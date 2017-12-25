DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Despite SHC order, over 9,000 Christian workers not paid for Christmas

BhagwandasUpdated December 25, 2017

Email


KARACHI: More than 9,500 Christian workers of the civic agencies could not get their salaries before their annual Christmas festival to celebrate it properly with their families.

The workers, as a protest, have announced that they would celebrate Christmas on the road along the Karachi Press Club.

These workers are associated with the district municipal corporations (7,000 workers) and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (2,500 workers) and have not been paid owing to the lethargic attitude of the Sindh government bureaucrats, who did not release the funds in time.

This is not the first time that the civic workers have not received the advance salary in time to celebrate their religious festival properly. Earlier, Muslim as well as Hindu workers were also not paid in time and could not celebrate their respective religious festivals — Eidul Azha and Diwali.

The Sindh High Court had ordered on Dec 19 that the Christian workers be paid by Dec 20, 2017 so that they could celebrate Christmas, but the Sindh government bureaucracy did not follow the court order.

Responding to Dawn queries, All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation leader Zulfiqar Shah said it was a pity that despite the high court order the workers were not paid. He said that the workers in Punjab were always paid before the festivals, but in Sindh the government did not do the same. He said that earlier this year the Muslim and Hindu workers were also not paid before Eidul Azha and Diwali.

KWSB’s United Workers Union leaders Joseph Sanam, Punhal Magsi, Akram Khan and others, condemning the water board management for nonpayment of salaries to the over 2,500 Christian workers, also announced that the workers, along with their families, would celebrate Christmas and perform their religious rites on the road near the Press Club on Monday.

They also criticised the management for its discriminatory attitude towards minority community workers, overwhelming majority of whom were low-grade employees working as health workers and kundi men.

They also urged the Sindh High Court chief justice to take suo motu notice of this “criminal act” of the KWSB management.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2017

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Aditta
Dec 25, 2017 09:48am

Saying goes... pay the wage before the sweat drys down?

We are islamic country but without islamic value!

QAP
Dec 25, 2017 10:06am

Are non-muslims paying 'Jazia' in Pakistan? Any comments, Please.

Jared lee
Dec 25, 2017 10:40am

Shameful ethics.

Fawzia H
Dec 25, 2017 11:30am

What a shame. To not give to the most deserving is a sin multiplied twice fold.

mr.singh
Dec 25, 2017 11:30am

exploitationof minority ...

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Dec 25, 2017 11:34am

I believe the court must have appointed ballifs to oversee and verify back that its orders have been complied with on 20th December by those responsible. If that is not done, the Christmas of affected will be done with before contempt proceedings are settled. Since this is lethargic problem repeated time and again by these bureaucrates, they must be dealt with more sternly and accordingly those affected must be able to see that some heads have rolled after all.

Reza
Dec 25, 2017 02:26pm

What's the issue. Muslims don't get paid early because it's Eid, here in the West.

Taimoor Khan
Dec 25, 2017 03:25pm

@mr.singh right! I work in Europe, I don't get my wages on Eid or even a holiday and no one is even bothered in government or judiciary here. Atleast in Pakistan judiciary is active on this front.

Aamir Rizvan
Dec 25, 2017 03:33pm

Do they pay Muslims when it is Eid? Why this special treatment for Christians? After all they are all equal citizens of our country.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Political or partisan?

Political or partisan?

Even if the courts exercise judicial restraint, some political elites will still win or lose.

Editorial

Family first, not democracy
Updated December 25, 2017

Family first, not democracy

A party that will be seeking a fourth term in government is still a fiefdom of the Sharifs.
December 25, 2017

Outlook for minorities

AS the nation observes two significant events on this day — Christmas and the birthday of the father of the nation...
December 25, 2017

Internet censorship

FOR most democracies, the benefits and challenges of social media are increasingly apparent. However, when...
Updated December 24, 2017

MML rebuffed

IT is the right decision for the right reasons and it must be supported by all institutions of the state. The Milli...
Updated December 24, 2017

False accusations

Blasphemy is perhaps the most emotive issue in this country; even hearsay is capable of provoking murder and mayhem.
December 24, 2017

Strides in cricket

PAKISTAN cricket has made significant strides at the ICC executive committee meeting held in Singapore earlier this...