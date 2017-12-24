DAWN.COM

'Pakistan not in habit of taking notices from anyone, let alone US': Rabbani slams Pence's remarks

Dawn.comUpdated December 24, 2017

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani addresses Speakers Conference in Islamabad.─DawnNews
Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, in response to a warning from United States (US) Vice President (VP) Mike Pence to Islamabad earlier this week, made it clear that Pakistan is not in the habit of "taking notices" from anyone.

Pence, while addressing US troops at the Bagram military base in Kabul, had said that Pakistan has allegedly provided safe haven to terrorists for too long but those days are over now, as US President Donald Trump has now "put Pakistan on notice".

"Two days ago, Pence had the gall, the audacity to say that Trump has put Pakistan on notice," Rabbani said in Islamabad on Sunday. "Let the word ring out in clear terms that Pakistan is a sovereign state and is not in the habit of taking notices from anyone, let alone the US."

The Senate chairman was addressing the first six-nation Speakers' Conference, which was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain earlier today.

The conference ─ themed "The challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity" ─ is being held in Islamabad, with representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey in attendance.

Addressing the conference, Rabbani further said that Trump, in his recently announced South Asia policy, had blamed Pakistan for the failures of the US in Afghanistan.

"We saw the US ignoring the sacrifices made by Pakistan," Rabbani observed.

He went on to state that the US has pursued a policy of "regime change and bringing about destabilisation in Muslim countries" particularly in the Middle East.

Describing Trump's decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the "blunder of all blunders", Rabbani said that Washington had failed to understand that it is neither supported practically, nor in fact, nor by history in their decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Rabbani noted that the United Nations General Assembly had given a befitting reply to Washington when over 120 countries rejected the US move.

"What they [US] fail to recognise is that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital will give rise to a new intifada as the people of Palestine move to achieve their historic rights."

During his address, Rabbani also spoke about the Trump administration's recently unveiled national security strategy, noting that a new nexus seems to be emerging comprising of US, Israel and India.

"We find the US is trying to use or build up India as a policeman of the region," Rabbani said.

He added that although Pakistan "believes in dialogue and friendly relations with its neighbours [...] until and unless India is willing to speak on equal terms, we will perhaps just be looking at the mirage of peace in the region."

'World has failed to address the root cause of extremism'

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq address Speakers Conference in Islambad.─DawnNews

Earlier in the day, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq addressed the conference and noted that Pakistan's economy has suffered gravely due to "cowardly acts of terrorism".

He said that the problem of extremism had been aggravated by the rise of the drug trade.

"Why has the global coalition against terrorism consistently failed to control and destroy poppy cultivation?" Sadiq asked, noting that the drug had become a major source of terror financing.

"Although religious fanaticism has often been cited as the main cause of global terrorism, let us not forget that the rise of the populous right and the sanctioning of oppression has also added to the mayhem," Sadiq said.

"The world has failed to address the root cause of extremism," he added.

He said that the controversy over Jerusalem's status did not only violate international laws but also undermined peace efforts, divided the people of the world and fanned religious animosity.

He said that the US move to veto a United Nations Security Council’s draft resolution rejecting the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was proof that the world needs a more just and equitable order.

Comments (20)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 24, 2017 11:13am

Well put. But is it for mere consumption by the populace of the country or you really mean it?

Asif Ali
Dec 24, 2017 11:28am

A good habit, follow it.

SAB
Dec 24, 2017 11:50am

All words seem beautiful but meaningless unless our courage is translated into economic strength.

Zahid
Dec 24, 2017 12:10pm

Bravo !

ALI
Dec 24, 2017 12:13pm

Good job Mr rabbani

ALi Memon Khan
Dec 24, 2017 12:25pm

Well done, excellent reply to US hostilities and aggression.

AW
Dec 24, 2017 12:45pm

Mr. Rabbani's leader is Mr. Asif Zardari which gives him impeccable credibility! Instead of meaningless emotional statements for consumption of the domestic audience every now and then, the parliament should be doing its real job which is to make laws for the betterment of the citizens. How about working on much delayed and much needed ground up serious reforms of the judicial system and the system of governance?

Sohail Kh.
Dec 24, 2017 12:46pm

Well said chairman

Ahmed, M DXB
Dec 24, 2017 12:51pm

Bravo

Abbas kd
Dec 24, 2017 01:05pm

Good to see that our leaders these days somehow have found the courage to stand up to the bullying & empty threats from others. Our Prime Minster to the Foreign Minister or from Chairman of the Senate to the Speaker of National Assembly, thank you for having this courage & you have the support of each & every Pakistani for bringing some respect to our nation.

Jawaid
Dec 24, 2017 01:32pm

Well said, Chairman.

Ahmed
Dec 24, 2017 02:05pm

Well said, this should teach the US to be more careful with words the next time

Mustafa
Dec 24, 2017 02:23pm

well said

Yasir Ali
Dec 24, 2017 02:24pm

@SAB soon inshallah

ali ahmed
Dec 24, 2017 02:47pm

This is public consumption ..behind the scene dictation always accepted..

Hsidd
Dec 24, 2017 02:57pm

Excellent reply!

Byju
Dec 24, 2017 03:15pm

Oh! Really?. Please try practising what you say

nitin
Dec 24, 2017 05:10pm

Now you are taking orders from China.

JustWasif
Dec 24, 2017 05:12pm

I am not agree with the statement.

Zak
Dec 24, 2017 06:02pm

Only China and KSA can dictate to us what to do, nobody else.

