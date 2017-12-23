Will travel to every town to restore sanctity of vote: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reiterated his pledge to “restore the sanctity of vote” and stressed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in delivering on their word, unlike other parties involved in “politics of lies”.

Speaking to a delegation of party workers at his Jati Umra residence on Friday, Mr Sharif said: “I will visit every town in each province to restore the sanctity of your vote.”

Amid sloganeering by party workers, Mr Sharif said the people’s right to vote had never been respected in the last 70 years of this country’s existence and that had led to the present state of affairs. He promised that the situation would change for the better.

In a clear reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Mr Sharif challenged the politicians who had been announcing deadlines to hold new polls since 2014. “It is 2017 now, and that too will end in a week... without a hint of [the threat of] early elections.” He added that, God permitting, the polls would be held on time in 2018.

Ex-PM says situation will change for the better

Commenting on the completion of the southern loop of the Lahore Ring Road, the ousted prime minister said the PML-N had delivered on another promise and by connecting the historical city from all four sides, they had written a chapter of history.

He said the PML-N was the only party that fulfilled the promises it made to the masses.

Earlier, a group of PML-N workers cut a cake to celebrate Mr Sharif’s 68th birthday that will fall on Dec 25.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2017