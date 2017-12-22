PML-N's Rana Afzal approved as new state minister for finance by PM Abbasi
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the appointment of PML-N lawmaker Rana Afzal as state minister for finance.
The MNA from Faisalabad is currently the parliamentary secretary for finance. His appointment comes a month after former finance minister Ishaq Dar requested the PM for 'leave', after which the top job in the Ministry of Finance was left vacant.
Dar, who is facing a corruption trial, has been in London allegedly receiving medical treatment for heart problems.
Speaking to DawnNews, Afzal said the prime minister had approved his appointment as state minister for finance. He said the Cabinet Division would issue a notification to this effect soon, after which he would take oath.
Afzal, who was elected to the Lower House from the NA-82 constituency, obtained an engineering degree from NED, Karachi, and an MA in Political Science from Balochistan University, Quetta.
He was commissioned in the Pakistan Army and served as a captain from 1971 to 1976.
Through the 1980s and 1990s, Afzal served in a variety of positions, including as a member of the executive committee at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and vice chairman at the Water and Sanitation Agency.
He also served as an MPA in the Punjab Assembly from 1997 to 1999 and returned for a second term during the 2008 General Election.
Excellent Credentials,qualification and experience to be our finance minister.
What does he know of finance. Ecomomics or Banking? Except for perhaps, having several overseas bank accounts?
The guy has no credentials for the role, no experience dealing with foreign financial institutions, budgeting, controlling or even reporting. Yet he is being asked to deal with country's fiscal system and deal with IMF.
Next, perhaps they will choose a security guard or school teacher to be the Foreign Minister??
"MA in Political Science from Balochistan University,"
With these credentials sure he is "Afzal" and will outshine Dar!
An Engineer running a Finance Ministry ? WoW !!!!
This guy is going to make an even bigger mess of country's budget and finances, than Dar did. At leat Dar was a qualfied CA. This chap has never had any job in a financial institution, much less educational credentials in the field. He wouldn't know P&L from Balance Sheet, He is bound to fail!
An Engineer by basic Education , A politician by learned art cum degree , a soldier by basic training and instinct ,,, Giving the job to manage the Financial ills of the country !!! , Such miracles can Only happen in the Land of Pures where there is No One Qualified Enough to Come up and stay in this job to steer the nation towards a better financial management .
With a degree in engineering then MA in political science incentives, what does Mr Rana Afzal knows about finance especially complex economics and financial issues the country is facing. Such decisions has made mess of this country.
@Babu with a degree in engineering from NED and MA in political science, how do you think he has any knowledge of finance especially the complex nature of financial and economic issues our country is facing. People like you have made a mess of this country.
With his professional background where he never had to deal with even a small budget,. much less $ billions, he will not even be hired as a Cashier in a Bank. Much less a Finance Manager, let alone country's Finance Minister.
@ABE Government forgot LHC last week decision, wher Absar Alam was removed due to non qualifying criteria? Although Rana is an MNA but it doesn't mean that he is qualified for a Financial Job.
Mr. Afzal has no experience in finance (Economics) and he never worked in this field before. Another incompetent man will only further destroy the already crumbled economy of Pakistan. German finance minister (Wolfgang Schäuble) is a doctorate in Economics sciences and law. Before becoming a finance minster he worked many years as tax officer, auditor (Wirtschaftsprüfer) and has been a member of the governing council in German finance ministry.
Rana Afzal has been looking after Finance ministry as PS Finance for the last 4 years. Has already been part of Budgets at provincial and federal level. Also been part of negotiating teams with IMF and world Bank. Representing Pakistan in several economic submits.
@ABE That is why he was chosen.
Rana Afzal has been looking after the finance ministry for last 4 years has been involved with Budgets in Punjab Govt and federal Govt for last many years. He has represented Pakistan on various economic submits internationally. Also has been in the negotiating teams of IMF and World Bank. Great Choice. Good Luck
@Omer Denying the truth doesn't change the facts.
Any government appointments without proper qualifications, merits and experience should be 'null void'. And there should be no jobs offered to cronies, all jobs and applications should be based on merits - this is a wishful thinking in Pakistan, but has to be done!
If someone with engineering background can become PM, who says you have to have a finance degree to become Finance minister!
An engineer s finance minister ....
State should set a minimum requirement, say, of being a Chartered Accountant (ICAP) before a candidate is considered for the top-most finance position in the country.
Afzal, who was elected to the Lower House from the NA-82 constituency, obtained an "engineering degree" from NED, Karachi, and an "MA in Political Science" from Balochistan University, Quetta is a "law maker" and he will run the "Ministry of Finance".
Corrupt Nation With corrupt leaders what is the difference
Qualifications do not match the job definitions. Sounds more like nepotism again
The guy sounds like he has the education and experience, but I feel that in our politics, the party in government never puts a person in position based on credentials, its always someone from their own party, which is all about loyalty to the party, nothing to do with the country and the people who elected them.
No financial background in modern economy, accounting, budgeting, or economic planning. Poor choice. Never dealt with any foreign banking entity.