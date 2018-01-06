Aitzaz Hasan — the lad who would be a hero
CHILDREN can be brave, reckless in their pursuits. Not given to contemplating the consequences of their actions, they are not stalled by the possibility of danger. The closest we are to being immortal is when we are boys and girls. Even when death stares them in the face, children are not paralysed by the fear of its finality.
Perhaps Aitzaz Hasan Bangash didn’t think of what it means to confront a suicide bomber, didn’t know the meaning of something as irrevocable as death. Perhaps he did and that didn’t stop him.
Children also put a brave face on things. They will make light of life’s horrors, appearing valiant even as adults crumble and fall apart with every blow life deals them.
You only have to look at the stone-faced survivors of the Peshawar school attack last month to know that. The matter-of-fact, detached enactment of their grisly ordeal in quiet voices. Something inside them had curdled, something had hardened.
From the hospital beds where they lay mummified in bandages, they told stories of little heroes whose names the nation knows not — a nameless boy coming out of school alive and safe, only to go running back to rescue his kid brother trapped inside. The brothers’ bullet-riddled bodies were found later.
Unprepared, these were kids to whom death came unannounced. To Aitzaz, the boy who stopped a suicide bomber from attacking the morning assembly on this day a year ago, death was a real possibility, however.
He and other boys in Ibrahimzai village contemplated it — much like the grown-ups — as it lurked grim-faced and determined, waiting for a chance to strike. In the villages along the Kohat-Hangu road where sectarian violence and militancy is a fact of life, tragedies like the Sunday bombing of football ground are a fact of life; have been happening for decades now. They burn short and bright, like the young lives they extinguish, on our TV screens as breaking news, to be forgotten all too soon.
In these parts, youths are asked to volunteer to protect their villages. In these parts, they don’t look up to the state anymore to protect them. There were threats to school, his and others. There still are.
Perhaps, the large-scale murder of a people hardened Aitzaz, a teenager, to the greatest sacrifice life can ask of a man.
The boy was too big for a bomb, so went the joke among his friends. “There is little that a bomb can do to hurt you,” they would tease him. They talked about suicide bombers all the time, given that it was a clear and present danger: how they would respond if they ever found themselves confronting one?
The last time they talked about it was two days before Aitzaz died, sitting up there on the hill where the school is, the one he died protecting, the one now named after him. Given his girth, they told him, he wouldn’t be able to run away to save his life.
But life wasn’t all dark humour to come to terms with a grim reality. There were frequent trips to mountains for hunting and picnics. Unable to play games — he loved cricket and football, watching inter-village tournaments from the periphery — Aitzaz applied his youthful energies to social work.
“Academically poor, socially rich,” is how Tahir Ali, the school principal, describes Aitzaz. He has a picture of the boy next to Jinnah’s on the wall of his office. “Like Malala revolutionised the youth’s outlook on female education, Aitzaz has instilled in them a spirit of sacrifice.”
He was an average student who wanted to join the army. When he would go to the mountains for hunting, he would wear military fatigues. He thought people were in awe of the army and, like all teenagers, he wanted to impress his peers with his uniform and his gun.
“You can’t explain why he did what he did but there were signs,” says his teacher Mustaghees-ul-Hassan, who still worries about the safety of the children and the school. “For a kid of class nine, he was six feet tall and built like a tank. But most of all, it was the timing: he just happened to be there when the suicide bomber came along.”
Other kids were there too. And they chose to run when they saw the bomber — not so much to save themselves as to warn the school administration that a suicide bomber was heading towards the school.
Aitzaz, he chose to stand his ground.
Perhaps he was a teenager who, living with violence in the region, grew up too soon — a boy who felt responsible for the security of his village, his school and community. Maybe he was brave in the way all children are, a little reckless. Or maybe he was just a little afraid but mindful of the fact that his friends teased him about running away in the face of threat and it was his chance to prove them wrong.
Who knows why Aitzaz did what he did that winter morning when he told the boys running away from the bomber to let him deal with him. What we do know is that he saved nearly 700 boys in the morning assembly that day.
Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2015
:( Heart wrenching story. Pakistan is fill of it. Millions of Pakistanis had to absorb state propaganda during Gen Zia which continues to date.
Rest in Peace brother! May Allah SWT grant you Jannah!
The national Hero, He fought for education just like Malala!!!
Every time I read his story, I feel sad for him but proud on his bravery. The real reward is to keep remember him as an Hero and true patriotic... Salute to you Aitzaz.
