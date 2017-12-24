DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chinese show interest in auto sector

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 24, 2017

Email


ISLAMABAD: After the entry of two South Korean giants in the predominantly Japanese dominated Pakis­tani auto market, Chinese manufacturers have also shown interest in setting up assembling plants in the country.

On Saturday, a Chinese delegation representing 500 auto manufacturers and assemblers visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in this regard.

The delegation includes Chinese manufacturers and assemblers of cars, heavy duty trucks, engines, auto parts and tyres.

Some of the prominent companies represented in the delegation included Jinan Zhongzhan Internat­ional Trade Co Ltd, Jinan Bonaite Trading Co Ltd, Hebei Xinjiu Heavy Duty Machinery Makes Co Ltd, Sinotruk, and Shanghai Cheezmail E-Commerce Co.

The delegation members stressed that they were producing EU standard vehicles and were interested to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

The members said that initially they are interested in finding local partners for supply of automobiles and auto parts in Pakistan and on successful operation of business they would try to set up auto manufacturing plants and bonded warehouses through joint ventures and investment in Pakistan.

The delegation members said they also wanted to share their technical know-how and expertise with Pakistani manpower in this field.

It was decided that the ICCI would organise a seminar to create awareness in the local business community about auto products and prospects of business collaborations with Chinese counterparts.

ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed said heavy duty trucks and vehicles have large scope in Pakistan as road freight transportation contributed over 90 per cent of the goods transported by land.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2017

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Sukhera
Dec 24, 2017 09:37am

Any foreign company willing to transfer technology to local companies to manufacture Auto parts in Pakistan is a good omen. If we manufacture parts locally, it will @r reduce the car prices in the country and will provide much needed jobs. We should provide protection to local companies against dumping if we are really serious about our work force. It will also save foreign exchange uded to import the parts.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Eos explores the evidence unearthed during the investigation into the former premier's assassination.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 24, 2017

MML rebuffed

IT is the right decision for the right reasons and it must be supported by all institutions of the state. The Milli...
Updated December 24, 2017

False accusations

Blasphemy is perhaps the most emotive issue in this country; even hearsay is capable of provoking murder and mayhem.
December 24, 2017

Strides in cricket

PAKISTAN cricket has made significant strides at the ICC executive committee meeting held in Singapore earlier this...
America’s arrogance at the UN
Updated December 23, 2017

America’s arrogance at the UN

Rarely in recent history has the leader of one of the world’s major powers issued such naked threats publicly.
December 23, 2017

Nuclear deterrence

THE National Command Authority has reaffirmed Pakistan’s embrace of so-called full-spectrum deterrence in view of...
December 23, 2017

Juvenile courts

IT is well established that children who commit crimes are less culpable than adults who are found guilty, as they ...