Intoxicated cop in Sukkur allegedly sets two ablaze after disagreement over wedding guests

Ubaidullah ShaikhUpdated December 22, 2017

An intoxicated police constable in Sukkur allegedly set his sister and a neighbour on fire early on Friday after relatives he disliked were invited to his nephew's wedding, according to a family member.

The constable's brother told DawnNews that the victims, Nausheen and Arbeli, were taken to a local hospital in critical condition by their family members before being shifted to Karachi.

The suspect, Mehboob Bhutto, a member of the Sukkur police force, was arrested on the orders of the senior superintendent police Sukkur, who said that a case would be registered against the constable.

Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mehboob Bhutto by his brother Shahid Ahmed Bhutto under Sections 324 and 504 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