``Aitaz, he chose to stand his ground.''
How very non-Pakistani ! For that matter very non-South Asian ! A few among us continue to be courageous, even when surrounded by cowardice and lies! RIP.
a Real deserving person for the Nobel Prize
@Dr. Abdul Manan Agree with you. He deserves the Nobel prize.
Real brave hero. We need peoples like him.
It's high time we put our house in order. Instead of nominating this brave soul for a national award, we're releasing terrorists out in the open. Doesn't make sense at all.
If Pakistani really care then they should abolish Blasphemy laws and declare honor killings as murders. Nothing less than that is acceptable by anyone.
Aitzaz Hasan Bhangash deserves best awards in Pakistan. He is true hero in such young age. He made conscious and thoughtful decision to protect his 700 school mates at the cost of his life and happiness of his family. Perhaps no award can be equal to his sacrifice. He would get best award in heaven.
@Jawad
No; no comparison; he saved others sacrificing his life.
Bravo ! he is more than a hero. It pains me when someone compares him to Malala. Aitzaz gave his life whereas Malala did not go head on with the attackers and got lucky to be alive and now enjoying a life of international fame and monetary gains. Poor Aitzaz parents lost their young teenage son in his prime and I am sure even today their life would still be the same in their village without Atzaz.
proud of itezaz hassan, thanks all for remembering this brave lad, we all have the potential to sacrifice once given a chance, but very few will avail this, the state of our youth can be sum up with this verse of a poet
"" mera Hussain abi Karbala nahi poncha main Hur houn, abi lashkar e Yazid main houn
Its in depth awareness of frailty and fragility of human form that the keeps adults from engaging in death defying acts. Honoring this lad is very virtuous.
Aitzaz we knew on 16th December 2014 your value, if only we had another Aitzaz on that day as well we would not have lost our precious future.May Allah place Aitzaz in the highest ranks in Jannah along with all our kids who were martyred on 16th Dcember 2014. Ya Allah save my nation from such tragedies & give our people the strength to eliminate all the terrorist from our beautiful Pakistan ameen summa ameen..
Beautifully written indeed! Martyrs don't die. They are provided with sustenance from God. Aitezaz Bangash is a martyr who gave away his life to save hundreds. InshaAllah, we will be able to defeat these terrorists as a nation.
All my regards are for this boy not for Malala, he is real hero not a made up hero
A real brave hero! A salute in your honor sir!
Every time his story gives me chills, really do... I honestly feel for his parents, his friends and anyone else affected by this disaster and hope the Pak army have acted upon those who where responsible... Respect from across border...
If there any one in the world announces a medal for Aitzaz, then the Govt. of Pakistan will wake and will follow the same as in the case of Malala Yousafzai.
ALLAH chose Aitzaz to confront evil and elevated his status as Shaheed, SubhanALLAH.
@Sumit Mazumdar
Not exactly 'very non-Pakistani'. See the video of 2012 Ashura Bombing in Karachi Pakistan. People stand ground even after a deadly blast right next to them. Not a single Flag is seen going down.
Even after clear threats and bombings, we go to the Muharram processions with our women and children.
Just this Muharram (November) when a hand grenade was hurled in Karachi during a gathering (Majlis) that killed a 9 months old baby girl, my young female cousins were there, and so were thousands of other women and children. They didn't run after the blast but kept discipline and finished the Majlis (gathering).
Moral: Pakistani's are not coward!
If you imagine the carnage that would have happened if the suicide bomber had gone in a class full of students, you will know the true value of Aitzaz's sacrifice. He is a true hero and Martyr, the whole nation is indebted to him.
Salute to Aitzaz for his bravery and fearless attitude - he saved hundreds of innocent lives by sacrificing his own. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Ameen
He single-handed defeated the terrorists when they came face to face. Aitzaz Hasan you are Simon Bolivar. Your brave soul will live forever.
A Nation's hero indeed. The country is proud of Hero Aitzaz Hasan. May God Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace. A memorial should be erected somewhere around the minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore to pay tributes to this Shaheed.
The new Islamabad airport should be named after this real shaheed.
This brave boy should be awarded with the highest civil gallantry award.
Aitzaz Hasan and his family ought to receive the same bravery acknowledgement internationally like Malala did, a truly an international hero. The government of Pakistan should name the town/road or install a landmark in Aitzaz Hasan's name.
