Pakistani women use hashtag to expose scale of sexual abuse
KARACHI: Thousands of women across the world, including Pakistan, have put up a brave front against sexual assault and workplace harassment in a monumental precedent set by a powerful hashtag on social media.
The hashtag, “MeToo”, translated into a viral movement on October 17 as an increasing number of posts started to appear on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, after Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano posted a screenshot on Twitter calling upon women to speak up “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet”.
Read: Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment
The movement comes days after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of rape and sexual assault by a number of A-list actresses.
Unlike previous instances when campaigns against sexual assault had little impact in Pakistan, the “MeToo” lobby gained an alarmingly high traction in the country. Women from all walks of life took to social media to admit they had suffered too.
Nighat Dad, a lawyer and digital rights activist, tweeted, “#MeToo Countless times! First sexual assault happened when I was in grade one. Still remembers, each and every bit of it.”
In a societal set-up where women are faced with harsh criticism for having experienced instances of unwanted sexual advances, the movement has, in fact, brought out the magnitude and universality of the matter.
Journalist Reham Khan regretted the country’s treatment of harassment discourse in a tweet on her official account: “In Pakistan women will not be believed if they talk about sexual harassment. Their own family & in-laws will blame them instead.”
In recent years, efforts against sexual harassment culminated in the enactment of the landmark Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 but given the cultural barriers that restrict harassment discourse, victims have remained tight-lipped for too long.
Echoing the distress of having remained voiceless despite being a victim, Lahore-based actress Nadia Jamil joined the movement and tweeted on her official account: “I was too young when it first happened. It went on too long. Too much anger. Too much violence. Too much hurt. Too much silence. So over. #MeToo.”
Journalist Rabia Mehmood expressed similar views in her contribution to the online movement: “#MeToo. As a child and as an adult. Took me hours and whatsapp/fb chat reassurances from friends to be able to post this. Still not easy.”
The hashtag, which was among the top trends on Twitter for three consecutive days, also saw widespread outrage on other social media platforms.
“If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote “Me too” as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem. My timeline is already full of people who shared this,” classical dancer and women rights activist Sheema Kermani posted on her Facebook page.
Although it is too early to assess whether the online movement would yield a permanent solution to the grave issue, women have embraced MeToo as a ‘monumental’ slap on their assaulter’s [feeds].
Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2017
Comments (14)
It was really difficult to post Me Too - had to think multiple times and only did it when I saw others had come out
Disgusted the menace is so rampant in our society.
i am failed to understand what will be the benefit of such disclosures. it is of no use in this society of blinds, deaf and dumb people. unless children of either sex are encouraged to raise the alarm on the first incident and the parent take a definitive action against the culprit who so ever he or she be.
Pakistan has a different culture, Pakistani women cannot cannot and should not contribute to the idea of "Me Too". this will do more harm & damage her honour. Instead the women & men in our society who were subjected to such abuse in the early part of their lives should make a resolve to educate their children in order to make them safe. While sharing negative past experience may be OK for some but the majority will have to go through the agony of such bold discloser again and again, in this particular case silence is gold.
Metoo as a boy was sexually assaulted when I was 8 and 9.
I am entirely against woman abuse of anything but some women are abusing the court and law.
Our society has closed its eyes to abuse of children and women. Shame on all those responsible and all those who let it go on.
@Abdulla Hussain Appreciate your view and sentiment but then this silence has allowed the malaise to go on unabashedly.
For all those men saying women should not disclose this or what is the use of #Metoo and that it only brings shame , i sincerely hope your mothers, sisters daughters and wives dont ever have to face any abuse so you dont have to talk about it. It is the Silence and victim blame / shaming that enables the perpetrators to continue their assaults. Unless they know that their actions will lead to exposure or some consequence, they will not Stop.
So grow up guys and stop victim shaming and hiding behind the facade of culture . Instead lend your voice to the issue.
Tragically, most,if not all of the problems and cases are directly or indirectly related to some other women. Like,if a woman is unable to produce baby boy, then these are the women either of the family is of the neghbourhood who would raise objection against her. Last but not least,these are the women who would like to give a free hand to their sons for treating other women whatever the way they want but they will never give equal freedom to their girl children. In short they must teach right from the day one to their sons to respect and honour the other women,then society could see some reduction in crimes related to sexual abuse and disrespect of women. Apart from all this, this hashtag is only a small step towards Awakening awareness among masses to create a respectful attitude towards everyone.
@Abdulla Hussain who are you to tell victims of abuse how to behave?
Mostly children abuse by ladies.... I am also abuse from a girl when I was a child... So I have right to say me too...
Society will rid of all such scandal if we rid of Mobile packages, observe Islamic pardah at home and outside, eliminate obscenity in Media and implement Shariah.
@asad "Society will rid of all such scandal if we rid of Mobile packages, observe Islamic pardah at home and outside, eliminate obscenity in Media and implement Shariah."
Women undergo sexual abuse due to mobile packages? Where did you come up with this harebrained idea. And if men are so incapable of controlling themselves if they see women, then keep them home, why keep the woman home? Punish the criminal, not the victim. In any case perhaps you are not aware 70% of abuse happens by the friend or family member of the victim. Sitting at home will not solve this problem.