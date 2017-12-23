DAWN.COM

12-year-old's marriage to 55-year-old man prevented in Sukkur

Ubaidullah ShaikhDecember 23, 2017

An attempt to marry a 12-year-old girl to a 55-year-old man was thwarted by Sukkur police on Saturday, according to SSP Mohammad Amjad Shaikh.

According to details provided by the SSP, the police had been tipped off that a minor was being married in the Micro Colony area of the city, following which he immediately directed New Pind police officials to conduct a raid.

The police arrived at the crime scene before the marriage had taken place and arrested the bridegroom, named Allah Dino, along with three of his relatives: two women and a man.

The child was also taken into custody and shifted to a women's police station. She will be presented to a special court on Sunday when a case against the accused will be registered under to the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN, VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Pakistan