@Alfa Romeo But the Govt not recognize his sacrifice for the nations and the media also silent because of his sect.
SALUTE YOU MY HERO. NATION HERO.
@Einstein Babar AGree with you. Aizaz is real hero.
Salute to your sir, no words can describe your bravery. I request my civil and military to give him the biggest award for what he did. He was, is and will be our hero for the rest of the life.
Thank you Dawn for keep reminding us about him about our hero....
Who is suitable candidate for Noble Peace Prize? Malala or Aitizaz Ahsan!....
@Jawad . Aitzaz Hasan DID NOT fight for education; he sacrificed his life in order to save those of hundreds others in one split second.
RIP Aitzaz
Thank you Dawn News team for reminding us about this brave soul. Aitezaz deserves highest national award as well as Nobel Peace Prize as he chose to sacrifice his life to save lives of his school mates. May God bless him with the best of paradise.
I salute you dear brother.
@Bakhshi Kanth, Mr. Bakhshi, before you comment on other people and nations, just please around you and inside yourself and your nation. We in KPK don't Gang Rape girls or commit such shameless crimes, it is a booming crime in your neighborhood. How about you deal with your issues and let the people of PK and PKP deal with their own issues. This little child sacrificed his own life to safe almost 700 kids in school. I think he's the best hero i have ever heard in my entire life.
Saving human life is not an easy thing, talking is easy, please go ahead and you should do something like this little kid and i am sure a lot of people will always remember you for you being good and life saver
HEART WRENCHING, GAVE US REAL SENSE AS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF AITZAZ HASAN, I THINK OF MY OWN SON, JUST PUT MY SON IN HIS PLACE, THEN I CANNOT BEAR IT.
Fill my heart and make me proud to know that you were a true Pakistani who scarificed him life for other
@Sumit Mazumdar
I think that's a little unfair. We have to look a little further, scratch the surface, you'll see courage every single day. I'm not an expert on India, but i've seen documentaries of people who dedicate their time to educating street kids using old buses as class rooms, people who collect scum from sewers and process it to find gold particles, children who survive on the streets selling books. It's not the same as what Aitzaz did but to survive in such conditions takes courage.
In Pakistan nearly 60,000 have been victims to this "war of/on terror" yet people still go about their daily lives, police officers man checkpoints fully aware they are outgunned and isolated, teachers teach classes knowing they are in the cross hairs of terrorists.
Aitzaz displayed outstanding courage and valour, this young man is a symbol we should put on a pedastal and his values are something we should seek to aspire too. He is not alone though, there are many others like him, such as the teachers of the school attacked in Peshawar, who stood between terrorists and their students.
He is my hero. A real deserving person for "Nishaane Haider".
Ok great story. Now what? Noble Prize?
let us start honouring our unsung heroes by compiling their list,naming streets in the towns and villages where they were born and laid down their lives for us,erecting small monuments in their villages and a grand piller at the Pakistan Monument,Islamabad where their names should be immortalised.Last but not the least,a fund be created to look after their parents/children.Please add to the list which can serve as a blue print for action
Aitzaz Hasan - you are my HERO. May Allah SWT accept his sacrifice and rest him in peace.
@Jawad Aitzaz Hassan gives sacrifice to save many children but Malala didn't gave any such sacrifice, rather she left Pakistan for good.
I hope this sacrifice would bring shame to the sympathizers of extremism and extremists.
My hero You should be awarded highest civilian award for your bravery and sacrifice.
He deserved to be awarded with Nishan-e-Haider. Because that award is not for Armed Forces only.
If anyone deserves Nishan e Haider its this teen.
Aitzaz Hasan Bangash a true hero, I salute you Kid for your bravery and saving your fellow brothers and sisters
Bravery is what u decide to do in just seconds of time , I salute u brave boy .
A simple Pakistani. A hero to us all.
Brave young man and his action saved hundreds of lives. Nation is proud of such brave men and women, I salute all those who are loyal, patriotic and willing to safeguard Pakistan's sovereignty with their sacrifice.
It should never come to teenagers to make these sacrifices, but in states in like Pakistan. A kid with a huge heart, hats off to you, little angel.
RIP a true hero.
Touching photo
Nice to know about him.
The real HERO... Salute to him....
Real life hero. Salute to you for the sacrifice you made for your nation at such a young age.
He is a real hero of Pakistan. Media projection of such unsung heroes is needed. Well done Dawn