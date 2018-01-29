Abdus Salam: The real story of Pakistan's Nobel prize winner

Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience.
On the Jan 29, 1926, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussein and Bibi Hajira Hussien had a baby boy at their two-bedroom abode in Jhang. They named him Abdus Salam — ‘servant of peace’.
I was born in the country town of Jhang, then part of British India, now Pakistan, in 1926. My father was a teacher and educational official in the Department of Education and my mother was a housewife. I had 6 brothers and 1 sister. My family was by no means rich.
Excerpts from Abdus Salam's essay, 'Science and Scientists in Developing Countries'.
Salam had his early schooling in Jhang city.
When I was at school in about 1936 I remember the teacher giving us a lecture on the basic forces in Nature. He began with gravity. Of course we had all heard of gravity. Then he went on to say “Electricity. Now there is a force called electricity, but it doesn’t live in our town Jhang, it lives in the capital town of Lahore, 100 miles to the east”. He had just heard of the nuclear force and he said “that only exists in Europe”. This is to demonstrate what it was like to be taught in a developing country.
At the age of 12, Abdus Salam was admitted to Jhang’s local college for his intermediate education.
In the following article, published in the Urdu monthly magazine 'Tahzeebul Akhlaq' in Jan 1986 (translated by Zakaria Virk), Salam narrates his account of the time he spent at Jhang College.
I was admitted to Jhang College, Pakistan in 1938 at the tender age of 12. I spent four years there. In those days it was an intermediate college, grade 9, 10, first year and second year classes were taught there. The majority of students in the college were Hindu. It was my good fortune that I had some of the exceptionally learned and most affectionate teachers assigned to me.
The foundation of my academic career was laid in this college. I believe that I owe all of my later accomplishments to this institution and to its hard-working teachers. I firmly believe that a teacher’s affection and his proper attention can make or break a student.
Right from the start, Salam was deeply invested in his academic growth. At 14, he scored record breaking marks in Punjab University's matriculation entrance exams.
I remember returning home around 2 p.m. in the afternoon on my bicycle from Maghiana to Jhang city. The news of my standing first in the exam had already reached Jhang city.
I had to pass through Police Gate district of Jhang city to reach my home in Buland Darwaza. I distinctly recall that those Hindu merchants who normally would have closed their shops due to afternoon heat, were standing outside their shops to pay homage to me. Their respect for me and their patronage of education has left an indelible impression on my mind.
In 1942, Salam joined the Government College University at Lahore. He enrolled to study Mathematics A and B, and English. Apart from being somewhat of a prodigy at mathematics, Salam was also seen as a highly able student of the English language by his mentors. It is recorded that some of his tutors thought he would make a great English teacher.
In Mathematics, Salam published his first paper in 1943. It was titled, "A problem of Ramanujan". He graduated next year with jaw-dropping scores: 300 out of 300 marks in Mathematics, 121 out of 150 in English Honours. He stood first at his university, breaking all records in the B.A examinations. As a result of Salam’s high scores, he secured a scholarship for further studying mathematics at Cambridge University’s prestigious St John’s College.
I wrote my first research paper when I was about sixteen years of age which was published in a mathematics journal but I wasn’t actually hooked on research till I went to Cambridge University.
I was very fortunate to get a scholarship to go to Cambridge. The famous Indian Civil Service examinations had been suspended because of the war and there was a fund of money that had been collected by the Prime Minister of Punjab. This money had been intended for use during the war, but there was some of it left un-used and five scholarships were created for study abroad. It was 1946 and I managed to get a place in one of the boats that were full with British families who were leaving before Indian Independence. If I had not gone that year, I wouldn't have been able to go to Cambridge; in the following year there was the partition between India and Pakistan and the scholarships simply disappeared.
I remember my first day at St. John’s College in London, England. When I arrived there my 40 kilogram luggage bag was brought from the railway station by a taxi driver. On arrival at the college I asked a porter for help. He pointed towards a wheel-barrow and told me to help myself. These incidents I am narrating here not for the sake of pastime but the subject at hand is education whereby these anecdotes become part of getting a point across.
While being groomed in a quintessentially British environment at Cambridge University, Salam did not lose sight of his purpose of being there. His grades spoke volumes about his performance.
As K K Aziz points out in this book, The Coffee House of Lahore, “he got a first both in preliminary in 1947 and Part II in 1948, and then gave up Mathematics for the time being because on the higher level it could not be fully mastered without a good knowledge of physics. In an unprecedented performance, he read Physics for one year and took its Part I and II together in 1949; scoring a first and surprising even his teachers.”
His time at Cambridge ended, for the time being, with a PhD at the Cavendish Laboratory at St John's. By the end of his tenure, he had made a mark in the scientific fraternity as a promising young scientist.
In 1951, after having won a number of awards and accolades, Salam was ready to move back to Pakistan. He dismissed an opportunity to spend a year at Princeton University (where Professor Albert Einstein was too!) and took up the offer to head the mathematics department at the Government College Lahore (GC).
Unfortunately, his time in Lahore was turbulent right from the start. The university allegedly failed to give him an official accommodation. Salam, with his wife, moved in with his colleague Qazi Mohammad, a professor of Philosophy at GC. To resolve the matter, Salam scheduled a meeting with then minister of education, Abdul Hameed Dasti. The minister, dismissively said to Salam, “If it suits you, you may continue with your job; if not, you may go.”
Prominent historian Khurshid Aziz in his book, The Coffee House of Lahore, narrates two incidents that exemplify Abdus Salam's time at GC.
