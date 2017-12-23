DAWN.COM

Will travel to every town to restore sanctity of vote: Nawaz Sharif

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 23, 2017

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reiterated his pledge to “restore the sanctity of vote” and stressed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in delivering on their word, unlike other parties involved in “politics of lies”.

Speaking to a delegation of party workers at his Jati Umra residence on Friday, Mr Sharif said: “I will visit every town in each province to restore the sanctity of your vote.”

Amid sloganeering by party workers, Mr Sharif said the people’s right to vote had never been respected in the last 70 years of this country’s existence and that had led to the present state of affairs. He promised that the situation would change for the better.

In a clear reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Mr Sharif challenged the politicians who had been announcing deadlines to hold new polls since 2014. “It is 2017 now, and that too will end in a week... without a hint of [the threat of] early elections.” He added that, God permitting, the polls would be held on time in 2018.

Ex-PM says situation will change for the better

Commenting on the completion of the southern loop of the Lahore Ring Road, the ousted prime minister said the PML-N had delivered on another promise and by connecting the historical city from all four sides, they had written a chapter of history.

He said the PML-N was the only party that fulfilled the promises it made to the masses.

Earlier, a group of PML-N workers cut a cake to celebrate Mr Sharif’s 68th birthday that will fall on Dec 25.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2017

Anti-corruption
Dec 23, 2017 08:59am

If the next elections are held free and fair without intimidation and buying votes, PML-N and PPP stand no chance of winning. Pakistani people now know the true face of those who have been exploiting them in the name of democracy, sanctity of vote and conspiracy theories.

LAHORI KID
Dec 23, 2017 09:38am

People are tired of this government bragging about roads being built while they still sit in the dark for hours during the day, still no clean drinking water, what good are the roads if people are still getting sick from drinking contaminated water, kids still have to study in the dark at times, while the rich and the powerful enjoy air conditioned homes, the public suffers on the hot days.

LAHORI KID
Dec 23, 2017 09:39am

Promises and more promises.

LAHORI KID
Dec 23, 2017 09:40am

How can you believe anything coming from a leader who has been found dishonest in the eyes of the law. Its election time, its all about promises.

