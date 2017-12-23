Two doctors indicted in unintentional murder case in Karachi

KARACHI: A sessions court indicted on Friday two doctors in a 12-year-old case pertaining to the death of a woman under treatment.

Dr Mohammed Usman Shaikh and Dr Ehsan Bari of a private hospital have been charged with committing negligence during a brain surgery of 38-year-old patient Tahseen Waseem which caused her death in October 2005.

The additional district and sessions judge (East), Manzoor Ali Khamisani, read out charges against the accused, but they pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

The court summoned the witnesses for evidence on Jan 11.

In October this year, the same court had admitted a private complaint of the deceased’s husband Waseem Maqsood after recording his statement under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court order said that the complainant had approached the New Town police station for registration of a case, but the police did not entertain his plea on the grounds that a civil suit was pending adjudication between both the parties. Then he moved an application under Section 22-A of the CrPC before a district court for registration of a case. However, it was dismissed with an observation that the complainant could file a private complaint against the accused.

It added that in order to substantiate the assertions made by the complainant in his statement the case was sent to a judicial magistrate to hold a preliminary inquiry and record statement of witnesses.

The order further said that according to the complainant the patient was admitted to a private hospital in October 2004 and it was diagnosed that she was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia; she had undergone chemotherapy and bone test and was discharged in 2005.

Referring to the statement of the complainant and a witness, the court further said that she was admitted again in August 2005 for around two months after doctors said that the patient had relapsed into acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and though there was no emergency or life-threatening condition, the doctors had removed Ommaya reservoir from the head of the patient for brain surgery without conducting any test when her platelet count level was extremely low due to which she went into coma and died.

The court ruled that on the basis of material available on record a prima-facie case against both doctors was made under Sections 319 (unintentional murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2017