Salam, the football coach
"Professor Sirajuddin, asked him (Abdus Salam) to do something to earn his keep besides his teaching. He was given three choices: to act as Superintendent of the Quadrangle Hostel or to supervise the college accounts or to take charge of the college football team. Salam chose to look after the footballers. Occasionally, at the end of his chore at the University Grounds, he would drop in at the Coffee House and tell me (Khurshid Aziz) about his bitterness on being forced to waste his time. A man who had worked 14 hours a day at Cambridge as a student had now hardly any time to read new literature on his subject, and the facilities in the college laboratory were dust and ashes compared to the Cavendish Laboratories where he had worked as an undergraduate and a doctoral student. It was not difficult to take the gauge of Salam’s frustration."
Leaves without permission
"A more serious contretemps occurred in the Christmas Holidays of the same years. Professor Wolfgang Pauli, the 1945 Nobel laureate of physics and a friend of Salam, was visiting Bombay on the invitation of Indian science association. He sent a telegram to Salam wishing to see him and asking him if he could come to Bombay. Salam, who had been craving to talk to a peer in his field, at once left for India, and spent a week with Pauli. On his return to Lahore, he was charge sheeted for absenting himself from his station of duty without prior permission. Salam was shocked. He was used to European freedom of movement and had been part of Pakistani bureaucratic set-up for a mere three months. The principal made so much fuss about the incident that Salam feared that he might be dismissed from the education service. At this point S.M. Sharif, the director of Public instruction of the Punjab, intervened and the period of Salam’s absence was treated as leave without pay.”
In February 1953, anti-Ahmadiyya riots set the city of Lahore ablaze. Incidents of looting, arson attacks spread across not just Lahore but to other parts of Punjab as well. Hundreds of Ahmadis were feared to be murdered.
When the dust settled, Abdus Salam had returned to St John's College as a mathematics lecturer.
I returned to Cambridge in 1954 as a lecturer and Fellow of St. John’s College. Three years later, I accepted a professorship at Imperial College, London, where I succeeded in establishing one of the best theoretical physics groups in the world.
Despite his move from Pakistan, sections of the Pakistani academia and intelligentsia had begun to value Salam as an asset. He was inducted in 1954, as a fellow at the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.
In 1955, Salam had his first brush with the UN as scientific secretary at the first 'Atoms for Peace' conference. He also helped set up the United Nations Advisory Committee for Science and Technology. The experience was memorable, as he narrated in an interview, years later.
Abdus Salam in conversation with WBGH.
In 1957, Salam joined Imperial College London, initially, as a lecturer of applied mathematics. By next 1960, he was bestowed with the responsibility of chairing the Theoretical Physics department, along with Paul Matthews.
In both Cambridge and London, he had formulated a team of scientists to work with, a majority of whom were Pakistanis. One such scientist was Munir Rashid.
In an interview with Dawn.com, Rashid spoke about the kind of work ethic that characterised Salam.
President Field Marshal Ayub Khan appointed Abdus Salam as his Chief Scientific Officer. With this appointment, Salam endeavoured to improve the standard of scientific progress in Pakistan, using his newly legitimised influence as a leading scientist. During the 60s Abdus Salam gained influence in Pakistan’s domestic scientific policy and established a number of scientific institutions in Pakistan.
By now, Professor Salam was juggling a hectic schedule. A lot of his time was spent travelling, mentoring PhD students around the world. Central to his professional ambitions was the idea of developing science in the third world. Despite the obstacles in his path, Salam devoted his energies towards establishing scientific institutions in Pakistan. Together, with I H Usmani, another Pakistani scientist, Salam set out to do this. He became a member of Pakistan's Atomic Energy Commission and under the 'nuclear' umbrella, did much more than just enhance Pakistan's nuclear energy capabilities.
Abdus Salam in conversation wit WGBH
The International Centre for Theoretical Physics was another brainchild of Professor Abdus Salam. Professor Salam believed in the potential that scientists from the third-world could offer to the global scientific community. ICTP was set up in Italy’s Trieste after attempts to establish such an institution in Pakistan failed. His colleague Munir Rashid narrates:
Munir Rashid in conversation with Dawn.com
The notion of a Centre that should cater particularly to the needs of physicists from developing countries had lived with me from 1954, when I was forced to leave my own country because I realised that if I stayed there much longer, I would have to leave physics, through sheer intellectual isolation.
In 1968, Salam received the Atoms for Peace award for his efforts in “making the world aware of the benefits to be gained from using nuclear knowledge for peace, health and prosperity.”
In 1970, Salam helped set up Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant in Karachi with the help of Canadian and Pakistani engineers.
“I am a humble man,” Salam would often say, whenever confronted with a complication. In all his humility, Salam’s generosity was a quality that many of his colleagues and pupils associated him with. He was known to spend out of his own pocket to make it possible for budding scientists in the developing world to realise their potential.
Funds allotted for science in developing countries are small, and the scientific communities sub-critical. Developing countries must realise that the scientific men and women are a precious asset. They must be given opportunities, responsibilities for the scientific and technological developments in their countries. Quite often, the small numbers that exist are under-utilised. The goal must be to increase their numbers because a world divided between the haves and have-nots of science and technology cannot endure in equilibrium. It is our duty to redress this inequity.
In 1974 under Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's regime, the Constitution (second amendment) Act was passed in Parliament, declaring Ahmedis as non-muslims.
