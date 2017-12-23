Two doctors indicted in unintentional murder case in Karachi
KARACHI: A sessions court indicted on Friday two doctors in a 12-year-old case pertaining to the death of a woman under treatment.
Dr Mohammed Usman Shaikh and Dr Ehsan Bari of a private hospital have been charged with committing negligence during a brain surgery of 38-year-old patient Tahseen Waseem which caused her death in October 2005.
The additional district and sessions judge (East), Manzoor Ali Khamisani, read out charges against the accused, but they pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.
The court summoned the witnesses for evidence on Jan 11.
In October this year, the same court had admitted a private complaint of the deceased’s husband Waseem Maqsood after recording his statement under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The court order said that the complainant had approached the New Town police station for registration of a case, but the police did not entertain his plea on the grounds that a civil suit was pending adjudication between both the parties. Then he moved an application under Section 22-A of the CrPC before a district court for registration of a case. However, it was dismissed with an observation that the complainant could file a private complaint against the accused.
It added that in order to substantiate the assertions made by the complainant in his statement the case was sent to a judicial magistrate to hold a preliminary inquiry and record statement of witnesses.
The order further said that according to the complainant the patient was admitted to a private hospital in October 2004 and it was diagnosed that she was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia; she had undergone chemotherapy and bone test and was discharged in 2005.
Referring to the statement of the complainant and a witness, the court further said that she was admitted again in August 2005 for around two months after doctors said that the patient had relapsed into acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and though there was no emergency or life-threatening condition, the doctors had removed Ommaya reservoir from the head of the patient for brain surgery without conducting any test when her platelet count level was extremely low due to which she went into coma and died.
The court ruled that on the basis of material available on record a prima-facie case against both doctors was made under Sections 319 (unintentional murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2017
Comments (7)
I wonder how doctors negligence is addressed in Pakistan. First of all documentation of a patient on treatment should be adequate and it's parameters should be defined by doctors authority like PMDC. Then it should be first investigated by a technical committee designed by provincial government. There after it should be moved to court for capital punishment if deemed indispensable otherwise it would have been decided by provincial technical committee. The story here is not inclusive. If platelets were critically low whether patient had bled and CAT brain had shown hemorrhage or other signs of bleeding like hematoma or skin patches of bleeding or upper GI bleed. Or the cause of unconsciousness was sepsis or other. I don't understand why police is approached for such issues. How a magistrate can decide on such problem when he is totally ignorant. Without including technical expert it is the murder of justice. Finally medical profession should not be disgraced though they should be checked.
A truly defining case to bring careless doctors to task. There negligence has bring lots and lots of deaths and unnecessary medical expenses on patients and their loved ones. May the sad demise of this woman bring peace for the rest of Pakistanis.
Doctors have a duty of care and professionalism towards their patients. If they are negligent or have not adopted standard protocols, they should be held accountable. Medical profession needs to be regulated in Pakistan, and quality audits conducted for these medical practitioners
Why was pt’s Ommaya Resirvior removed ? Is not clear from the story provided. How low was platelet count ? There is always risk of bleed in every procedure & higher risk with lower than normal platelet count. Did the Drs explained to the pt & family of the risks, benefits & alternatives of the procedure. Unfortunately pt died due to bleed complication. Don’t understand why this should be called unintentional murder.
nice step for Accountability of Doctors & make them serious for professionalism
It looks a different story altogether. Technical expertise of doctors is challenged so it should be examined by field experts rather then some law experts.
This is highly public interest case. Pakistan seems paradise for medical practitioners and even for quacks. This is all because of bad governance/non-observance of law. The court needs to be appreciated for admitting a genuine complaint. One cannot write off loved ones for grave blunders of doctors/hospitals,who are there to making money only.