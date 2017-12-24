DAWN.COM

US told to learn from Pakistan in war on terror

Monitoring DeskUpdated December 24, 2017

KHAWAJA Asif
KHAWAJA Asif

KARACHI: A day after the Foreign Office issued a strongly worded statement in response to the US assertion about “putting Pakistan on notice” over alleged terrorist safe havens, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday hit out at the US administration, asking it to learn from Pakistan’s experiences in the war against terrorism instead of threatening it.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, the minister said: “Dont blame or threat[en] us, learn from our experiences in war against terror... if that is our common objective.”

On Friday, US Vice President Mike Pence — during an unannounced visit to Afghanistan — alleged that Pakistan had for too long provided safe havens to terrorists but those days were over, as President Donald Trump had “put Pakistan on notice”.

“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with the United States, and Pakistan has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists,” he said while addressing US troops at Bagram airbase.

Referring to Mr Pence’s ‘warning’, Mr Asif said “frustrations on diplomatic front in UN and war in Afghanistan are reflected in statements of US administration”.

Also on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that the United States’ threats against Pakistan with respect to the latter’s alleged support for militant groups could harm the existing coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2017

Comments (7)


Khanm
Dec 24, 2017 07:58am

Thats not how the world is seeing it

Nuer
Dec 24, 2017 08:45am

New patented learning Technology of Pakistan how to breed snake-heads and mainstream them should be given to US!

Ahmed
Dec 24, 2017 08:56am

Well done Khawaja Asif. This is exactly how we should be talking to Americans.

Javed
Dec 24, 2017 09:06am

The British and the Russians failed in Afghanistan before them, but they never blamed others for their failures.

Fast
Dec 24, 2017 11:01am

First time I totally agree with Khawaja ASIF.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Dec 24, 2017 11:42am

Very good Mr. Khawaja. Where were you when Indians were defaming us day and night. We have lost four and half of one year convincing the world and especially the USA that Indians are the one who is terrorizing the border province of Pakistan. Looking for evidence, go no farther than Gulbhosan.

AoKaroGhazwaHind
Dec 24, 2017 04:05pm

Why don’t Pakistan teach US how to drive car on water