The pinnacle of my physics career came in 1979 when I shared the Nobel Physics Prize with Sheldon Glashow and Steven Weinberg for our unification of electromagnetism and the weak nuclear force in the ‘electroweak’ (a word which I invented in 1978) theory, one of the major achievements of twentieth century physics. This theory had made predictions that could be verified by experiment. The most revealing of these was that a new particle exists at extreme energies. To test this theory we had to convince the experimental physicists working on the great particle accelerators to build new equipment: To create, in principle, conditions that would be similar to those first few moments in the birth of the universe.
Abdus Salam died at the age of 70. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had become frail and weak towards the end of his life.
Salam's journey from Jhang to the peripheries of scientific knowledge is a wonder in itself. He is remembered fondly by the global scientific community at large.
Regretfully his epitaph continues to provide a ground for ideological warfare between conflicting schools of religious political thought; the word 'Muslim' is often erased from his tombstone.
Tasneem Zehra, Pakistan's celebrated string theorist remembers him in words that encapsulate the void left behind by the great Abdus Salam;
"He was able to see the deep, underlying similarity between apparently disparate forces of nature, just as clearly as he could see through the layers of political and religious dogma, to the common bonds of humanity that unite us all. In his 70 years on this planet, Salam worked tirelessly to reveal beautiful hidden structures – both mathematical and social – and bring together theories and people who were needlessly reft apart. He credited this attitude to his faith, and said his emphasis on symmetry was something he had inherited from the culture of his religion."
Abdus Salam's quotes have been taken from his essay, 'Science and Scientists in Developing Countries'.
Comments (197)
very informative , thanks
Role model to young Muslim students.
Infact Current Pakistani Punjab has produced two Noble Prize Winners in the past. One in Physics and the other in Chemistry. Near Jhang there is another town known as Kabirwala. It has produced One Nobel Prize Winner as well. Dr Har Gobind Khorana was born there. He was born in 1922 and later migrated to India because of his Religion.
Elaborate and informative article. We should always inform ourselves about the pioneers of scientific development in our country. Thanks for this article.
Abdus Salam respected Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's liberal leadership and after 1970 election contacted Prime Minister-designate Mujib with his plans for the promotion of scientific education in Pakistan. Mujib responded positively.
This man was gem , unfortunately we could not pay the tribute of his services , the one he deserved. Inspiration to every human being.
@AwaN Dr Haegobind khurana got noble prize in medicine!
@AwadN
Chandrasekhar S, Nobel Prize 1983 winner for Physics, was born in 1910 in LAHORE.
We lost another jewel to the slogan of "Religon". In doing so we have proved that we do not need enemies - we are our own worst enemy.
my humble SALAAM to great scientist and humane soul. in sanskrit there is a saying ' VIDYA VINAYEN SHOBHATE ' WHICH MEANS KNOWLEDGE AND WISDOM SUITS THOSE WHO ARE HUMBLE AND POLITE . HOW RIGHTFULLY ADORNED BY HIM.MY SALUTATIONS FROM ACROSS BORDER.
That was a story of one remarkable man who was able to polish his gift of intellect bestowed on him with remarkable humility. What we as a nation have not learnt is to spot the talent and duely groom it. In the air of extreme selfishness, how many gem are lost every day. The 'numm' Iqbal talked about has descended to 'numb' with the results we see today all around us. We must realize, extraordinary 'brains' are not common occurances. We must not loose those 'few' extraordinary due to our own ordinariness. This is meritorious justice to ourselves as a nation.
I wrote to Salam in 1985 to advise where I should go for PhD chemistry- he wrote back, Texas Austin. I never met him, but Pakistani scientists are proud of him, because not get won Noble Prize. We are proud his services what he did and how he served third world country. We need continue his footsteps.
Pakistan will not have another person of his caliber in the near future
I as a Pakistani feel guilty n am ashamed to see how was Dr Sahib treated n yet we are not ready mend our ways. It was a very nice piece of Dawn.com
The Only REAL HEER OF JHANG , Long Live Dr Abdul Salam , My Only Hero ever born in the land of Pure ( Pakistan )
Thank you Dr. Salam for your great service to people. Thank you Dawn for this publication.
"A great man" from the "same soil" as everyone else, so sad that "bigots rule the day"
Thank you Dawn for publishing this honest article about great Dr Abdus Salam.
Pakistan is happy with corrupt Sharifs, Bhuttos, Choudarys etc.
How can we deny such a gem? Isn't there a white sign in the flag if you are not happy with Ahmadiya Community?
We as a nation don't realise and care about such jewels until they perish away. Even today hundreds of potential scientists in buds are left at the mercy of illiterate politicians who possess even fake degrees and then make laws to subjugate such brilliant people. A wonderful tribute to a great scientist of Pakistan.
@Mislah: Sorry ... He's a role model for all students ... religions aside ... even for rationalists. Quest for Knowledge respects no religion ...
People like Dr Abdul Salam are an asset for the entire humanity. The deserve respect honour and homage for the noble acts done during their lifetime.
@SHOAIB ZARGAR He was a biochemist so you are right.
It is saddening to read about how Pakistan and Pakistanis treated this great man. His zeal for spreading education and light to his people was never hindered by the bigotry of this nation. A country that does not appreciate its heroes is no longer living.
Sir, I hold great love and affection for you in my heart and mind. It is for god to judge all matters, but on earth I consider myself lucky to be born in the same community as yourself, the community of Pakistan.
Thank you DAWN for remembering Prof. Abdus Salam, a brilliant Scientist, a great facilitator of scientific research in the third world countries, and an humble human being.
Thanks. Dr. Salaam was a gem and a Pakistani at heart. It is sad that we have failed to honor him. The bigoted , uneducated and ignorant Mullahs have used religion to reduce his accomplishments.
