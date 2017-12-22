DAWN.COM

US may slap terrorist designation on Milli Muslim League

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated December 22, 2017

WASHINGTON: The United States could add Milli Muslim League and some other Pakistan-based groups to a list of organisations that use terrorism to promote their agenda, diplomatic sources told Dawn.

The Indian media reported earlier on Thursday that the Donald Trump administration had accepted India’s request to label more Pakistani militant groups as globally designated terrorists. The request was made at the first India-US conference on designation of terror masterminds and organisations held in New Delhi on Dec 18-19.

When Dawn contacted the State Department for comment on the reports that the United States could add more Pakistan-based groups to its list of terrorist outfits, an official said: “While Pakistan is an important partner for achieving US priorities in the region, this administration has also set clear expectations for Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorist and militant groups that operate from Pakistani soil.”

The official did not identify the groups that Washington wanted Pakistan to go after, but diplomatic observers in the US capital see it against the backdrop of a recent statement criticising Islamabad for allowing Hafiz Saeed to continue his political activities.

On Tuesday, State Department’s spokesperson Heather Nauert reminded Pakistan that Hafiz Saeed was a US-designated terrorist with a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest and if he ran for election in 2018, it would certainly be a cause of concern for Washington.

Official sources in Washington had also expressed similar concerns after the Lahore by-election earlier this year, in which Hafiz Saeed’s group backed a new party called Milli Muslim League. The group received more votes than both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-i-Islami combined.

Recent media reports suggest that Hafiz Saeed may also participate in the 2018 general elections.

Commenting on the possibility of more US terrorist designations, diplomatic observers also referred to the First US-India Counterterrorism Designations Dialogue, which underlined their commitment to “pursuing designations against terrorist groups and individuals through domestic and international mechanisms”.

The US and Indian delegations also “discussed best practices for effective implementation of the designations,” said a statement released by the State Department in Washington.

The United States will host the second US-India Counterterrorism Designations Dialogue in 2018.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2017

london kundon
Dec 22, 2017 08:01am

Let the fire works begin.

Dipak
Dec 22, 2017 09:01am

The begining..

Swetha
Dec 22, 2017 09:13am

Good decision.Terrorism is cancer to the world.If we don't remove tumour you will eventually die a painful death.

FA
Dec 22, 2017 12:30pm

@Swetha Yes indeed, but more important is the find out the roots of the tumor, otherwise it will be useless to remove only the tumor. As long as the roots are there, it will grow again.

Arun
Dec 22, 2017 01:49pm

@FA We should remove the tumor first, then worry about the root cause

Jais
Dec 22, 2017 05:17pm

@Arun - Medically, if the roots are deep rooted, tumor shall continue to appear in one form or the other. Unfortunately, the roots have also become invisible over a period of time because these have ingrained in the body.

Khanm
Dec 22, 2017 06:17pm

Rupee is gonna tumble again

kubi
Dec 23, 2017 05:53am

noooo..he s a philantrophist..we love terrorists..they are our heroes.

