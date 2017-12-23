DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Yamin, Nawaz in; Imad, Junaid out of ODI squad for New Zealand series

Zeeshan AhmedDecember 23, 2017

Email


Former captain Azhar Ali and all-rounders Aamir Yamin and Mohammad Nawaz have made Pakistan's squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, but middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood, pacer Junaid Khan and all-rounder Imad Wasim will miss out after failing fitness tests, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced on Saturday.

"Azhar Ali makes a comeback to the ODI squad after being rested against Sri Lanka and having regained full fitness," the chief selector said. "Junaid Khan has been ruled out due to a fracture in his right foot. Doctors have advised him a six-week rest."

Regarding Wasim's omission, he added: "Imad Wasim [is] again feeling discomfort in his knee. He has been told to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy."

The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side for the series down under also includes Muhammad Hafeez, who was recently barred from bowling by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to an illegal bowling action but maintains batting prowess.

"Hafeez is a good batsman; the board is making efforts to correct his bowling action," Inzamam said about the inclusion of the all-rounder.

Inzamam further said the current year has been a great one for Pakistan cricket and also expressed hope that Pakistan's stadia would soon get more international cricket.

Usman Shinwari, who had rattled the Sri Lankan batting in the aforementioned ODI series, was already out of contention due to a back injury, whereas Ahmad Shehzad was dropped after failing to impress in the same series against the islanders.

The ODI series against New Zealand will be played between January 6 and 19.

The squad for the T20I series will be announced later.

ODI Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamir Yamin and Rumman Raees.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Pulling back

Pulling back

For all his disruptiveness, Imran has not yet proved to be the great destroyer he is feared to be.

Opinion

Editorial

December 24, 2017

MML rebuffed

IT is the right decision for the right reasons and it must be supported by all institutions of the state. The Milli...
December 24, 2017

False accusations

GIVEN the nature of some crimes, exoneration means little except for a vindication of the suspects’ stance and ...
December 24, 2017

Strides in cricket

PAKISTAN cricket has made significant strides at the ICC executive committee meeting held in Singapore earlier this...
America’s arrogance at the UN
Updated December 23, 2017

America’s arrogance at the UN

Rarely in recent history has the leader of one of the world’s major powers issued such naked threats publicly.
December 23, 2017

Nuclear deterrence

THE National Command Authority has reaffirmed Pakistan’s embrace of so-called full-spectrum deterrence in view of...
December 23, 2017

Juvenile courts

IT is well established that children who commit crimes are less culpable than adults who are found guilty, as they ...