While in Hendenberg ,Germany I visited the street and the institute named after him. It was the highlight of my visit
No doubt, Dr, Salam was a great scientist, and deserve a lot of respect ( GOD bless him) I salute to Dawn to published so beautiful and a informative article.
Nice collection of information...Really a informative article about former Nobal winner luareate...
Vital information collection.really nice article about former Nobal winner luareate.
Wonderful article. People like Abdul Salam are great asset to humanity and science. I hope they open up their mind and learn to respect others.
Prof. Abdus Salam was my role model when I was at FCC, Lahore as a student in 1956...
Dr. Abdus salam surely made us proud with his great achievements. He is the perfect role model to be followed.
very inspired of very informative detailed article abut Prof. Dr. Abdul Salam. I liked it. Thanks.
No doubt, it is a great article about Professor Dr, Abdus Salam a theoretical physicist hero. Thank you Dawn to publish so beautiful and informative article on his birthday.
Pride of Pakistan. You maybe dead but your legacy is alive. Salam Abdus Salam!
What a country where we cherish fanatics/extremist and alienate scholars. Abdul Salam story is sad but yet it shows if you have passion and dedication you can follow your dreams.
A capable and intelligent and highly educated person who rose from a humble beginning to an enviable position.
What a genius and a humble Pakistani. Government needs to spend more money on education in order for the masses to make educated decisions, rather being led by uneducated mullahs.
A great scientist from Pakistan. I hope the intellectual drought ends and Pakistan produces more people like him in future. Salute
I was fortunate to befriend Salam's daughter in Basel SWLD in 1984 or 85. My wife and I had dinner with her and her husband first at their home and then at ours. It is not clear how it came about but she gave us a number of Rajput miniatures, not originals but prints often used as greeting cards. These still adorn our home, as framed pictures on walls. They were then waiting to go to the USA. And we lost touch. We still cherish this memory.
I am glad to see Dawn remembering Prof Abdus Salam on his birth anniversary. In a country where all that is good (including Salam and Malala) is abhorred, and mediocrities and tricksters are projected as national heroes, this eulogy to Salam is a most welcome piece of journalism. Let this be a regular feature in your pages. Our young ones need real heroes and role models.
Pakistan can not march ahead till some bad apples spreading the hate between Muslims of different sects.
Thank you for publishing this. This was eye opening for me. I did not know Pakistan had produced such a great science personality. I do not understand why Pakistan does not celebrate him more. Not only Pakistanis but all Asians can be proud of Dr. Abdus Salam.
If Pakistan had such eminent personality as Chief Scientific Officer in 1950s, then why is Pakistan's status in science education so poor now ? I feel Pakistan was ahead of its neighboring countries in the development indicators, and has worked its way down. I sincerely hope this changes for the better. A scientific outlook and mature, future oriented attitude can also improve Indo-Pak relationship.
Excellent article. Well done Dawn.
@AwaN Also Prof. Chandrasekhar was also born there . He was a nephew of Noble Laureate C V Raman.
I am very thankful to Dawn,that published an informative article about Dr, Abdus Salam. And gave to him a regard with honour.
Dr. Abdus salam was a great man.
@Atticus from India Mr Bhutto unfortunately chose to strengthen the Islamic forces in the country and it has been a down hill battle since then :( On a flight from San Francisco to Frankfurt in 2013, I met an elderly Parsi gentleman from Bombay. Upon knowing that I am from Karachi, he told me he went to Karachi in 1963 as a young man and had not seen a city like that any where else in India or Pakistan.
@saudagar "' VIDYA VINAYEN SHOBHATE ' - this is so true
Thank you Mr. Cheema, Thank you Dawn for sharing such a wonderful article
Salute to one and only Dr. Abdus Salam
@AwaN Pakistan did not exist in 1922 even as an idea! You have inherited a 5000 year old living civilization of Indus Valley and you should be proud of its achievements. That was a civilization that invented urban planning, an egalitarian society, was far ahead of its time in science and technology, ( its molten wax technique is even today used at NASA for mounding some parts). I have never visited Pakistan but my ancestors migrated from the area of Jhang and Multan. I felt a surge of pride reading this story and delighted that Pakistan is finally honoring its gifted son as a role model for its future generations.
My Hero and role model
Wonderful article. Wonderful scientist Mr. Salam. May his soul rest in peace.
In Mathematics, Salam published his first paper in 1943. It was titled, “A problem of Ramanujan”. Ramanujan was a legend. He died at the age of 32 but he is still known around the world. On the day of his birth india celebrates National Mathematics Day.
Must read::: http://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/a-passage-to-infinity-the-untold-story-of-srinivasa-ramanujan/
Respect from across the border.
@Atticus from India You are absolutely right my friend. Our bigotry and self proclaimed affiliation have taken us down. Otherwise, "we have very fertile soil, if condemns are right" as our national poet Iqbal said.
Real hero of pakistan.
He is a real Legend unfortunately we didn't give him what he deserved. We did it with all our legends.
''I distinctly recall that those Hindu merchants who normally would have closed their shops due to afternoon heat, were standing outside their shops to pay homage to me. Their respect for me and their patronage of education has left an indelible impression on my mind." In the western countries specially in UK, USA and Canada, Indians are doing extremely well as they are making sure their children gets the best education. they are getting better jobs, and they are far more visible in the American power circuit.
Dr Abdus Salam was not only a great asset for Pakistan but for the whole world. Congratulations to Dawn for publishing this article. Dr Salam's life and work should be propogated in Pakistan in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pakhtunkhwa and Balochi languages.
