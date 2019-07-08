Remembering Edhi, the exception to Pakistan's faults

This article was originally published on July 9, 2016.
For our entire lives, Abdul Sattar Edhi was the exception.
“All Muslims are terrorists.”
But, Edhi…
“All Pakistanis are corrupt.”
But, Edhi…
“All Karachiites are violent.”
But, Edhi…
“All men with beards are extremists.”
But, Edhi…
“All…”
“But, Edhi.”
Our lives as Pakistanis and the experiences within tell us that Edhi should not have been. People aren’t that noble in real life, no one can be that selfless truly.
To have access to millions of dollars, and still only own two changes of clothing, and the same cramped apartment in the same cramped part of the city.
To start with a single van in which he carried corpses, no matter their level of degradation. And to build the world’s largest volunteer ambulance service purely on the weight of reputation alone.
Take a look: Edhi, the man, the idea
These things do not happen. People don’t remain uncorrupted their entire lives. Politics gives them promises of power, wealth gives them a lust for luxury, religion gives them the narcissistic egotism of a messiah.
But, Edhi.
I know people who when they met him in person, were so overcome with emotion, they wept. I did too.
He was small, frail in appearance, even years ago. Until you noticed his arms. Edhi’s hands were the kind that only develop after a life of hard work, with gnarled fingers and a fierce, yet effortless grip.
His forearms were thick, muscled from carrying the dead, carrying the children, carrying the weight of all our exceptions.
People aren’t that brave, they cannot be.
But, Edhi.
Edhi did not stop working. Even when the religious parties lashed out against him because he didn’t discern between Muslims and non-Muslims, he kept on sending his ambulances out to save the wounded and to bury the dead.
They hurled abuse at him for not praying as much as they did, yet he kept working. He knew, as did we all, that they hated him because he showed their farce for what it was. They could pray all day and pass judgement all night, but they would never be as revered as he was.
Political parties threatened him, yet he kept working.
One night, when I was working in a newsroom many years ago, Karachi had been submerged under monsoon rains. The death toll was high, higher than the ruling political party could allow.
They knew they couldn’t stop people dying, not in a Karachi so neglected by development and consideration for care, so they instead stopped the ambulances from collecting the dead — the toll would not rise if there were no more bodies to count.
Edhi’s son called the news channels for help. The political party leaders also called, to threaten with silence. No channel ran the story. Yet, Edhi kept working. He personally went to collect the corpses, knowing they would not kill him. Anyone else they would have.
But, Edhi.
Gangs fighting in Lyari would cease fire to allow his ambulances to collect bodies. Infants, who would have died unwanted, were saved by his cots, given lives through his orphanages.
He began with a single van, and died with a fleet of ambulances, helicopters, orphanages, and an army of volunteers dedicated to saving life. Even in death, he donated his last functioning organs, a final act of charity.
Pakistanis know how to grieve; it is the one thing we know all too well. However, I worry that this grief is too large for all of us — it is the kind of grief that no one can carry for us. But, Edhi.
Very moving, Sami.
Great soul, rip Edhi Saab. Pakistani youth should take him as role model.
Excellent article. Great respect for a great man Edhi - more like you are needed in this world. Hopefully I will be able to do what he did, in India, in a very small way. Very inspiring.
My tribute & salute to the great soul. A very very rare humanitarian. Pakistan will not be same without him. May god grant him place in his fold.
rip edhi sir.
What eloquent words to describe a great man like Eidhi sahib.
Edhi saab, you are agrat soul. namaskar, do not know what to say, but you are a great soul saab.
-ravi
Edhi Saheb Aap Amar Rahenge. Whenever I will see an Eidhi Ambulance, I will see your gracious face. You are with us forever ! Sheed Murde ho sakte hai ! Lekin Farishtey Marte Nahim !
but Edhi :(
The most humanitarian face of Pakistan gone...but has carved out a legacy and an institution which will prosper and function. Salute to Pakistani community in millions donating generously, and regularly to Edhi foundation. They will continue to donate generously to the institution which Edhi has established.
RIP..EDHI Saheb
His demise is a loss of entire humanity....I am from India....and deeply saddened by knowing this morning that he is no more. He was the real Hero of ever Pakistani, if you allowed mine also. Around 20 years back there was cover story in India Today on this great soul and I am watching his dedication to serve humankind in form of Suzuki Vans moving from here and there to help the needy one. I am surprise why he was not conferred Nobel prize. Finally...Long Live "Edhi Foundation"
Salute to the Great Soul from India - RIP
A true legend who lived for others. May God bless his souls and others can learn from his life.
My HERO. For him Allama Iqbal said.
" Dard de dil ke waste pedaa kia Insaan ko. Warna attat ke liye kuch kam na they Karobian".
A SAINT in the dress of a Human left to meet his creator. I wish every human being become like Mr. Abdul Sattar Ehdi.
SALAM to him and his deeds. Ameen.
Tanweer Hussain.
