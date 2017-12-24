Chinese show interest in auto sector

ISLAMABAD: After the entry of two South Korean giants in the predominantly Japanese dominated Pakis­tani auto market, Chinese manufacturers have also shown interest in setting up assembling plants in the country.

On Saturday, a Chinese delegation representing 500 auto manufacturers and assemblers visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in this regard.

The delegation includes Chinese manufacturers and assemblers of cars, heavy duty trucks, engines, auto parts and tyres.

Some of the prominent companies represented in the delegation included Jinan Zhongzhan Internat­ional Trade Co Ltd, Jinan Bonaite Trading Co Ltd, Hebei Xinjiu Heavy Duty Machinery Makes Co Ltd, Sinotruk, and Shanghai Cheezmail E-Commerce Co.

The delegation members stressed that they were producing EU standard vehicles and were interested to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

The members said that initially they are interested in finding local partners for supply of automobiles and auto parts in Pakistan and on successful operation of business they would try to set up auto manufacturing plants and bonded warehouses through joint ventures and investment in Pakistan.

The delegation members said they also wanted to share their technical know-how and expertise with Pakistani manpower in this field.

It was decided that the ICCI would organise a seminar to create awareness in the local business community about auto products and prospects of business collaborations with Chinese counterparts.

ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed said heavy duty trucks and vehicles have large scope in Pakistan as road freight transportation contributed over 90 per cent of the goods transported by land.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2017