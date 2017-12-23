US threats against Pakistan can 'negatively affect' existing cooperation: DG ISPR
Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that the United States' threats against Pakistan with respect to the latter's alleged support for militant groups can harm the existing coordination and cooperation between the two countries.
Ghafoor when asked to comment on recent threats by US officials, including the warning that US President Donald Trump has "put Pakistan on notice", said that the state responds to such statements through diplomatic and Foreign Office channels. He, however, made it clear that such threats can "negatively affect" the existing cooperation.
He was talking to DawnNews on Friday in its programme Dusra Rukh.
Talking about the issue of US funding to Pakistan, he said that the payments were made under the Coalition Support Fund, which in its essence was "reimbursement" of the amount Pakistan had already spent in the war against terrorism, "under their [the US] coordination".
"If they [the US] demand us to fight for them because they paid us, [then they should know that] Pakistan is not fighting for money," he said. "We are not looking for any money, we are not for sale, a trust-based relationship is the only way forward," he added.
He highlighted that Pakistan has been cooperating with the US significantly over the years in the war against terrorism. He claimed that the US would be unable to defeat Al Qaeda without Pakistan's support.
Pakistan has supported the US before and after 9/11, he said, adding that the relations should be kept intact.
"Allies and partners do not give notices to each other, neither do they indulge in a blame game," he said.
Ghafoor said a dialogue should be held through foreign or military diplomacy to build trust and hoped that relations with the US will continue.
Talking about the reasons behind the US's threatening tone and pressing demands to do more, he said the issue of gains [in the war against terrorism] is linked with local "environment". He elaborated that the Pakistan Army defeated terrorists within the country, keeping in view the local culture and geography, similarly, Afghanistan has its own history, culture, and geography which foreign forces fighting militants must deal with.
"Besides this, the capability of Afghan forces is another issue so it was not easy to win a war there. Now the US seeks cooperation from Pakistan and we have cooperated a lot. But now the war in Afghanistan has entered into a final phase and the US, allied and Afghan forces will have to fight the war," he said.
Maj Gen Ghafoor further said that the army has taken several measures which are yet to be taken on the Afghan soil. Citing the example of the 2,611-kilometre long porous border, he said that the army has cleared the Pakistani side of the border and eliminated all terrorist hideouts, but the presence of "boots on the ground" on the Afghan side — either of allied or Afghan forces — is essential.
"They will have to eliminate the vacuum and we also demand from them intelligence sharing and to eliminate Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) elements who are stationed there. We have put a fence at our border and also offered and suggested them to fence their border and establish posts because border coordination and cooperation is very necessary [to end terrorism]," he said.
The DG ISPR emphasised two essential points for peace in the region — return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and curtailing of narco-trade from Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will be in a better position to claim that there is no facilitator of terrorists in the country if Afghan refugees are taken back.
The US wants Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, "but we cannot go and fight for them inside Afghanistan. They will have to complete their tasks in Afghanistan on their own", he said.
Rejecting the claims of facilitation of terrorists, he questioned how it could be possible for a terrorist in Pakistan to commit terrorism miles and miles inside Afghanistan if they have their writ on their soil.
He said Pakistan is ready for cooperation with Afghan forces but blame game will take both countries nowhere.
Comments (49)
Nice reply. Pakistan has taken serious steps on her side to eradicate terrorism, while US is constantly failing to do so thus putting blames on others. Good Job FO Good Job ISPR
"The blame game" mayhem is the basis of the USA's muddled geopolitical game in the region as they are unable to treat the problems they create themselves.
very well said Maj Ghafoor. Time to tell US about their responsibilities on the other side of the border.
Why does the military jump in at such scenarios to issue statement especially after the FO issued stern statement? Let diplomacy work....
Well said!!!!
Double game wont help Pakistan. everyone knows what is going on.
Neither Pakistan nor the US will change their policy. The US will go after IS, al- Qaeda, and Taliban terrorists wherever they find them. That has been US policy for many years. Pakistan's military does not want al-Qaeda or IS in Pakistan, but the Taliban and related terrorists are a different story.
A very comprehensive response by the DG ISPR. Pakistan is a sovereign state and we should have a clear stance.
Alas! This statement be made 16 years ago..
good response
Wow. The face of Pakistan they haven't yet seen and better soon get used to.
Not just words, take solid steps towards self reliance.
Yes poor Pakistan is always an innocent victim.
What is the obsession of military to keep doing these press meets? Why can't the govt stop it????
He may be enunciating the correct diplomatic policy but it is not seemly that a junior like an ISPR Major General has been ordered by the Foreign Secretary to take on the role of the Ministry's spokesperson instead of a senior civil servant.
Positive response from Pakistan, enough is enough, we have done more than our share to control terrorism in the region and world. It is now USA and other countries to do more, and we will wait and see how they tackle!
Good response !
What Cooperation you are talking about?
Excellent and thorough presentation of Pakistan Version. Pakistan have to change now and we have to be rock solid on our National agenda.
Oh! Please. No need for false bravado. We understand the compulsion.
As I said earlier, our biggest enemy is our very own corrupt and selfish leaders
Pakistan should do more in the 'war against terror'.
Bold and a balanced response to the US threats by DG ISPR. Pakistan should diplomayicall carry on standing up to the US threats and bullying. ISPR should open up a debate on the issue by inviting and briefing foreign diplomats through foreign office on the efforts Pakistan has made to flush out terrorists and miscreants from tribal areas. Robust diplomacy on the issue is the need of the hour which the govt should take the lead on.
excellent talk sir
Good job Trump.
The crisis we facing today is not created bu the US, we cant solve a problem by blaming others.
Best reply. Love u
Please explain what Osama was doing in your backyard
Well said.
The best thing is to just ignore Trump and Pence.
Pakistan is well on the way to becoming next isis host nation.
The biggest threat is not from US. It is from within, from Pakistan iilliberals who give support and succour to foreign enemies.
The examples of Libya, Syria and Iraq should not be forgotten. Cooperation is the only way forward.
Hiding Osama Bin Laden for 5 years, US has lost trust in Pakistan, no matter how much it denies.
Good words Asif Ghafoor Saheb. I hope these will be demonstrated in future actions.
In coming days, state of pakistan seriously heading towards conflict on both longest borders
soon the politicians will bow down. when money dries up/
This Man has a STRONG reply,
Trump administration is resorting to bullying and bluster.
ah such brave words
This is a good, moderated response.
give up terrorism......focus on education and healthcare......Trump means business........no point in getting involved in dangerous games......work towards world peace......
Speak up and let them know in black and white.
Without US support Pakistan can financially implode in days. please be truthful to yourself.
Correct. It should have come from the foreign office
Thanks to civilian governments who have enabled us to reject American dollars and take an honourable stand with confidence that our economy can be relied upon to back it up.
Walk the talk...
Pakistan is winning the war on terror. Cooperation instead of intimidation is the only way forward.
Money can be returned to keep sanctity of the words
US diplomacy is in tatters. US has lost lot of goodwill a ross the world. This is the time Pakistan stand on her own ground and her own national interests.