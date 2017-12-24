DAWN.COM

Muslims help perform last rituals of Hindu woman in Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated December 24, 2017

In a show of religious harmony, thousands of Muslims in India-held Kashmir helped perform the last rites of a female Kashmiri pundit in Anantnag district, Asia News International (ANI), an Indian news agency, reported on Sunday.

Around 3,000 people, mostly Muslims helped perform the last rites of Nancy Koul, who is survived by her four children, including two girls. Koul's husband died last year.

Scores of her Muslim neighbours rushed to Koul's residence after the news of her death broke. They not only consoled her family and mourned her demise but also performed the pundit's last rituals.

"This is our culture and we share brotherhood. We do not believe in divisive politics. We share a composite culture," a neighbour said while talking to ANI.

Due to the communal and religious harmony in the area, Koul and her husband had decided to stay on in their native village in the 1990s when a large number of Kashmiri pundits had migrated from the region.

Comments (4)

Dec 24, 2017 07:12pm

Nice gesture of communal and religious harmony. Some who don't need to emulate!

Abdul Majeed
Dec 24, 2017 08:18pm

An extremely welcome attitude which should by followed by every community living on the Subcontinent.

Sandeep
Dec 24, 2017 08:24pm

I wish they had thought on these lines 30 years ago. Things would have been very different now.

Humanitarian APPROACH
Dec 25, 2017 12:05am

We can today began harmony, forget past, discover new benefits of friendship, and find peace upto eternity.Lets live in unison, hand in hand together.

