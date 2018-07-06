7 major decisions announced by Pakistan's courts on a Friday

Over the past decade, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan as well as the others courts of the country have chosen Friday to issue several landmark judgements.
As the nation waits for the Islamabad accountability court to deliver its verdict in the [Avenfield corruption reference][8] after Friday prayers today, Dawn.com lists seven major decisions from the last 10 years which were issued on the day before the weekend.
A 13-member bench of SC judges unanimously overturns former president Pervez Musharraf's decision to suspend the then chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.
The SC declares Musharraf's decision to impose an emergency on November 3, 2007 as well as his Provisional Constitutional Order illegal and unconstitutional.
A five-member bench of the apex court disqualifies Nawaz Sharif, the then prime minister, from holding public office in its landmark decision on the Panama Papers case. The verdict brings the PML-N supremo's third term in power to an unceremonious end.
A Lahore High Court verdict halting the construction of the Orange Line Metro Train is set aside by a SC bench and the Punjab government is allowed to go ahead with the project subject to certain conditions to ensure the preservation of heritage sites in the area.
A three-member bench comprising SC judges rejects the National Accountability Bureau's appeal to reopen the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibya Paper Mills reference. The reference would have further complicated the Sharif family's legal troubles following Panama Papers verdict.
The Supreme Court hands down its much-awaited judgement in the Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen disqualification case, rejecting Hanif Abbasi's petition for Khan's disqualification but disqualifying Jahangir Tareen for being "dishonest".
In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court rules that disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is for life. The decision stated that the disqualification of any member of parliament or a public servant under Article 62 (1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), will be “permanent”. Such a person cannot contest elections or become a member of parliament.
Comments (7)
we should be praised and proud on our honorable judge
These decisions will certainly purify present polluted political environment and lay foundation for a new political facade free of corruption. Salute to Judiciary! It declared that holding public office is not only an honour but a liability as well if elected representatives go stray and involve in malpractices by way of assailing public trust.and confidence the people reposed in them..They are accountable and pay back.
Friday is the kings of the day and announcing clarification about disqualification under section 62-63 as life time is an historic decision announced on Friday.
But, today's judgement was a deferred announcement after 2 months of remaining in sealed suspense.
Historic decision by our Supreme Court. Many congrats to our judges for doing the right. Nawaz S you got what you deserve. You are a traitor and looted the wealth of this poor nation. You and your family will soon be in jail. At the same time, the judges need to ensure that the looted wealth is recovered from this corrupt family.
Well done SC, but this is not enough. There is a need to put these criminals on ECL, their all assets in the country and out of country needs to be frozen before bringing all the money back to Pakistan.
At least some institution is working in the country.