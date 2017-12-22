890 Balochistan govt employees tampered age records to avoid retirement, probe reveals
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has identified 890 government employees in Balochistan who were suspected of altering the official data to change record of their ages in order to delay retirement, sources told DawnNews on Friday.
The cases emerged during an inquiry launched by NAB against workers who allegedly got their ages changed in the official record to continue receiving perks and privileges despite being overage, well-placed sources in the Bureau said.
The employees ranging from grade one (the lowest in provincial governments' service structure) to grade 21 were found involved in tampering with the record, a source said, adding that the employees inflicted a loss worth billions of rupees to the national exchequer.
Among the 890 cases, nearly 100 belong to officers of grades 17 to 21 of various provincial departments.
The illegality was traced in education, health services, general administration, police and other provincial departments.
NAB sources said they had discovered the record tampering cases after thoroughly scanning the record of past seven years of almost all provincial departments.
The employees allegedly managed to alter the record with the support and involvement of some officials of the accountant general Balochistan's office, the sources said.
Arrests in the cases are expected within the next few days.
A meeting held under the chairmanship of NAB Director General Irfan Mangi on Friday decided to thoroughly investigate the scam and bring the responsible persons to book, the sources said.
Only 890 employees? This means the rest of the employees are honest. Amazing if true. Maybe they changed their gender to get the jobs or something else? Please check their records too so as to find out the truth about them
Arrest would be an extreme measure. I think there is not much to recover from these old employees salaries. Specially if they have also performed the actual work to get that salary in their old age. NAB please focus on bigger fishes first as they are more important. Agree wrong thing is wrong regardless of the scale, therefore quickly resolve this by introducing ways to stop it from repeating with least punishment for poor.
People found guilty of this fraud should be punished and the amount of loss caused to the exchequer should be recovered from them. Their pensions / retirement benefits should be forfeited.
Retirement age should be 65 and it should not be mandatory. Employees who wish to work beyond the retirement age should be allowed to do so. FYI, I am not a government employee
Of course, they don't want to retire when pensions are at risk.
as long as they are working what is the loss?
The super duper biometric NIC did not help?
The explanation is quite simple: In Baluchistan, people do not age as fast as in other parts of the civilized world.
Earlier there was a news of a similar scam in OGDCL and now in Balochistan. Sir, this is a tip of an iceberg. Almost 50% employees in the Govt Deptts and in some cases e.g. CDA etc 70-80% have managed through fake or forged testimonials/domiciles. Its a national catastrophe and demands a nationwide full scale scrutiny to identify black sheep and compensate the deserving ones.