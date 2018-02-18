What brings PTI chief to a remote town?
SAHIWAL: At a time when Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf faced the media onslaught after ‘startling revelations’ by its MNA Ms Ayesha Gulalai on Tuesday evening, the party chairman who skipped the all-important National Assembly session the same day, travelled all the way to Pakpattan in the dark of night.
Mr Khan has been a regular visitor to the ancient town for the last two years. The visits, however, are kept private.
Escorted by his personal guards, Khan usually visits the town at night, pays homage to saint Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar by visiting his shrine and then stays for a few hours at the residence of his hosts who belong to influential Maneka clan with whom he is said to have a spiritual bond.
A source close to the Manekas told this correspondent that during these sojourns Khan Sahib also meets with his spiritual patron, Bushra Bibi, known as Ms Pinki in the area, whenever he finds himself in a difficult situation.
A respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan, Ms Bushra, in her 40s, is the wife of Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad. He is the son of Ghulam Farid Maneka, a seasoned politician and former federal minister. Ms Bushra is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan.
Imran Khan’s connection with the Manekas was confirmed by PTI leader Naeemul Haq last year when rumours were doing the rounds that the PTI chief had married a UK-based relative of the family on the advice of his Pir, Ms Bushra.
Haq had then denied reports about Khan’s third marriage but confirmed in his tweet that his leader had “spiritual relationship” with the Maneka family.
The source close to the family said Khan Sahib first visited Ms Bushra ahead of the NA-154 (Lodhran) by-poll in 2015 and was very pleased when Jahangir Tareen won the seat according to her prediction. Since then he has been visiting her regularly, the source adds.
Mumtaz Hayat Maneka, a young Aitchisonian from the Maneka clan, said the PTI leader had a lot of reverence for Pinki Bibi as a true follower.
PTI’s Pakpattan Information Secretary Azhar Mahmood Khan said Khan Sahib reached Khawar Farid Maneka’s house on Tuesday evening, stayed there for some hours, visited Baba’s shrine and returned to Islamabad.
The source said Khan was advised by his Pir to visit the shrine after Gulalai’s allegations.
Rao Naseem Hashim, PTI’s senior leader in Pakpattan, said on his personal social media account: “How a person (Imran Khan) can be accused of harassment who was sitting in the shrine of a Pir-i-Kamil with humbleness and respect.”
Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2017
Comments (63)
Way to go! Bravo IK.
If one is living with truth then there is no need for spiritual healing.
"Truth and only the truth will set you free"
Our leaders need to have such a conviction, as spiritual healers are themselves human with all pit falls like ordinary souls.
...to prevent his disqualification???
@Masood Ahmad Khan You are 100% right
So, we are not going to mend our issues again. He has right to believe whatever he wants. If it comes to media then it is a political thing. And outsourcing our duties to the Pirs is merely a nonsense. Isn't it?
@Masood Ahmad Khan so true, I am disappointed
The visit is not private anymore.
@Zafar - truth must be told in day light, why use the darkness of night?
@Masood Ahmad Khan , I am very impressed by the content of your comments. I have the same point of view as yours but I couldn't have put so succinctly as you did.
now the time of IK to face the music what he had initiated , not this sort of supports now will work against his wrong doings both on account of financial and Moral.
Shrines and spiritual healers ? And Mr I.K. where are we headed ? Bibi and Mr A.Z. ways? Please have mercy on the people of Pakistan .
@Philosopher (from Japan) You wrote ".to prevent his disqualification???" no no.-.to prevent from embarrassment.
Sometimes one need spiritual relaxation in one way or the other.
A very great Sufi Ganjshakar who spread the message of peace and love. His shrine has always been a great source of spirituality. Impressed by IK.
NFP take note.
He would have easily prevented the guy not to take any photo in the middle of a spiritual 'session'. He has allowed him to take the photo and then allowed it to be published. This is a clear political stunt to attract the right wing .
So he is a sufi mindset guy, I say I am impressed. His spirits have some great backing, how convenient.
@Philosopher (from Japan) hilarious
Imran Khan in his book has written in detail on his spiritual beliefs. Those now expressing surprise/disappointment may instead read that book. He was all praises for Allama Iqbal philosophy also.
Why is this a news item? And that too sounding twisted? Concoction of unrelated items.
@Masood Ahmad Khan absolutely agree.
Association with the likes of Wattoos and Manekas... God help us.
The third victim of Minus One Formula?
@Syed Irfan ali
RIGHT
@Syed Irfan ali WRONG
IK is a great asset of our country. May be he the result of small positive things we pakistanies do.
This is his personal Matter
@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, both are MNAs elected by peoples. They are now public figures.
Ms. Ayesha Gullalai was a PTI MNA, not unknown person and she reported 3 charges, first one not disclosed by her due to unknown reasons (but not denied by Imran Khan) on character, second corruption in KPK govt. by Pervaiz Khattak on which he is not taking action and third about respect of women in PTI.