Let us keep religion out of science.
Thanks for the article!
A Devine gifted son of the soil who crossed barriers of scientific knowledge to open new horizon of understanding in theoretical physics. Dr. Abdul Salam's scientific achievements will remain a source of pride for Pakistan and provide inspiration to our future scientists. He spread the seed of knowledge wherever he went and trained scientists from all across the Globe to serve humanity. Pakistan should give him the honor he deserve.
Great job sir.we all proud of you.We want to see more Noble prizes in scientific research.These Religious Pepple have no scientific knowledge so don't worry about them.they want to take Pakistan in stone age. Thanks
Very... Nice ...
I am very thankful read about to Dr,Abdus Salam. It is very nice article.
Very good tribuate to Dr. Abdul Salam, from Daily DAWN
@Atticus from India Universal elementary education seems to be the key to progress in any field of knowledge. It seems that before partition, every child had access to it. Secondly, the synergy between the arts and sciences is well known. Extremism has devoured the arts in this part of the world. That may be the reason that the land that produced Khorana and Salam is now barren.
A good tribute paid to Dr. Abdus Salam from daily Dawn
Thank you Dawn for a excellent article. It is extremely important to educate the younger generation so tat they know wo are the real heros of our country. I wish the government starts a new science university and name it "Dr. Salam University of Science and Technology".
Thank you Dawn for this excellent tribute to our Great Scientist. We need to celebrate him more.
THANKS DAWN! you've made my day!
@AwaN ... you said .. " Dr Har Gobind Khorana was born there. He was born in 1922 and later migrated to India because of his Religion." .... NO ... He was made to move out of his ancestral homes because a certain Religion People Though they cannot live together and wanted a separate land for themselves only ..... just putting in the correct perspective.
a role model for all Pakistani Students working in their respective fields !
Thank to Hasham Cheema for the article and to Dawn for this publication.
The statement “In 1970, Salam helped set up Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant in Karachi with the help of Canadian and Chinese engineers” is not correct.
This should read correctly as “In 1970, Salam helped set up Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant in Karachi with the help of Canadian and Pakistani engineers”.
Pride of Pakistan. R.I.P Dr Salam! Love to the Ahmadi community of Pakistan.
Obituary on Dr. Salam in the prestigious journal "Nature" brought tears to my eyes. While on a visit to my native India he was mobbed by admirers. No such honor in Pakistan.
Lovely aricle !
Great article. a ray of hope for a dying country of its ethics and knowledge.
Pakistan was lucky to have Dr. Abdus Salam, I would not say the same in reverse. Dr. Salam like most bright people was mistreated and made to leave Pakistan. We all fought and lost.
Thank you Dawn
Thank you, Hasham Cheema and DAWN for the article, such a brilliant person and Pakistan failed to utilize his full potential.
We in subcontinent fail when we judge one with ones religion cast subcaste & regions. Before becoming someone we should be good humans.
Great story of a Noble man and a great scientist. I read the story with great interest. I admired his knowledge , his magananimity. I appreciate the Dawn News paper for sharing this article
Thank you
Dr. AbdulSalam made a Trust with Noble prize from where each student from Jhang District who got First position was given scholarship and I am proud of drafting the Trust Deed for that Trust.
I don't see much mention of him in the Pakistani media. Thanks to Dawn for keeping his memory alive.
Dr Salam was born in India in 1926. We are proud of Dr Salam!
Thank you, Dr. Salam. You have done a remarkable effort for Science and technology. His life is full of hard work and dedication and love for his subject. Huge respect for you sir.
@Azhar awan we have now many universities but unfortunate we can't produce a scientist like dr Salam. His achievements are remarkable.
@Anas Siddiqui This very unfortunate in our country. we don't acknowledge our own stars/scientists until western society recognizes them.
@gilzai Thank you for publishing this. This was eye opening for me. I did not know Pakistan had produced such a great science personality. I do not understand why Pakistan does not celebrate him more...
Because he is a great person in a not so great field. He's perfect for the job but the environment is not perfect for him. Even though some acknowledge his greatness now, it will surface later for all to see. I don't think I'm explaining that right...but it's all good. He gets it.
Thank you for informative and well illustrated article
Thanks Dawn, very informative!
A very good piece of work from Dawn,people like Dr Salam dont belong to specific sect,these belong to the nation and to the country,He was star and he will be star for days to come
Dr Salam Sahib daughter Aziza was my schoolmate and class fellow in Putney Mayfield school for girls. Sometimes I used to go her house to do some work and and social visit. Being young and very friendly with each other I continue to stay with till late evening. Sometimes I could not get any transport then Aziza used to ask Dr Sahib to drop her friend home.I was always very embarrassed to ask such a great man just to drop me but he always very politely used to drop me back to my house. I always felt proud that I had a chance to speak to Dr Sahib.
Truly inspirational. Great man and a great scientist. We Pakistanis should be very proud of him.
Excellent article. I am proud that I am reported three times. Thanks Hisham. Long live Salam an let us serve humanity in the large as he did. He is spiritually alive.
@Atticus from India Thank you for your sincere comments.
Top class article. May I quote one more sanskrit proverb? NASTI YESHAM YASHAHA KAYE JARA MARANAJAM BHAYAM/ For successful people there is no fear of old age or of death. Meaning they always remain in our mind and remembrance. Dr.Sahib will never be forgotten.
An excellent read! Loved every single word of it. Thank you for reminding us of one of our great heroes.
