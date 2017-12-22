Federal govt 'pressuring' Sindh Wildlife Dept to allow Bahraini royal to illegally hunt in Thar
After the Sindh Wildlife Department expelled a Qatari hunting party from Thar, officials from the department alleged on Friday that they are now being pressured by the federal government to allow a royal guest from Bahrain to hunt in the area.
Local officials claimed that the Qatari hunting party, led by Sheikh Fahad Abdullah Abdul Rehman Al Thani, reached Thar and hunted in the desert areas of Diplo and Nagarparkar districts for a few days, before being asked to leave by Wildlife Department officials in Thar.
District Game Officer (DGO) for Thar Ashfaque Memon while talking to Dawn confirmed visit of the royal entourage to the area. According to Memon, the group had not sought any permits for hunting, neither from the district authorities and nor from the provincial government.
Memon said that the group's camps were dislodged and they were asked to leave the area while a First Offence Report (FOR) was registered against Barkatullah, a local who allegedly facilitated the royal hunters.
According to the DGO, an investigation into any birds poached by the hunters is still underway. He added that only UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has hunting allotment in Thar and he has not visited the area for past seven years.
Memon added that the federal government has been trying to allow other guests to hunt in the area, which is a violation of Pakistan's wildlife laws.
The DGO told Dawn that he is currently being "pressured" by the federal government to allow Bahrain's Sheikh Ahmed Khalifa and his team to hunt rare bird species including the houbara bustard in the area.
He said that he had already informed his bosses regarding the situation so that they take the issue up with the federal government.
According to Memon, Sheikh Kalifa is expected to arrive in Thar during next two to three days.
Sources privy to the development told Dawn that royal hunters — who come to Thar under the pretence of conducting relief operations for Tharis — are given full security by police and Rangers.
Comments (7)
How could it be illegal when Federal Government moves to allow the specific exemption?
This will keep happening as long as Pak does not establish the supremacy of the law by bringing everyone under the purview of the law i.e. Generals, PM, Feudals, Politicians, Judges, Police etc. and severe punishments are carried out for breaking the law.
The question here to ask is that how come these Sheikh do not go and do the same in the Western countries? The answer because in Western countries a law means law and a rule means a rule, they don't bend law and rules backwards to entertain the rich/VIPs.
That is why I say in order to move forward Pak needs to eliminate the three isms form the land i.e. Feudalism, VIPism and Mullahism plus establish the supremacy of the law so it applies the same to rich and poor. This process of selective law and bending the laws and rules for the rich and powerful has to end, if Pak wants to enter the 21st century successfully. Somebody needs to say enough is enough and stand on the side of the law.
@M.Saeed You must be joking M. Saeed. Were you just sleeping. The courts just sent the PM home packing for violating some law in the books. Hello wake up, Federal Govt. or whatever, nobody is above the law and the hunt of endangered species is not legal in Pakistan. I am so proud of Thar's DGO for doing his job! Pakistan Paindabad!
Wow!! Pakistan really is funny country..... or should I say Fiefdom.
Disgusting.
The proverbial cat is guarding the meat.
@M.Saeed, Its an endangered bird, there are no exemptions, nor any exceptions to the rule, the rules are not set by Pakistan alone on these birds. There are no rules when it comes to our government officials and their friends, specially the royals from across the ocean.