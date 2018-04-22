Moin Akhtar, my father
Today is the seventh death anniversary of Moin Akhtar. This article was originally published in 2015.
"I was young and stranded and had left my job as a mechanic. I did not know what to do, but a quiet voice was always whispering to me, 'Whatever you do, make sure it is grand.'" —Moin Akhtar
September 6, 1966: A young, skinny boy steps up onstage for the very first time to participate in a variety show amidst incessant heckling. Surrounded by students screaming insults, his face does not twitch. He calmly approaches the microphone and requests the audience to give him 10 minutes to showcase his talent, and that if they did not enjoy his act, he will step down. He acts with confidence and people see it. In the audience, the 60-year-old is laughing just as hard as the 8-year-old. He ends up performing a 45 minute stand-up routine. He exits the auditorium amid loud applause.
March 11, 2011: That boy, now a man at the peak of his career, graces the stage for the very last time, to thunderous applause. He is there to spend an evening with his fans, an event titled, “An Evening with The Legend.” He informs the audience he will perform for only 10 minutes but at the end of his performance, the audience chants “Encore!” and ensures he stays on stage for a total of 45 minutes.
Every now and again, an individual with the power to transform everything around him, enters this world; spectators too, realise that in the presence of this person, they are bound to witness greatness.
So was the case with my father, Moin Akhtar.
The literal translation of the name “Moin Akhtar” is “A Helpful Star.” And his life proved just how well he lived up to his name. The world knows my father as Pakistan’s finest artist, however, I know him as a giver.
It has been nothing short of a privilege to have grown up watching his utterly sincere and selfless contribution to humanity. For anyone in need, he was the silent helper, but I will choose to keep intact the veil over his many unknown acts of kindnesses, to honour his wishes.
I will point out, however, how highly skilled he was at walking in other people’s shoes, empathising with them, understanding their sorrows like they were his own; and playing his part in easing their burdens.
It is difficult to do justice to his charismatic, larger-than-life presence with mere words. Moin Akhtar the extroverted performer, was extravagant, exuberant, highly social, and enjoyed the finer things in life. Moin Akhtar the introvert, was humble, silent, preferred solitude, and was deeply satisfied by the simpler things in life.
I recall vividly the chaos our home would be in every time he left the house. That chaos, perhaps, was the residue of the remarkable transformation of Moin Akhtar, the simple soul to Moin Akhtar, the star performer.
To witness that transition again and again, of a quiet and serious man, donning an unironed shalwar kameez and eating daal chaawal; to an entertainer loved by millions, and who was as conscious of his style and surroundings as of the standards he set, was simply awe-inspiring.
Everything from his posture to the way he conversed would change. Suits would not be worn if matching socks did not accompany them. When he would finally step out of the house, it would not be as Abbu but as Moin Akhtar, the artist.
Even though I resided in the room right next to his, and would see him every day, there was always a mystifying aura around him. At home, like on stage, he commanded attention.
We take great pride as his family when every day brings a new stranger from a new corner of the world, telling us how my father touched their lives and changed them forever. It humbles me to have witnessed his greatness firsthand.
Though the intoxicating fragrance of his presence has long faded from our home, his aura remains. The sound of his laughter still echoes here, bringing comfort in the most trying of situations.
It takes a lot of courage, hard work, and many sacrifices to reach the pinnacle. My father was not an exception to this rule; his story truly did come full circle.
My grandfather, Muhammad Ebrahim, once beat my father with a belt upon discovering that his son was pursuing a career in acting. It was quite common back then, to regard the profession as a disgrace.
Thirty-five years later, when my father was getting ready for a show that would have the President of the country, General Pervez Musharraf, in its audience. My grandfather asked him if he, too, could join.
My father replied, “Baba, there is a security protocol. The President’s security detail needs to be informed weeks in advance for such an arrangement. I do not know whether it will be possible.”
My grandfather said, “Tumhe kaun rokega?” (“Who will stop you?”)
My grandfather accompanied my father to the show and I can only imagine what the moment must have been like when the President stood up to meet him and told my grandfather, “Your son is an asset to this nation.”
