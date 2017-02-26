US citizen hunts Kashmir markhor in Chitral

CHITRAL: An American citizen hunted a Kashmir markhor in Toshi game reserve here the other day.

An official of wildlife department told Dawn that the markhor was 10 years old whose horn measured 42 inches.

He said that the members of the local conservancy committee helped the US man hunt down the markhor. He said the American took two days for spotting and choosing the animal as there were a number of trophy-sized markhors in the game reserve.

The US citizen had purchased the hunting permit from the wildlife department at 98,000 US dollars. Every year two hunting permits of Kashmir markhor are auctioned for different game sanctuaries in Chitral. The official said that out of the permit fee, 80 per cent went to the local community which was utilised on their collective welfare.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2017