A non Muslim scientist of Pakistan who got the nobel prize.what an achievment.
I am not against Salam for any reason. He was a great professor and an active researcher in the field of physics when he published his work on Unification of 2 forces.
Followng is the proof that Salam copied his Nobel Prize paper.
Weinberg Paper in 1967.and Salam paper in 1968
Clear proof that Salam knew that work has been already done a year before his work.
Eventhough he claims that he did his work independently of others but once a paper has been publshed one cannot claim his work as origonal.
S. Weinberg
A model of leptons
Phys. Rev. Letts., 19 (1967), pp. 1264–1266
A. Salam
Weak and electromagnetic interactions
N. Svartholm (Ed.), Elementary Particle Theory: Relativistic Groups and Analyticity, Almqvist and Wiksell, Stockholm (1968), pp. 367–377
Informative & homage to a great human being, pride of the country where the scum are on top & gems buried deep down
There are no words of gratitude befitting you sir. Thank you for everything you did for this land and its people.This nation will always be indebted to you. We love and respect you. Rest in peace.
Pakistan could have been a greater nation, hadn't it been for the religious extremism, which is crippling the country unhindered. It is better & not too late yet to remove this menace.
Great article about our pride of the nation. Always love this great man. I always visit dawn for such pieces. Thanks is dawn and your team for great articles. I basically love NFP and CYRIL
Thanks!!!
As at 22:25 hrs IST there are no negative comments (except one halfway negative) on this Genius from Pakistan. Irrespective of color, creed or religion we must respect genius. Just as C.V. Raman, Ramanujam, Dr. Hargobind Khurana, J.C. Bose, Abdul Kalaam, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Sir J.C. Bose are respected, so must Abdus Salam be respected. Education (not religion) recognizes talent and talent recognizes Genius.
Mashallah, an article cant be written better than this. One has to admit now that Dawn is a voice of a common man. Abdus salam will be rememberd not only in Pakistan but in whole the world. May God bless him. Ameen.
I had the honour of meeting Dr. Salam in late eighties. The venue was official residence of Pakistan's High Commissioner in Brunei Darussalam. Dr. Salam was in Brunei to meet sultan of Brunei and the High Commissioner seized upon this opportunity to invite Dr. sahib to meet the small group of Pakistani physics teachers employed by Brunei Darussalam Govt. I happened to be one of the lucky ones in the group. I have always admired Dr. Salam but meeting him personally that day and listening to him greatly increased my respect for him. He was a great scientist but very humble on a personal level. Truly, a gem of a person. It is a shame that some Pakistanis still do not give him the respect and recognition that he truly deserves.
What a struggle he had to go through. If the environment in which he lived had been supportive, he may have been another Einstein.
Education builds nations. Scholarship in 1946 changed his life to groom a young talent into a successful scientist. I hope our rulers read a page of Salam essay to invest on human resource building
@The_Truth Excellent effort by "Dawn" to highlight the achievements of Dr Abdus salam. I wish he cold have lived longer to serve science and his country of origin Pakistan.
True Hero.
Unsung Hero of Pakistan...
A Lovely Article Indeed... hats of to Hasham Cheema...
Excellent Article.
@Saif Zulfiqar why just Muslim sects. Why not extend love to all humans alike?
@majid malik Could you please share your scientific credentials for the understanding of this research. Or you have just heard/read and shared it and think that All the scientists are fools who don't take notice of this proof.
Great article and love Dawn for bringing us lovely memories about our beloved hero Dr. Abdul Salam (marhmoom). Dr. Salam salute to you for your achievements, hard work and intelligence to prove that talent does not belong to special race or color. We are ashamed how were you treated at your own land. If we weren't ignorant could have benefit from the light given to you. Those who recognize you are fortunate one among us and hope we all get that wisdom to recognize you at least after your death as we worship usually peer's when they are died.
Very inspiring. The pre-independence scientist with limited means achieved great success, be it Dr. Salam or Dr. C.V Raman, that tells you that we did have some good education back then. The great Indian mathematician Srinivas Ramanujam who has been quoted in this article never got a nobel prize although he was a mathematician prodigy like none other. He surely could have got one if he would have lived long, he died at the age of 32.
It gives me great happiness to read this article on Professor Abdus Salam. I had the chance to meet him several times at ICTP, Trieste and it was so easy to meet him. One could just walk into his office between 3 and 4 PM, without appointment! If he found that the meeting was dragging on, he would keep reading a file that was on his desk of call his secretary for some instructions to her. But he never had airs and would even chat with some of us (thirty years his junior) at the ICTP cafe. I am happy to see that my friend from ICTP days, 1980-82, Dr. A.H.Nayyar has sent his comments to this article. He would agree that the ICTP was a centre where such serious work could be done with so little bureaucracy and people could intermingle freely, setting aside their historical baggage of the past or pettiness of the present.
@Mislah role model for every one
@AwaN There was one more: the astrophysicist S Chandrasekhar was born in Lahore.
A great person and a proud Pakistani who must be respected irrespective of his belief or faith. He is still alive in our hearts. May God bless his soul.
Abdus Salam keenly observed the political developments in Pakistan. He respected Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's liberal and secular leadership and after 1970 election contacted Pakistan Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Mujib with his plans for the promotion of scientific education-culture in Pakistan. Mujib responded positively.
Role model to young Muslim students.
