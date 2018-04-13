7 major decisions announced by the Supreme Court on a Friday

Over the past decade, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has chosen Friday to issue several landmark judgements.

Here, Dawn.com lists down 7 major decisions from the last 10 years which were issued by the apex court on a Friday.

July 20, 2007

A 13-member bench of SC judges unanimously overturned former president Pervez Musharraf's decision to suspend the then chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.

July 31, 2009

The SC declared Musharraf's decision to impose an emergency on November 3, 2007 as well as his Provisional Constitutional Order illegal and unconstitutional.

July 28, 2017

PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif stepped down as prime minister after he was disqualified by a five-member bench of Supreme Court judges in the Panama Papers case.

December 8, 2017

A Lahore High Court verdict halting the construction the Orange Line Metro Train was set aside by a SC bench and the Punjab government was allowed to go ahead with the project subject to certain conditions to ensure the preservation of heritage sites int he area.

December 15, 2017

The three-member bench comprising SC judges rejected the National Accountability Bureau's appeal to reopen the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibya Paper Mills reference. The reference would have further complicated the Sharif family's legal troubles.

December 15, 2017

The Supreme Court handed down its much-awaited judgement in the Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen disqualification case, rejecting Hanif Abbasi's petition for Khan's disqualification but disqualifying Jahangir Tareen for being "dishonest".

April 13, 2018

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is for life. The decision stated that the disqualification of any member of parliament or a public servant under Article 62 (1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), will be “permanent”. Such a person cannot contest elections or become a member of parliament.