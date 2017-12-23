DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pistols, bullets recovered from Malaysian national at Karachi airport

Javed AsgharUpdated December 23, 2017

Email


Khairul Mohammad was travelling from Karachi to Malaysia via Bangkok. —Photo courtesy: ASF
Khairul Mohammad was travelling from Karachi to Malaysia via Bangkok. —Photo courtesy: ASF

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a Malaysian citizen allegedly belonging to a banned terrorist organisation as he attempted to board a flight back to his homeland from Jinnah International Airport.

Four pistols, eight magazines and some bullets were found from the suspect's possession. —Photo courtesy ASF
Four pistols, eight magazines and some bullets were found from the suspect's possession. —Photo courtesy ASF

The 20-year-old Khairul Mohammad had arrived in Karachi a week ago, following which he travelled to Peshawar where he reportedly bought four pistols, eight magazines and bullets before having them concealed in a microwave oven and his shoes to avoid detection at the airport.

However, his stash was detected when his luggage was passed through scanners while he tried boarding a Thai Airways flight.

According to ASF sources, the suspect was handed over to intelligence agencies as they suspect he may have been abetted by facilitators in both Karachi and Peshawar.

Officials did not specify which organisation the suspect belonged to.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Pulling back

Pulling back

For all his disruptiveness, Imran has not yet proved to be the great destroyer he is feared to be.

Opinion

Editorial

December 24, 2017

MML rebuffed

IT is the right decision for the right reasons and it must be supported by all institutions of the state. The Milli...
December 24, 2017

False accusations

GIVEN the nature of some crimes, exoneration means little except for a vindication of the suspects’ stance and ...
December 24, 2017

Strides in cricket

PAKISTAN cricket has made significant strides at the ICC executive committee meeting held in Singapore earlier this...
America’s arrogance at the UN
Updated December 23, 2017

America’s arrogance at the UN

Rarely in recent history has the leader of one of the world’s major powers issued such naked threats publicly.
December 23, 2017

Nuclear deterrence

THE National Command Authority has reaffirmed Pakistan’s embrace of so-called full-spectrum deterrence in view of...
December 23, 2017

Juvenile courts

IT is well established that children who commit crimes are less culpable than adults who are found guilty, as they ...