Simply Great Dr Abdus Salam.... He is a source of inspiration for the present generation irrespective of the nationality... What an achievement and what a personality.. Who knows there may be many talents hidden
We must sincerely thank Dawn for this beautiful article.. All the young generation in particular should read this...
we value all those who do something in any field irrespective of creed, ethnicity, religion or sect. Being a scientist he was really a man of wow and appreciation. His services in the field of Physics will be remembered in the history of Pakistan.
I am really happy to read about his autobiography .it is sad to say in pakistan there are number of abdulslam who are waiting to do some thing for pakistan and proof the pakistan as a land of genius people but they are pushed down .
Apart from his believe, He was a great scientist and great man. (It is not duty of state, parliament, senate, to describe any individual's believe, caste, religion, religious background). If there is only one Jews in Pakistan or Japan, state is responsible to protect them by all ways and means.
Very detailed and informative. Unfortunate that Pakistan's scientific community started from him and ended with him.
Very sorry to point out the difference between treatment given to Dr. Abdus Salam by Pakistan and Dr. APJ Kalam by India.
A real Pakistani who kept coming back to help Pakistan. He didn't decide for easy life in Europe!
I am so excited to read this well written article on Dr. Abdus Salam, a true genius and a great human. Unfortunately his contribution to Science and scientific development in Pakistan is not well respected and has been un-recognised. Despite that he was ill treated by the religio-politicos' of this country nevertheless he continued supporting scientific development in Pakistan. I remember several of my friends studied in ICTP Trieste through special scholarships granted by Dr. Salam. In my brief interaction with him at a ceremony in Islamabad impressed me with his personality and ideas. I am sure one day Pakistani society and system will recognise the brilliance and great contribution of Dr. Salam. Thanks DAWN for publishing this story on a genius of our time...
That's why DAWN is best newspaper in Pakistan. Reminds everyone who has/had contribution to this pure land. Thank you DAWN, you are my master.
YOur land is same as ours - it has lots of jewels
India and Pakistan are not so different. Nuclear power doesnt make any country great.Just read what makes switzerland great.It doesnt have any resources, but its the people of the land who make its country great.Im tired of sharifs, bhuttos, gandhis, nehrus etc people of same cadre. Swiss have 7 elected heads who act as president for 1 year each.Both india and pakistan needs positive human valued revolution
@SHOAIB ZARGAR Ignorance is bliss. IT IS ALSO REFERRED TO as CHEMISTRY as he solved the double helical bond in DNA and shared it with Watson Crick.
This sums up what is needed in Pakistan "I firmly believe that a teacher’s affection and his proper attention can make or break a student."
Only military cheifs and dictators have honored Abdus Salam........ politicians and beaurocrats have always let him down.
Truly a Genius Pakistani.
Pakistan is a country to stay in the world. His sons and daughters must rise up to gain top education. Like Abdus Salam you will make this country be very proud like salat. Let's kills hate and let's promote harmony and justice. Pakistan will have million noble leaurate. Our teachers must play their role.
I was fortunate to having met Prof. Abdul Sla
I did not know Professor Abdus Salam well but was witness to his innocent humour. Whenever an Indian scientist would drop in to speak to him, he would give a smile, express his familiarity with India and then in the end his laconic humour would be displayed. Once a Professor from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur introduced himself to Professor Abdus Salam and tried to explain to him the geographical location of Kharagpur. Professor Salam listened patiently and finally replied, " You see, my neighbours and well wishers wanted me to join the railways and become the Station Master of Kharagpur Railway Junction. Kharagpur was special to them, since they would have to change train there on their way to Puri temple and could take rest at my railway quarters. Unfortunately, that job did not materialize". We had a hearty laugh after he said this.
Yesterday his nephew was killed by gun man. What a pity for the family!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A great Indo-Pakistani scientist like Khurana, Raman, Bose, etc
He was a proud Ahmadiee and Pakistani.
Good article
Before reading this very inspiring article on this great son of Pakistan , I happened to read another piece in Dawn titled " Cousin of Nobel laureate Dr.Abdus Salam gunned down in Nankana Saheb". Shame on those who killed this innocent man because he was from a minority community. High time to ponder whether a theocratic state can ever inspire hope and confidence of all its citizens.
This is bound to happen when we priortize sectrianism over the collecive benefit of nation.Had he been given to work in pak, iam sure we would have produced more gems like him.Sadly hate won over love here.
Great article. Good man am very disappointed that his country excluded him and his people. The lesson here is that set you goals and keep at it. Rest in Peace,bhaiji you and others have made us to understand the world a bit better
Good article.
I cherish fond memories of his warmth and hospitality at ICTP, Trieste while attending a winter school in 1976. He did not carry his halo around him.
It is gratifying to note that the editor of Dawn summed up courage to publish an article highlighting the significant contribution of Prof. Abdul Salam. I was fortunate enough to meet him in Michigan. Some one commented that he could be higher than Einstein. I can say that he is on par with Einstein if not higher. Einstein used some of the equations derived by Dirac, whereas, Prof. Salam performed complex quantum mechanical calculations. Prof. Chatterjee's mention of IIT- Kharagpur, evoked memory and Prof. Salam's response showed the lighter side. Indeed a great man.
Thanks Dawn.
Thank you Dawn for sharing information.
We should get inspiration from the life of such legend and bold personality,He is the real hero of our nation.
I am more proud of him than any of other Pakistani.
@AwaN;
'Dr Har Gobind Khorana was born there. He was born in 1922 and later migrated to India because of his Religion.'
Not true, Dr. Khorana left British India for UK before partition, never migrated to India nor ever held Indian citizenship.