Very moving and while reading tears are willing in my eyes. Such a selfless man. Much bigger than a Nobel prize. There should be Edhi prize now onward.
It reminded me Karna, who was willing to help when he was about to die. Edhi was a modern days Karna!
What a moving tribute. He was a true human being, a true Muslim caring for all regardless, everything he did was a prayer
Very noble man..
I knew him through his name written on his ambulance and I wanted to know I had asked my husband as Pakistani person he told me all his story Abdusattar Edhi is a great man
had accumulated all strength not to cry but after reading this couldnt stop myslef ,,, BUT EDHI :(
Deeply touching. An icon of humanity has left us.
Heartfelt write up....sensitive and poignant
I have tears in my eyes reading this. What an obituary. What a human being. Pakistan is truly poor today.
He did more than any ruling Government for the welfare of our people, we just need a few like him in Power and things would change for the better.
We lost a jewel of a person, living in a society full of wrong doer's. World should recognize his work and should award him highest award in servicing humanity. Nobel Prize is also not enough to recognize the selfless services he rendered to humanity.
Take note Nawaz shariff and the rest of the politcian of Pakistan he did more for the country then you lot ever would !!
RIP the super human!!!!!!!
A great Humanitarian from the Sub Continent.He certainly deserve Nobel Peace Prize.May Almighty bless him with highest possible blessings.
Nobel peace prize is too small compared to the great work done by Edhi!
Salam to a great human being. RIP Edhi Saheb.
Excellent article. I had the privilege of meeting him so humble. We are blessed we two children from his center that we adopted. My nine year old said today "it is an emergency, Mr Edhi died", then he said, "mama if it was not for him I would not be here with you". So true he is may we all have a little bit of Mr Edhi in us.
Why did I know so little about such a great soul like Edhi living next door? My heart-felt sorrow at his demise.But people continue to live in the ideals they cherished and service they rendered to the mankind during their lifetime.
Edhi was a role model and taught:
Muslims: what Islam teaches? Pakistanis: What the hard work is? Karachiites: What the peace is? Politicians: What the honesty is? Maulanas: What tolerance is?
I wish we all take some lessons from his life and make some changes in ourselves!
great man, great Pakistani.
Wise people learn from observing and adopting from experience's of others. Our leadership should learn from the life of Mr.Edhi. He refuse going abroad for his treatment and had a full confidence in the medical facilities at home. He helped poor, orphan's, needy without any question ask. He wore very simple and national attire. On the other hand our present leaders had no confidence on there own health system, they know they never invested in creating good healthcare system, instead they looted public money and fill there coffer's. They never invested public money in the welfare of poor and needy, did nothing to elevate poverty.The attire they wear reflect west more, and they feel degraded in wearing there national dress. What a pity and shame.
You made me cry.
I was thinking who is edhi, still I don't know much, but I think a beautiful human dedicated his work for god, I like to salute him for his humanterian support , I wish a beautiful rest of his life we must miss him always ...
What a human being; literally a mountain of a man. I had the honor of meeting him in his Kharadar office.
But Edhi.. we mourn a messiah. a life which always wanted others to live with dignity and wanted the dying persons not to worry about the burials. The mothers were not hesitant to leave their unwanted children in his lap, in his cots. His love for their children, the mothers knew, is of purity. The addicted folks had had a shelter atlast to stop what had eaten off them too much. a single person can never take his place, no way!
Your last lines brought me shivers. Edhi was no longer a man...he had become an Idea...A symbol... and as a symbol Edhi became uncorruptible. God bless his soul. God have mercy on us.
Excellent article about an exceptional individual.
You were a GIANT in a tiny world. Love
You only see such people once in a lifetime. I can't see anybody else picking up the torch in my lifetime at least.
Pakistan needs to keep his legacy alive. Somebody mentioned creating a Pakistan edhi award for recognising humanitarian work. Please make this happen
My boundless appreciation for our Indian friends who have left kind words for edhi saab. Humanity binds us in our two great nations.
Pakistani school board should keep his life story as a lesson in elementary school level. Words not enough to describe such a great person.
I salute Edhi for all his great work, but I think this article has too much negativity. Edhi was the focal point but if the rest of the country was as bad as painted here then there would be no Edhi foundation. Sure Maulana Edhi would have still worked, saving as many as he could with his bare hands and meager resources, but the astronomical rise of Edhi foundation means that there are millions of people willing to do good and to donate when they are sure their money will be used properly.
Brought tears to my eyes...
@P.C.PANDEY not from sub continent, but the country of Pakistan, which produces people like Edhi.
@Indian don't compare this great man to anybody. Unheard of karna and warna may have done good but Edhi was Edhi.
My humble tribute to this great noble man who did not care for religion , but humanity
@Jayanta you know so little because your media wishes it to be so. But good , you learn the truth on this forum.
People like Edhi sahab belong to the world. He has shown not just to Pakistan, but to the whole world how to push the boundaries of what is possible through sheer love for people, for humanity, for life.
