CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

  • Covid-19 emerges in China's Wuhan in Dec 19, declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020
  • Over 349.1 million infected globally; more than 5.5 million dead
  • 1,367,605 cases reported in Pakistan; 29,097 dead, 1,268,245 recovered

Latest
3:18 PM

Russia breaks Covid case record for third day

2:22 PM

China's Beijing orders more Covid tests as cases mount before Olympics

1:39 PM

One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests Covid positive as city lockdown grows

11:59 AM

Pakistan reports 7,586 Covid-19 cases, second highest since start of pandemic

11:40 AM

Pakistan reports 647 coronavirus recoveries

11:15 AM

South Korea reports second-highest Covid count ahead of holiday

10:18 AM

India's Covid-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours

9:07 AM

Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for Covid

8:12 AM

Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid vaccine rather than frequent boosters

7:17 AM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

Russia breaks Covid case record for third day

Russia has reported a new daily high of Covid-19 cases, breaking its national record for the third day running as the highly contagious Omicron variants spurs surging infections.

The European country worst hit by the pandemic registered 63,205 cases over 24 hours, beating previous records of 57,212 on Saturday and 49,513 on Friday, government figures showed.

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, posted a new record for the fourth day in a row with 17,528 infections, Reuters reports.

President Vladimir Putin warned earlier in the month that Russia had two weeks to prepare for a surge in Omicron cases, calling for more testing and vaccinations.

China's Beijing orders more Covid tests as cases mount before Olympics

The local government in China's capital has ordered more Covid-19 tests as the city continues to report new local cases, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympic Games, Reuters reports.

Fengtai district will organise nucleic acid tests for Covid-19 for all of its residents today, district health authorities said in a statement.

China had urged people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.

People line up to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site outside a hospital following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, January 17. — Reuters
People line up to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site outside a hospital following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, January 17. — Reuters

Pakistan reports 7,586 Covid-19 cases, second highest since start of pandemic

Pakistan has logged 7,586 new infections in the last 24 hours, the second-highest daily caseload since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

Furthermore, 20 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours while the positivity rate rose to 13pc. The total number of cases has risen to 1,367,605 and the death toll is 29,097.

The breakdown in the last 24 hours is as follows:

  • Sindh: 3,359 cases, 8 deaths
  • Punjab: 1,988 cases, 5 deaths
  • Islamabad: 1,497 cases, 1 death
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 590 cases, 5 deaths
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 88 cases, 1 death
  • Balochistan: 55 cases
  • GB: 9 cases
Pakistan reports 647 coronavirus recoveries

Another 647 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the country's total to 1,268,245.

According to the government's Covid-19 database, the number of active cases has crossed 70,000, while the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care stands at 1,083.

South Korea reports second-highest Covid count ahead of holiday

South Korea has posted its second-highest daily number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, despite extended Covid-19 curbs and a high vaccination rate, raising concerns of further spread during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, Reuters reports.

Tens of millions of Koreans across the country typically travel during Lunar New Year for family gatherings during one of the country's main holidays.

South Korea has recorded 733,902 Covid-19 infections and 6,540 deaths, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency showed, although nearly 95 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated and more than half have received a booster shot.

Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for Covid

Australia has reported 58 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as the two most populous states, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, have said students will be tested twice weekly for the Omicron variant when classes resume next week, Reuters reports.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said parents will be asked to use rapid antigen tests twice a week to check their children for Covid-19 and report any positive result to the school and government.

Millions of the test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week and students need to be tested before attending the first day of classes, he told reporters in Sydney.

Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid vaccine rather than frequent boosters

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla has said that an annual Covid-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Israel's N12 News, Bourla was asked whether he sees booster shots being administered every four to five months on a regular basis. "This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping [is] that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year," Bourla said.

Bourla has said Pfizer could be ready to file for approval for a redesigned vaccine to fight Omicron, and mass produce it, as soon as March.

A file photo of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. — Reuters
A file photo of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. — Reuters

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight after a cluster of nine Covid-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding.

New Zealand will move to a red setting under its Covid-19 protection framework, with more mask-wearing. Indoor hospitality settings such as bars and restaurants and events like weddings will be capped at 100 people. The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Arden said.

Read more from Reuters here.