Sir, though your esteemed paper has been singularly publishing so much information about Professor Dr Abdus Salam, but even after his songless demise , his family and relatives are not safe even in present day in Pakistan. The other day, according to reports, his cousin has been shot dead simply because he happened to be ea close relative of Nobel Laureate and also because of his belonging to Ahemdiyan community. Pakistan had not been able to accept a national honour of nation's only Nobel laureate, simply of his being been declared a non Muslim. Even if he was a non muslim, nevertheless he was a citizen of Pakistan. Only Pakistan as country has disgraced itself before world by treating Professor Salam in such a shabby manner. A national Hero has been reduced to a hopeless status of a " villain"
TRULY A ROLE MODEL FOR ALL OF US. HE WAS A MAN OF BOTH WORLDS. GREAT JOB BY DAWN TO SHOW THE REAL STORY OF DR SALAM, HIS LOVE AND CONTRIBUTIONS TO PAKISTAN.
@VISHAL G;
'Chandrasekhar S, Nobel Prize 1983 winner for Physics, was born in 1910 in LAHORE.'
Very true, Dr. Chandrasekhar was a Tamil and nephew of another Physics Nobel laureate, CV Raman. Like Dr. Khorana he left British India before 1947 and never held Pakistani or Indian citizenship. Interestingly, out of the four science Nobel prizes awarded to South Asia, a fifth of humanity, two were Tamils and two were Punjabis.
@a true pakistani where people different from us are persecuted tho u are yourself off those people
Dr Salam is the pride for entire south asia. Weather it is India or Pakistan he deserved the respect from everyone. Same way all the Indian scientist are pride or entire sub continent. In fact all the school children should taught about their life story.
Glad to read this homage to a great scientist. May I say I re-read the article? Because I remember reading the same (?) prose about a year back. The comments are also very reminiscent of my earlier reading. Any way, it is always good to keep on remembering great souls. Thanks again.
Very informative piece published by Dawn.Religion should not play in education. Thanks.
A very good article by Dawn. Dr. Salam was a world citizen.
we need to stop worrying about who worships what and how. once we do, our lives privately and communally will become infinitely better.
this man has done more to protect pakistan than any other individual in our history. and for this i am eternally grateful.
A right man . at a wrong place!!
Great article. enjoyed to its entirety.
The only noble prize winner in science in Pakistan. He was indeed a gifted scientist
What a beautiful journey of his life
@T.P.Mahadevan awesome dear... i'd more like to visit her and her family... How can it be made ?
School curriculum should have a chapter on this dear doctor to inform the future generations of his great achievements. How else you remember and honour your heroes?
Even though wronged a number of times, he was a gifted and determined, a true inspiration for generations to come. Hats off to a great man.
Respect.
@AwaN Correction: BECAUSE OF PARTITION
his sister gave interview to bbc urdu when dr abdus salam left this world that his brother was born in santokdas ,village of their maternal grandfather
Very informative ...... We should open our eyes for current era at least................ I dont know why people hate others for a religion who give lesson of love and patience .............. He was a great contributor not even for Pakistan but also for the whole world................
splendid article with historical photographs of a giant who stands shoulder to shoulder with ibn al-Haitham the physicist of the Egypt. Pakistan can be rightfully proud of this scientist and philanthropist. read the following recently published online book.
http://apnaorg.com/books/english/scientist-of-east/book.php?fldr=book
there are Urdu books on Dr Salam on this website as well. apnaorg.com
Great story published by Dawn
@Waqas It's always unfortunate that we never pay tribute to our star esp those who we did not know shining but only those who we saw shining through the eyes of media???
@Houlbelat True!!!
Very informative article for a great soul. He was an asset for human intellect and source of pride for Pakistan.
Very informative and providing light to youngester
Extremely well written article. It shows that ingenuity and class cannot be stopped or hampered by bigotry and small minds. Hats off to this brave and intelligent son of soil.
Mr. Hasham Cheema. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful information with us. This is how young students can be motivated by society.
He is, far beyond for ever, honor for Pakistan and honor for the whole world. As ex ravian, I am too proud of him as he made government college Lahore as the only college or university in Asia to produce two nobel prizes winner.
@Bhushan Parimoo , why only Muslims? He is the hero of every science loving youth.
A national hero.
very interesting and useful article.
@majid malik And behold! Mr. Majid Malik Sb the people who award the Nobel Prize and the scientific community is far more aware of charlatans in scientific community. They never award a prize or pay accolades to a person whose reputation is doubtful in this regard or the one who is a plagiariser. Please, get your facts straight and read some good books written by authentic authors.
I know, I am writing this at a wrong place. I read again an article " Edhi — The exception to Pakistan's faults" and cried again. Request everybody to read it.
what a personality, an institution, we need to learn to give respect and homage to our heroes, wish we learn to acknowledge.
Well narrated. I hope we learn something from it
@majid malik , Oh! Majid, Your comment is the only comment of the day,which has put a smile on my face. You have a good sense of humour. Thank You. By the way 1979 Nobel Physics prize was shared by three scientist and their names are Sheldon Lee Glashow, Abdus Salam and Steven Weinberg " One Nobel Laureate plagiarising his colleague ? doesn't make sense. You want to know how smart he was, let me tell you, Every year one scientist would get a Nobel Physics prize, but how many can say that on their CV the referee is Albert Einstein ? Take a look at his Resume and you will see his name. Next word I will use is " Full stop "
A good introduction, he was an honest son of the land. I saw him entering for Friday salat at Darul Zakir, he was walking in a crowd of many and he was reading a dissertation. When I wrote him to advise me for admission, he suggested to join University of Texas at Austin.