ideas about Muqtada Alsadr in Iraq. Muqtada became main stream leader.

Rashid
Dec 25, 2017 10:05am

People love his Islamic NGO.active in humanitarian, educational, healthcare, public policy and social, human rights

LAHORI KID
Dec 25, 2017 10:14am

So he opens up his office in the NA-120, a welcome from the Sharif family.

Hamid shafiq
Dec 25, 2017 10:26am

As in democratic country every person or party who believes in democracy should participate in politics without fear.

MG
Dec 25, 2017 10:30am

@Hamid shafiq If he must face all charges against him first.

MG
Dec 25, 2017 10:30am

@Thanks If this is true, Pakistan is heading in a very wrong direction and away from civilized society

Gk
Dec 25, 2017 10:34am

No one can stop him, as it is fundamental right.

Amer Wasim
Dec 25, 2017 10:39am

If you love Pakistan and Kashmir, we are with you.

Amir
Dec 25, 2017 10:54am

@Mir spoken like a true Pakistani

Ali vohra
Dec 25, 2017 10:58am

Pmln is just scared as their vote bank is gone

Talha
Dec 25, 2017 11:09am

Welcome

Victor
Dec 25, 2017 11:10am

May he become the prime minister of Pakistan soon..best wishes

Zak
Dec 25, 2017 11:13am

I fully support his latest venture, great man, great patriot,great leader , he will destroy our enemy and free kashmir.

Raju Patel
Dec 25, 2017 11:15am

@Amer Wasim He is a real face of Pakistan. He must be awarded "Nishan-e-Pakistan".

aleem
Dec 25, 2017 11:18am

Excellent news. At least he is a patriot and honest man which we can not say about leaders of othe so called political and democratic parties.

shahzaib
Dec 25, 2017 11:23am

@Zak Now i can understand how unaware our people are about the real world. They are always in search of a superhero and hafiz saeed is right person for this job.

gnikdks
Dec 25, 2017 11:36am

Excellent.. Crows are coming. He should be honoured.

M. Saeed Awan
Dec 25, 2017 12:04pm

This man must be banned at any cost. He is backed up by Establishment.

Letty Jenson
Dec 25, 2017 12:29pm

Friends, if I am not wrong he already has a big office in Rawalpindi? Am I correct?

Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 25, 2017 12:33pm

Religious parties should be banned from politics. Either they be political or religious but not both.

Farhan
Dec 25, 2017 01:20pm

How did to fare above PPP and JI in the by-polls if it was yet to be registered with the ECP?

My Opinion
Dec 25, 2017 01:28pm

@Zak We need a leader who can work for the welfare of all Pakistanis- for their health, their education, their economic well-being. We don’t need a person to lead our nation who just fight “enemies” all the time.

Asif
Dec 25, 2017 02:24pm

With all due respect, he should keep low profile. Pakistan government is under a lot of pressure because of him. He should show some wisdom.

Aamir Rizvan
Dec 25, 2017 03:29pm

Hafiz Saab is an inspiration to all of Pakistanis. He has given his whole life for the betterment of others. We should be inspired by him and do something similar. Do not fall for the propaganda from the US.

Hamid shafiq
Dec 25, 2017 03:30pm

@MG you have no right to tell that who is civilised or non civilised. If some person guilty you Shall go to court file an application against him in police. It’s not way to stop some one with out any proper evidence against him related to his crime. My point of view Pakistan is a democratic country where each and every person to express his views with out any fear.

SNB
Dec 25, 2017 04:46pm

He is a very progressive leader

T,Nawaz
Dec 25, 2017 06:32pm

If He is citizen of Pakistan, he is entitled to run for any office.