None of them are personal. Justice would be equal and applicable to all, don't yard him with different scale.
Imran khan is going in wrong direction.
Visiting any place is totally his personal matter, baba Farid is a great Sufi saint, pitty on you masood Ahmad khan and all others who have this hollow thinking.
I don't think Imran Khan should feel guilty.
This is called humility and down to earth. Not the airs NS and his family likes to project of haughty snobs, acting like Royalties with stolen people's wealth in such a poor country. When did we even witness NS or SS offering Eid prayers with the rest of the public? Sheer arrogance of them is deplorable.
Well done IK, People stand with you, not those who ride high horses.
@Irfan_Sydney This saint was probably the greatest sufi mystic in history. He promoted unity across all faiths, cultures and people. He is highly revered in Sikhism and around 120 of his poems are in the Granth. You see when you are a clean and honest person, you rise above the hate and realize each religion, each human is equal to the other. Imran Khan has seen fame, fortune and respect. He is a different kettle of fish to the standard Pakistani politician. A level above.
Imran the Man. The one in centuries.
@Masood Ahmad Khan I agree with you.I don't agree with this idiology of Imran.
IK is great .... Salutes sir
@Masood Ahmad Khan you are absolutely right.
@Syed Irfan ali agree with you brother. Ganj Shakar Baba's blessing be on all the this world. May Almighty give IK blessing of our great Sufi Saint.
The people who are after Imran's head should look into a mirror and ask themselves one basic question; have we done no wrong in our lives? Moreover, a person is innocent until proven guilty!
@jUNAID Sufi Saints and Sikh Guru's both have the message of oneness of humanity. I love Guru Nanak Sahib's message of love for all the humanity.
What brings PTI chief to a remote town? Author has tried really hard to give an Impression that Imran Khan only visited this remote town to get rid of this scandal. The title says it all. I personally think this issue is brought up to defame Imran Khan. If she had solid evidence of her claim then should have filed an FIR against IK rather than holding a press conference. I have watched an interview of her yesterday, she was jump form one point to other point while defending her allegations and position. There was not a rational argument from her side. I agree there are many problems inside PTI and everybody wants high position. It is good time for Imran khan to think how he is going to manage this otherwise there will be a big problem. Some members are only for their personal benefit so IK has to deal with them.
@Masood Ahmad Khan im wonder you still dont understand that he doesnt need healing for himself, he knows. Said it, and written many times that he belives in himself. He went there to pray for the nations better future, which is not in his hand, but he can pray.
So it means that all the people who had predicted the win of jahangir tareen can be faith healers. I think this spiritual relation of IK goes way back, I suppose he also mentioned it in his book as well.
As a cricket captain he should have the experience of managing a good team to success. He is doing well for the most part accept for some distractions.
@Masood Ahmad Khan well said and ever so true.
@Masood Ahmad Khan .....You might have not experienced spiritual problem yourself or in near family member....all those who have such problem can well imagine the suffering...not defending any leader....but keep praying that such issue doest happen to any one ....ameen
@JUNAID - Comment of the day. Well said!
@jUNAID Yaar your words are golden. Thank you yaaraa!
Khan sahib if you re True come out and defend yourself being quite going to Sharine not going to work my friend If you had or have Crush on Ms Gulali tell truth you will be surprise pakistanis will forgive you and vote for you after all you re Human being Ms gulali is fine beautiful woman
There are people to whom education in top universities and schools cannot make a difference.
@Hopsy Yeah right!
I dont believe in spirtual healers and there are many many things that i dont believe of IK. He is honest guy and best available leader ATM and should be next PM of pakistan
@jUNAID , I have no qualms about it,the only thing is : from whom to ask for devine intervention>> and it should only be from >>the creator of everything>> not from those who were created.
@Masood Ahmad Khan so what is the Truth?
Looks like a frightened fox in hole!
the clarity and peace of mind you get when visiting such saint's abode is to be experienced and it is purely spiritual and personal. . Appreciate IK . It quite common for us here in india. Eg. shirdi-saiababa' shrine , Ajmer sharif dargah etc..
It is a private matter of Imran Khan. Everyone has his or her own religious and spiritual connections which demand respect and privacy. Seeking spiritual guidance from time to time , particularly when one is bothered by worldly affairs, becomes necessary.
man of contradictions and desirous of power at all costs.
@SALMAN ALI . He has lot of praise for Allama Iqbal but does not believe or practices his teachings. Did Iqbal ever go to a shrine to get anything? Never
Imran khan v v nice
My vote for PTI and Imran khan i.e. For Pakistan
@Masood Ahmad Khan What is the truth?
Is he fit to be a leader who is so easily influenced by smoke and mirrors from charlatans, imagine him being elected and then making strategically significant national decisions on some tea leaf readings, one shudders at the thought.