I think the more difficult the circumstances, the greater is a test of character. Edhi sahab's traits got well developed perhaps all the more because of the trying circumstances he saw around him. A perverse way of saying that Edhi was a product of the violence of Pakistan.
The Greatest Human and an exmple to 7.5 billion people of today that how the True charity work is done.
Eidhi Sahib Salute to your courage, dedication, commitment, will, selflessness, simplicity, Bravery, Humanity and many many more qualities . Thanks a trillion what you did in Pakistan and indeed other parts of the world. Thank you Thank you Thank you
I fervently appeal to the Indian Government to rename Bantva in Gujarat, India where he was born to Eidhinagar to honour this great Human being, who stood tall, well above all the differences that assail us today. A human being in its truest sense. Let us all ponder for a couple of minutes in his memory, and let us feel the warmth in our hearts, contemplating about this great personality and feel inspired to emulate even a fraction of his achievements. That is the only true tribute we can pay to this towering personality.
Rest in peace...if we could all follow ur way of charity world would be a better place to live.
Now when we know all about This great human being,let see if we can remember him by following his Example and not only talk about him I we can carry his mission on our personal life than his mission is complete
This is a befitting tribute to the kindest gentle and strongest human being in Pakistan . He knew only about humanity , race religion and other differences did not effect or bother him. We all salute you Edhi Sahib, let your legacy continue. Let there always be light at the end of the tunnel.
@manish I agree.
Man for the ages.
I said this last year when this great man passed away and i say this again to myself and to every Pakistani. Now that he is gone, are we going to let this slide like we do everything else in life as complacent Pakistani or do we have an ounce of shame and fear and integrity and pick up what he left off and carry it forward
No doubt Abdus Sattar Edhi was the greatest philanthropist of the 20th century ever known to the unbiased, fair, transparent and neutral men and women of the world and the entire mankind and humanity at large. He was by far, the biggest supporter in cash and kind of all the poor, weak, trifle, minute, insignificant and down trodden people of the world, for whom, nobody cares anymore.
For sure, he fully deserved the coveted Noble Prize since more than quarter of a century ago but was denied the honor for not being an American or European.
Salute and tribute to him and his great service oriented unique non-profit organization, meant to help all those in life as well as in death, whom nobody is willing and able to help or support.
May God Almighty bless him with peace and solace in the Jannat-ul-Firdous. Aameen, Tsum Aameen.
Great man with a great vision. Wish the repetitious zealots would teach what he did and not what they do . RIP sir, for I know u were already blessed by the almighty.
Great of human. Proud for humanity.
I personally meet him in same cloth at Kharadhar for relative corpose and found him the HUMAN for humanity
Respect to a great soul.Very few can match such a great soul.
Great soul, rip Edhi Saab. Our youth should take him as role model. My tribute & salute to the great soul. A very rare humanitarian.
A credit to any nation. A rare jewel
Brightest star to shine from Pakistan! Did everything for others and lived like a saint.
A lovely tribute. This is how a Muslim should be. Unlike the mass who even if they help will only do it to their own kind and very measured. Edhi was indeed an exception. Proud to be Pakistani because of him.
My salute to Edhi. He was the man we all need to impersonate. His entire life reflect a true follower of Islam.
Maulana Abdul Sattar rightly deserved to be called with that Title in his lifetime. But Edhi is an everlasting symbol till eternity. He is the answer of so many Buts. He is also the answer for so many frustrated youths. Don't just lament. Move and do something for the humanity and for the country.
Will miss you Edhi sir,
The article covers an appealing combination of words, attributing to the altruist, humanitarian and selfless soul. Yes, of course such a selfless spirit has no replacement, since our eyes are dried seeking for the replacement of #MOLANA_EDHI. May his departed soul rest in an eternal peace. #AMEEN
JAZAKALLAH! A very deserving obituary to an altruist, humanitarian and selfless soul, who sacrificed his life in serving humanity and indirectly taught us the sensible lesson of humanism. Yes of course! we haven't experienced any substitute of this heavenly soul.
May his departed soul rest in an eternal peace forever. #AMEEN
Edhi, Jinnah and Gandhi hail from the same area called Saurashtra in Gujarat They spoke Gujarati.we are proud of Edhi
Finally the best article out of Pakistan . The man deserved a noble peace price more than any one inculding Barack Obama or Mallala Yusuf. As Edhi was a selfless person i doubt very much he would have nev accepted the Prize. May his soul R.I.P and hope someone emulates his example .#
What a beautiful article.... kudos
Edhi has a spotless character. He spent his whole life to serve the humanity specially the poor. He deserve a special position in Pakistan. Probably he deserve a special position in the list of our national hero like Poet Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and others.
great soul
He is the true Pakistani. We should hope to be like him .
Such a touching tribute to an extraordinary, man, Edhi. Beautifully expressed how he lived his faith through selfless action contrasted with those who follow mindless rites. Who knew humbleness could achieve so much? Truly exceptional character. Though he has passed away the writer's words bring him back to life and his name lives on.
My Inspiration and true Pk Mohajir