From going to a fundraising show for children with cancer just 20 days after his own heart surgery; to selling his car to ensure his colleagues got their due payments; to borrowing from others to help strangers he had never met before; to spending many a night out on the roof talking to the stars, to downplaying his legacy so new faces could be elevated; to replacing burning tears with uncontrollable laughter, Moin Akhtar’s is a grand story.
When I was asked if I would be willing to write this blog on him, I initially considered exploring my own relationship with him. Then it dawned on me, I already share that story every single time I smile.
The fact that he lives on in people’s smiles, and not just my own, is the true legacy of an irreplaceable parent and human being.
Moin sir helped me get my first job in karachi. I met him several times. He was a real gem of a a person. Love him so much. One question Mr. Sharjeel my sister wrote few chapter of Mount bhai bio -Graphy . He gave it to my dad. ,his hand written to write it cleanly. Do you have any idea when it will be published.
I was a young kid when I left Pakistan with my family and moved to the United States. I am over 40 now. Though, I left Pakistan and I havent been able to return in 30 years, Pakistan stayed with me. Moin Akthar is one of those grand names that made the tough times bearable. His grace, his style, his words, his talent and his sincerity often showed the true nature of his kindness as a human being and as an artist. I often think about him and remember him. I am deeply sorry for your loss and I can't imagine what it must have felt like to lose someone who is not just larger than life figure in the history of our nation but also your father. Remember though, every thing Moin Akthar did, will continue to live on through the people he touched. May God rest his soul.
Way back in 1992, I was waiting for a minibus in front of Hollywood Bakery in Gulshan Iqbal, where I met a random person, who told me that he is coming from Moin Akhtar's home, who helps him out financially on a regular basis.
I wonder if anyone would believe me but it was only yesterday (22 May 15), I was feeling a bit down and out. In order to cheer myself up, I switched on my laptop and almost subconsciously, started watching Mr. Moin Akhtar as a "Lucknowi", which is one of my all time favourites. Within minutes I felt rejuvenated and the feeling of depression disappeared completely. I am sure no doctor or medication could have achieved this. What a pity, this gifted man is not with us anymore. I never set foot in Pakistan. At one point of time I was very keen; I wanted to meet two men if I ever visit Pakistan; Hanif Muhammad and Moin Akhtar. Now, one of them is beyond my reach.
I remembered that time when I was borrowing television for his drama from neighbours. Sir, I got tears while reading your blog. I will honour you as his son for his exuberant and marvellous character. My cherished desire that you should write a bibliography of Sir Moin Akhtar that we the youth of this country should learn and implement the policies in our own's life.
Sharjeel Akhter, your Father left a legacy behind and you have to raise the flag now. I lived in the area where your Father lived in 60s at his early stage appearance time. I left Pakistan in late 70s May Moin Akhter live in our hearts.
moin akhter was great. This article touched me in some other way. I recalled days with my father who passed away few years back...Great work Sharjeel.
I saw him personally 1976 in an annual celebration of a private business enterprise. He came as a performing artist and was surrounded by people of all ages. With autograph book and pen in my hand waiting to get the crowd dispersed. As soon as he saw a 14 years old kid, he teared apart the crowd came towards me and asked my name. He signed his name with beautiful remarks. He was a thorough gentleman with exceptional talents this country will ever have.....
I knew this great artist and humane person of all times very well. I saw and met him for the first time at "Radio Pakistan," Karachi studios; probably it was in the mid to late 1950's. He was very young just like me. I was attending most of the kids program at radio station as it was amazing experience to be part of that show those days.
That's where I saw him:
He stood in the surroundings of Qazi Wajid, Ibrahim Nafees, Mahmood Ali, and some very renowned well know artists and such others. He was also there to attend the children's program that used to be a very popular show in those days; "Muni Baji," use to host those radio programs then.
I knew him all along throughout my civil and military life from quite a close distance. Moin Bhai was and shall remain the most amazing personality and a talented human-being from my era of childhood to date.
